I hadn’t planned on writing this item, but events of the past week and some feedback on comments I made recently have prompted me to crank out a report. A couple of weeks ago I was in the Target at Harbison searching for a toaster to buy. It was late in the afternoon. I got a call from a friend who’s part of an organization interested in the redistricting now underway as a result of the 2020 Census. “I need you to do me a favor,” he said. “I just emailed you a redistricting map, and I’d like you to upload it to the website I’ve included in the mail. Take a look at the map, and if you agree, upload it. And it needs to be done by 6 p.m.” “OK, I’ll get right on it.”

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO