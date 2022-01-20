The 2022 Chevron Houston Marathon was a Great Success
The Chevron Houston Marathon The Chevron Houston Marathon celebrated 50 years of the iconic Race! The Race weekend was packed with fun, family-friendly activities and concluded with the running of the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Houston Half Marathon on Sunday, January 16. This year's activities included the Shake Out Run, a Health and Fitness Expo and the We Are Houston 5k. In 2022 we also saw a new American Record set by our women's winner! Whether you ran, trained, volunteered or cheered, we thank you for participating in the excitement in 2022. Learn more about the events here . Watch ABC13's Finish Line Special
Watch the Chevron Houston Marathon Recap special!Watch ABC13's Coverage of The Chevron Houston Marathon!
2022 Chevron Houston Marathon on ABC13Meet Keira D'Amato, Chevron Houston Marathon Women's Winner and New American Record Holder! Keira D'Amato in disbelief after breaking American women's marathon record Tommy, age 7, may have said it best. "This is so cool, because it's kind of like Mom is famous, and it's cool to have a famous mother!"
