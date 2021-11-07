44-Year-old Man Arrested and Charged with 1st Degree Murder: Baltimore Police

BPD

On November 21, 2020, at approximately 7:24 a.m., Western District patrol officers were dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of North Woodyear Street to investigate an unresponsive female in need of medical attention. When officers arrived at the location, they observed 48-year-old Lezatte Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead.

Homicide detectives assumed control over the investigation, identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. On October 27, 2021, 44-year-old Cornelius Hayes was arrested and formally charged with the 1st Degree Murder of Lezette Jackson.

Cornelius Hayes was denied bail and is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.