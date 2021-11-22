ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse Black Friday sale 2021: The best deals on trainers and clothing

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPYtq_0ciprBEi00

Converse has been around for a staggering 113 years, proving we just can’t get enough of Chuck Taylors and one star sneakers (and clearly our grandparents, and great-grandparents, couldn’t either).

Although we’re sure you have a pair lurking around somewhere, with the seemingly never-ending range of colours on offer, we think we’re tempted by at least one more set.

And with Black Friday ’s main event just days away, which promises some of the best discounts of the year, it’s a good time to be in the market for new kicks.

Taking place on 26 November – the last Friday of the month – Black Friday is set to be big. Here at IndyBest, we’ll be tracking the hottest deals across gaming , fashion , tech , beauty , toys and more, as well as all the biggest reductions at our favourite retailers including John Lewis & Partners , Argos and Boots . All our guides are continually updated as we find the top discounts.

So, whether you’re looking to repurchase your favourite pair, get something special for your wedding, or take to the park on a skateboard, keep reading for all our top tips on how to get your next pair of Converse for less this Black Friday.

Read more:

Does Converse take part in Black Friday?

Converse has been rather quiet on the Black Friday front, until now as it’s just launched its Cyber Week offering , an extra 20 per cent off sale styles, which is added a the checkout. Converse’s Cyber Week started on Saturday 20 and runs until Sunday 28.

Of course, there’s plenty of deals to be had on the brand’s classic canvas Chucks, like these in terracott pink versions (was £75, now £43.99 Converse.com ) which have more than £30 off. They’re also available in saffron yellow, although in less sizes, for £31.99 ( Converse.com ).

For kids, get them their first pair of hightops for less, like these outline logo pro blaze trainers (was £40, now £19.99, Converse.com ), which come in either white/black or red/black colourways.

Although best known for its shoes, the sale is not all about trainers, as there’s still great deals on clothing, such as these retro-look shorts which are less than half price (was £42, now £15.99, Converse.com ). Or layer up in this Himalayan pink salt embroidered logo hoody (was now £23.99, Converse.com ).

But remember, this signature brand is also stocked by some of our favourite big retailers. John Lewis & Partners , Schuh, Office, Selfridges and Very are all ones to keep an eye on, as they battle it out each year to bring the best bargains to shoppers.

For more Converse discounts, follow our Black Friday liveblog for the latest updates, and bookmark our guide to the best Black Friday fashion deals which we’ll be updating across the event.

Does Converse take part in Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday has effectively merged with the main Black Friday weekend for many retailers. This means that most deals are available in-store and online at the same time.

At the moment, there’s no mention of the current Cyber Week event running until Monday 29 November, but that doesn’t mean it won’t. If there’s soemthing you’ve got your eye on though, don’t wait until 29 November, in case it’s too late.

How much is Converse’s Black Friday discount?

Converse is offering an extra 20 per cent off some of its already discounted items. So you need to add the item to your basket to see the full sale price.

Last year Converse offered up to 35 per cent off some of its fan favourites including the coveted Chuck Taylor all stars in both low- and high-top versions.

Hoodies, T-shirts and long-sleeved tops were also in the mix, alongside shoes for babies, children, men and women.

When is Converse’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

It began on Saturday 20 November and is currently running until Sunday 28 November, with no mention of deals taking place on Monday 29 November. However, this could change as we get closer to the main event.

Black Friday officially kicks off on 26 November, with the event culminating on 29 November with Cyber Monday. Some retailers do like to keep us on our toes, however, and many will start cutting prices even earlier: Amazon began its deals on 8 November this year, while last year John Lewis & Partners and Argos both launched its sale on 19 November.

Here at IndyBest we’re poised and at the ready, continually updating our Black Friday guides , so all you need to do is check back with us for all the latest news on the bargain bonanza.

What was in Converse’s Black Friday sale last year?

Last year some products got a slashing of up to 35 per cent, meaning there were plenty of options for the whole family, because who doesn’t love a classic style?

A variety of colourways of the Chuck Taylor all star classic were reduced down to £37.05 for the high top (£57, Converse.com ) and £33.80 for the low top (£52, Converse.com ).

Clothing also saw discounting, with the embroidered star chevron pant seeing a reduction of £12.95 (£37, Converse.com ) and the matching embroidered star chevron full zip hoodie – which is currently on sale for a huge discount – being reduced by £16.45 last Black Friday (£14.97, Converse.com ).

How much is Converse’s delivery on Black Friday?

We don’t yet know whether Converse will be offering discounted delivery across the Black Friday weekend, so, for now, we are presuming rates will remain the same.

Standard delivery is £5.50 or free for all orders over £50, so shopping for the whole family definitely has its perks.

Express delivery is £12, with an estimated delivery time of two to three days.

Make sure to visit the Converse delivery info page for the rest of the hows, whens, and whats.

