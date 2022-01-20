ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Chevron Houston Marathon was a Great Success

The Chevron Houston Marathon

The Chevron Houston Marathon celebrated 50 years of the iconic Race! The Race weekend was packed with fun, family-friendly activities and concluded with the running of the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Houston Half Marathon on Sunday, January 16. This year's activities included the Shake Out Run, a Health and Fitness Expo and the We Are Houston 5k. In 2022 we also saw a new American Record set by our women's winner! Whether you ran, trained, volunteered or cheered, we thank you for participating in the excitement in 2022. Learn more about the events here .

Meet Keira D'Amato, Chevron Houston Marathon Women's Winner and New American Record Holder!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NI7xl_0civbAmj00 Keira D'Amato in disbelief after breaking American women's marathon record Tommy, age 7, may have said it best. "This is so cool, because it's kind of like Mom is famous, and it's cool to have a famous mother!"

