Maryland Fire Officials: FATAL FIRE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES IN KENT COUNTY

Stock Photo

A joint investigation continues between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division into the circumstances surrounding a dwelling fire that claimed one life.

Just before 1:00 a.m., firefighters from Community Fire Company of Millington and surrounding departments responded to 10210 Daisy Drive and discovered heavy fire coming from the interior of the two-story Cape Cod-style home.

The home was heavily damaged during the fire, causing the second floor to collapse into the first floor. During a subsequent search of the home, a victim was located within the remains. The Kent County (DE) Special Operations Team provided shoring support of weakened structural walls to allow investigators to remove the victim safely.

Deputy State Fire Marshals worked throughout the day to determine the origin and cause of the fire; however, both remain under investigation at this time, and the home is considered a complete loss.

The victim will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and where the victim will be positively identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office at 410-822-7609 or the Maryland Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7528.