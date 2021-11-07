Inmate Sentenced for Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Contraband in Virginia Prison

Stock Photo

A federal inmate at United States Penitentiary (USP) Lee in Jonesville, Virginia was sentenced to 84 additional months in prison for illegally possessing a controlled substance and for possessing contraband in prison.

According to court documents, Antoine Biggs, 37, pleaded guilty on July 14, 2021 to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute buprenorphine, a schedule III-controlled substance and one count of possessing contraband in prison.

In addition to his term of imprisonment, Biggs was sentenced to a 3-year term of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution to the Bureau of Prison in the amount of $31,471.