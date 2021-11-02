CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

De Blasio: Less Than 6% Of New York City Workforce Placed On Unpaid Leave Under Vaccine Mandate

By Lisa Rozner
CBS New York
CBS New York
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s COVID vaccine mandate for municipal workers took effect Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said 91% of the city’s more than 300,000 employees are vaccinated . That leaves about 9,000 unvaccinated workers who were put on unpaid leave.

About 12,000 unvaccinated people have applied for medical or religious exemptions. In the meantime, they are working and being tested.

By department, NYPD was at 85% vaccinated, Department of Sanitation was at 83% and FDNY reported 81%.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the mandate will not impact response times, but is causing short-staffing.

A firehouse typically has one to three units respond to fires, but several are down a unit because members won’t get vaccinated, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

Uniformed Firefighter Association President Andrew Ansbro said some of the city’s bravest who are vaccinated didn’t necessarily do so by choice.

“This is not a way to run a public service — a life-saving public service — in such a haphazard way,” he said. “The ones that are there are going to do their best to fulfill their oaths and live up to what they promised the city of New York. Unfortunately, they’re put in this position by mayoral mandate.”

COVID VACCINE

The union expects dozens of fire companies will shut down, but resources and vaccinated staff will be redistributed so no overall firehouses will have to close. Some may have to work 80 hours a week to make up for those absent.

“They’re not pointing the finger at the firefighter they work with that decided not to get the vaccine. Some of them didn’t want the vaccine either, but they had to comply because they couldn’t live without the paycheck,” Ansbro said.

FDNY unions are opening an emergency resource center inside the Stewart Hotel across from Penn Station for department personnel who are now on unpaid leave due to the vaccine mandate.

Union reps continue to ask the mayor to push back the mandate to December, as he did for the correction officers union due to the staffing crisis at Rikers Island .

“They have a well-known staffing problem and we have kind of an unknown staffing problem because our members have been willing to work longer hours and harder hours for the citizens of the City of New York, and now it’s actually being held against us,” Ansbro said. “If you don’t have enough people on the truck, the ladder, half the members find the fire and the victims, the other half facilitate letting heat and smoke out of the building, and also search for victims.”

Nigro said the unions had 10 months to get vaccinated. He said 18 units out of 350 citywide are now out of service.

“There are understaffed units. That understaffing could end immediately if members stopped going sick when they weren’t sick,” Nigro said.

Watch John Dias’ Report

Hundreds called out sick Monday morning, Nigro said, adding to more than 2,000 who are allegedly calling out in protest of the mandate.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said there is no effect on service as most of the 15% who are unvaccinated are still working while they wait to hear back on religious and medical exemptions.

Garbage pickup is impacted. On 35th Street near Park Avenue, Monday garbage piled up. Residents told CBS2 it had not been picked up in a week.

“They should be doing their job” one man said.

“It’s piled very high. It’s dangerous because we can get rodents,” said one woman.

Workers protested Monday afternoon outside the Great Kills Garage on Staten Island .

Seventeen percent of sanitation employees citywide are not vaccinated. A spokesperson said those who are on the job will work Sundays and Election Day and there will be 12-hour shifts.

On Monday night, protestors in the New Springville section of Staten Island said they were standing with the thousands of city employees who are not allowed to go to work until they get the vaccine. Confrontations got tense at times, with the NYPD saying at least four people were arrested, as the demonstrators lined up against sanitation trucks, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

“The only thing that matters is our freedom,” one protester said.

Meanwhile, another group gathered outside Carnegie Hall, where Vice President Kamala Harris was attending an event.

“It has been ratified by the courts. It’s time to do the right thing and get vaccinated,” de Blasio said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The New York City Housing Authority is also facing a shortage, with 25% of workers tasked with cleaning developments unvaccinated. A spokesperson would not tell us how the agency plans to continue operations at full speed.

Maria Almonte showed CBS2 her apartment in the Lower East Side’s LaGuardia Houses. Almonte said mold is spreading in her bathroom and pipes are breaking her bedroom ceiling.

A neighbor translated, saying, “She says it has been really terrible living in this condition.”

Neither of them have had gas service in their public housing apartments since March.

“It takes so long to book an appointment due to like how many apartments and buildings need repairs,” the neighbor said.

They said NYCHA has been slow to make repairs in general, and fear the mandate will delay work even more.

“If this problem doesn’t get fixed, it’s not gonna go away. It’s just gonna get worse for residents and tenants who live here,” the neighbor said.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman and John Dias contributed to this report.

CBS New York

Advocates Apply Pressure On Mayor-Elect Adams As New Report Shows 101,000 City Students Experience Homelessness

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new report finds for the sixth year in a row more than 100,000 students in New York City’s public schools experienced homelessness. Now, a coalition of advocacy organizations are calling on Mayor-elect Eric Adams to take more aggressive steps to address the problem, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday. The Bronx continues to have the highest concentration of homeless students, according to a new report from Advocates for Children. Across the city, there were more than 101,000 students last school year, alone. “Educational supports for students need to be overhauled,” said Jennifer Pringle, project director for Advocates for Children. According to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Cuomo’s Lawyer Calls On AG James To Investigate Albany Sheriff’s Handling Of Forcible Touching Investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s attorney called on the New York state attorney general Monday to investigate the Albany County sheriff’s office’s handling of its investigation into a forcible touching charge against the former governor. In a letter to New York state Attorney General Letitia James, Cuomo’s lawyer Rita Glavin called for an investigation “into the unlawful disclosure to the New York Post of grand jury information relating to Governor Cuomo and the strong evidence that Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple was the source of that unlawful disclosure.” Web Extras: Read Glavin’s letter to AG James | Cuomo criminal...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Adams Hints That Mask Wearing In NYC School Classrooms Could Be Over By End Of School Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that 93% of city workers are now vaccinated. And with children as young as 5 now eligible for the COVID-19 shot, the city’s incoming mayor, Eric Adams, hinted at a major change that may be coming inside the classroom, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Mayor-elect Adams said it’s possible by the end of the school year masks may no longer be required while learning. Lifting the mask mandate in classrooms is something Adams is considering. He spoke to CNN from the Dominican Republic on Sunday. “I think it’s imperative if we can find a safe way...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

What Will The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Bring To The Tri-State Area?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden plans to sign the trillion dollar, bipartisan infrastructure bill when Congress returns from recess. The bill includes money for roads, bridges, safe water and broadband. So what’s headed to the Tri-State Area? CBS2’s Alice Gainer explains. The plan sets aside money for roads and bridges. “The Old Saybrook Rail Bridge, which is 114 years old. I mean, these are structures which break down, which cause the Amtrak to slow down,” said U.S. Rep Joe Courtney of Connecticut. “Amtrak is gonna get, we have money for high-speed rail. We have money, $65 billion, a lot of it will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Announces $450 Million Investment In Tourism, With A Large Chunk Going To Encourage Businesses To Rehire Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After almost two years of being kept out, foreign travelers are now allowed back in the U.S., and here in New York they’re being welcomed with open arms. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Times Square was a constant reminder of the pain being felt all throughout the city. There was no energy and it was often empty. But as we continue our recovery, there is life again at the Crossroads of the World, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Monday. The lights on Broadway are shining again. The crowds are flocking to landmarks like the Statue of Liberty,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

At-Home COVID Tests Promise Fast Results Ahead Of Holiday Gatherings, But Are They Accurate? CBS2 Investigates

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just in time for Thanksgiving gatherings, several kinds of rapid COVID tests you can take home are hitting the market. Some give results within minutes, and soon they will be able to test for both COVID and the flu. Looking to other countries, this could be the beginning of a new way of life. But as CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports, the accuracy and cost are in question. You’ll find at home, over the counter COVID-19 tests on the shelves of pharmacies in New York City. Antigen self tests retail at the same price and come with two tests per box...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis Joins International Travelers For Long-Awaited Reunions At JFK Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. lifted COVID-19 restrictions for vaccinated international travelers Monday, finally allowing families to see their loved ones for the first time in nearly two years. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis joined a flight from London to John F. Kennedy International Airport to capture the touching reunions. Restrictions have been lifted for vaccinated international travelers and were capturing the excitement from London’s Heathrow Airport to JFK. We spoke to those eager to see family & tourists ready to take on Times Square. Coverage tonight on @CBSNewYork! pic.twitter.com/WkVo7Hioen — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) November 8, 2021 The historic flight marked a major milestone for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Workers Facing New Friday Deadline To Request Exceptions To Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new deal gives thousands of New York City municipal workers until Friday to request an exemption to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s COVID vaccine mandate. The firefighters union is among the holdouts negotiating for a later deadline. Time is of the essence for for 75,000 city workers after the mayor struck a deal with four labor unions, including the Uniformed Firefighters Association. “We’re telling our members, prepare the paperwork. Whether or not we sign this, put it in, and we’ll see where it takes us,” UFA President Andrew Ansboro said Thursday afternoon. The agreement to extend the deadline to Friday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Considers Allowing Drug Use In Select Harlem Sites To Prevent Overdoses, But Some Believe It Will Make The Problem Worse

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City proposal to curb drug-related deaths would allow drug use at select overdose prevention sites. One of the main areas of interest is Harlem, but neighbors believe encouraging injections will only make the problem worse. Syderia Asberry-Chresfield has lived in her Harlem brownstone for more than 30 years. These days, she is considering leaving for good, as drugs inundate her neighborhood. “We have 22 schools within a two block radius of these methadone clinics,” Asberry-Chresfield said. “This is normalizing behavior for our children. There’s nothing normal about this.” Co-founder of the Greater Harlem Coalition, Asberry-Chresfield is on a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 New York Army National Guardsmen Among The Dozens To Become Naturalized American Citizens On Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In recognition of Veterans Day on Thursday, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will be honoring veterans who served and continue to serve our country at its naturalization ceremonies. One of the first took place Monday morning in Lower Manhattan, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported. The American flag, a striking beacon of freedom, flew gently in the breeze of a pristine fall day. While inside the Halls of the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building, there was a sense of pride surging as New Yorkers took the Oath of Allegiance. Eighty took the oath, including 22 members of the military, both veterans...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hochul Picks Harlem Assemblyman Robert Rodriguez For Secretary Of State

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul picked Assemblyman Robert Rodriguez to be the next secretary of state. The 45-year-old Rodriguez, a Democrat, has served in the state Assembly since 2011, representing East Harlem, parts of Central Harlem and the Upper East Side. Hochul made the announcement Thursday while attending the annual SOMOS conference in Puerto Rico. The decision must now be approved by the New York state Senate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Student Shot Outside Roosevelt High School In Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was shot outside a Bronx high school Monday as school was being let out. It happened near Roosevelt High School on East Fordham Road in the Belmont section around 2:45 p.m. The 17-year-old student was shot in the leg while standing at the corner of East Fordham and Bathgate Avenue, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported. According to police, students pulled up in a white SUV and opened fire on the teen. The teen was being treated at the hospital. He was in stable condition and is expected to be OK. Students said the school was put on lockdown until police determined the area was safe. “The safety of students is our top priority, and NYPD immediately responded to an incident that took place after school and off school property. The NYPD is investigating,” the Department of Education said in a statement. So far, no arrests have been made. Stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates on this developing story.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Jenny Yang, Wangdi Tamang Identified As Residents Killed In Dutchess County House Fire

MILLERTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A terrible weekend fire has devastated a family from Dutchess County. It destroyed their home and took two lives. The Millerton, New York community is rallying around a local business owner who was left homeless and heartbroken at the death of her daughter, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. It took just one push for a front-end loader to topple what remained of the Yang family’s home that was consumed by a fire Saturday morning. The two-alarm inferno raged with five people trapped inside. Frank Duncan was driving by and helped rescue three of them. “We were able to break an upstairs...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Children Ages 5 To 11 Start Getting Vaccinated At New York City-Run Sites

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID vaccines are now available for children ages 5 to 11 at city-run sites across New York City. A steady stream of parents with their kids in tow arrived at the Citi Field vaccination site Thursday. “We’ve been waiting to get the green light. We were ready to go,” one parent told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas. “I just really wanted to have, to be able to see my friends again,” one child said. Watch Aundrea Cline-Thomas’ report —  Health officials are telling families science has said the vaccine is safe, and the city is extending its incentives, hoping they help persuade families...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Exhibit Shines Light On Difficult Journey Through NYC Shelter System For Those Experiencing Homelessness

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly one in 100 people in New York City is currently experiencing homelessness. Many of us have no idea what it’s like trying to navigate the shelter system in the search for permanent housing. CBS2’s Jessica Moore spoke to Shamaya Morris, a woman who has been through it all and has advice on how to improve what she calls a failing system. “It’s been me plenty of times and I can say you do not want it to be you,” Morris said. She knows the desperate cycle of homelessness in New York City all too well. “I feel so heartbroken because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Private Helicopter Lands In Empty Lot In Crown Heights, Startling Residents

wNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A private helicopter landing rattled residents in Brooklyn on Thursday, sparking 911 calls to police. Startled residents in Crown Heights watched as a helicopter landed in an empty lot at Troy Avenue and Carroll Street. Cell phone video captured a man and a woman exit the Robinson R66 helicopter and walk away. The pilot then gets back in and the chopper takes off. The person who took the video says it was the second time this happened on Thursday. “It was loud, and I was like, what is it doing here?” witness Allison Isaacsaid. “First of all, doesn’t he have...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
