CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Fire Officials: FATAL FIRE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES IN KENT COUNTY

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1cF3_0ciwgcPZ00
Stock Photo

A joint investigation continues between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division into the circumstances surrounding a dwelling fire that claimed one life.

Just before 1:00 a.m., firefighters from Community Fire Company of Millington and surrounding departments responded to 10210 Daisy Drive and discovered heavy fire coming from the interior of the two-story Cape Cod-style home.

The home was heavily damaged during the fire, causing the second floor to collapse into the first floor. During a subsequent search of the home, a victim was located within the remains. The Kent County (DE) Special Operations Team provided shoring support of weakened structural walls to allow investigators to remove the victim safely.

Deputy State Fire Marshals worked throughout the day to determine the origin and cause of the fire; however, both remain under investigation at this time, and the home is considered a complete loss.

The victim will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and where the victim will be positively identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office at 410-822-7609 or the Maryland Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7528.

Comments / 0

Related
Report Annapolis

Authorities Arrest Two Annapolis Men in Connection with Recent Pleasant Street Homicide

Authorities in Annapolis have arrested two men from the area in connection with a recent fatal shooting that occured on Pleasant Street. Shortly after 1pm on October 14, 2021, multiple units responded to Pleasant Street for a reported shooting. Preliminary details reveal that one person was found with injuries consistent with being shot. The victim, Cornell Scott-Young, 22, was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Man, 26, Identified as Victim in Fatal Glen Burnie Shooting

Authorities have identified the 26 year old man who was the victim of a fatal shooting in Glen Burnie. On Thursday, October 21, 2021, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to the area of Beach Road and McGowan Avenue in for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male, identified as Gene Fayga Martin, of Glen Burnie, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s).
GLEN BURNIE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millington, MD
Crime & Safety
Kent County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Millington, MD
Report Annapolis

Independent Investigations Division Releases In-Car Camera Video from October 9 Fatal Accident in Baltimore

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General today released dashboard camera video from the single-vehicle crash following a police pursuit that occurred in the early morning hours of October 9th in Baltimore County. The decedent was identified as Jawuan James Ginyard of Baltimore. The video can be viewed here.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

West VA Authorities Arrest John Knoll, Jr., 21, of Annapolis, For Allegedly Taking Public Bathroom Photos of Juveniles

Authorities in West Virginia have arrested and charged a man from Annapolis for allegedly taking pictures of children inside a public restroom. On Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, an incident involving an adult male taking pictures of a juvenile male in a restroom was reported to the Morgantown Police Department. The incident occurred during a youth basketball event at Morgantown High School.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Police Investigating Vandalism Bias Incident

The Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit is actively investigating a bias incident that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021. At approximately 8 a.m., Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers were dispatched to a grocery store on the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Rd. for vandalism with hate speech spray painted in the rear of the building. When officers arrived, they observed garbage dumpsters with blue spray paint reading, “WHITE PRIDE 2021.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Police Investigates Attempted Robbery of Corrections Officer on Atwater Drive, Home Burglary on Paddington Place

Detectives with the Annapolis Police Department are investigating two incidents which were reported on the same day one of five recent shootings occured in the area. On November 3, 2021 at approximately 1:53pm, officers responded to the 1000 block of Paddington Place for a reported burglary that just occurred. The homeowner reported that an unknown male entered her home through a rear sliding door that was unlocked. The unknown person displayed a handgun and pointed it at the resident prior to fleeing out the same door that he entered. The resident was unharmed and the suspect was not located. An extensive search of the area yielded negative results for the suspect.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Investigation#Firefighters#Community Fire Company Of#Special Operations Team#State Fire Marshals
Report Annapolis

Man Hospitalized Following Aggravated Assault on Madison Street in Annapolis

According to police officials in Annapolis, a man was recently hospitalized for injuries he sustained during an aggravated assault on Madison Street. On October 30, 2021, officers responded to an area medical care facility for a reported aggravated assault that was believed to have happened in the area of Madison and President Streets. The victim reported being cut with a knife by an unknown suspect while walking in the area.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Police Announces Northern District Homicide Arrest

In reference to the homicide of 19 year-old Andrew Frazier, Homicide detectives have arrested 19 year-old Datwain Jackson of Baltimore. According to investigators, the victim was standing in the 900 block of Tunbridge Road the when he was shot by the suspect. The victim then ran to the 5400 block of Lothian Road where he collapsed, and later died at an area hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Investigate Armed Robbery And Assault In Calvert County

Maryland State Police are on the lookout for two masked men who committed an armed robbery and assault in Owings. The armed robbery took place shortly before 6:00 a.m. at a convenience store/gas station in the 100 block of Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings, Maryland. Two masked men walked into the store and placed items on the counter for purchase including chewing gum and material to fix a flat tire.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Police Confirm Severn Shooting Leaves Local Teen, 22 Year Old Woman Injured

Anne Arundel County Police confirmed that a double shooting in Severn left an area teen and a 22 year old woman wounded. On October 24, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area near a basketball court on Stillmeadows Drive for a shooting. Upon arrival, they located two adult female shooting victims. Both victims were transported to area hospitals. Victim 1, a 22 year old woman from Severn, is listed in serious/critical condition. Victim 2, a 19 year old woman from Severn, has non-life-threatening injuries.
SEVERN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Report Annapolis

Wanted Baltimore Man Arrested in Pasadena, Reportedly Found with Pot and Stolen Loaded Gun

A wanted Baltimore man was found in possession of marijuana and a stolen loaded handgun while being arrested in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County Police said. On November 4, 2021, at approximately 10:50 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a silver Honda on Ritchie Highway near East Hamburg Street. The driver was found to have an open arrest warrant and was taken into custody.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police: Fatal Howard County Pedestrian Crash Claims The Life Of A Highway Worker

Maryland State Police troopers are investigating the cause of a fatal pedestrian crash in Howard County that took the life of a 38-year-old AAA worker on the side of the road. The deceased is identified as Muhammad Shehzad, age 38, of Ellicott City. Shehzad was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel. Shehzad was a contractor for AAA, changing a tire for a motorist when police believe he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Man Remains Jailed in West Virginia Following Arrest For Allegedly Taking Public Bathroom Photos of Minors

An Annapolis man remains held at a West Virginia jail after being arrested for allegedly taking pictures of minors inside a public restroom. On Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, an incident involving an adult male taking pictures of a juvenile male in a restroom was reported to the Morgantown Police Department. The incident occurred during a youth basketball event at Morgantown High School.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Report Annapolis

Brooklyn Park House Fire Displaces Family of Five

A home fire in Brooklyn Park has displaced a family of five, according to officials with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. On the morning of Sunday, October 31, 2021, about 40 firefighters responded to a home located in the 5200 block of Disney Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders found the two-story single-family home with fire coming from a first-floor bedroom. They located and extinguished a fire in a first-floor bedroom after about 15 minutes, containing the fire to the room of origin.
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
Report Annapolis

Police: Attempted Robbery of Crofton 7-Eleven Under Investigation

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the attempted robbery of a Crofton Area 7-Eleven store. On October 18, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an attempted commercial robbery at the 7-Eleven store located at 2129 Defense Highway. An unknown male suspect approached the cashier, stated he had a handgun, and demanded cash. The cashier did not comply and the suspect fled the store in an unknown direction.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
28K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy