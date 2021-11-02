CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Good Food Company (RGF) Announces 5.33M Share IPO at $14-$16/sh

fooddive.com

Real Good Food exec says IPO will accelerate its possibilities

As The Real Good Food Company first began trading on the Nasdaq Friday morning, Executive Chairman Bryan Freeman said the day was shaping up to be a whirlwind — a good one. The frozen better-for-you comfort food brand started trading that morning at $12 per share, a bit below its target share price of $14 to $16. Freeman and others from Real Good Food rang the closing bell Friday, as the company's stock finished at $11.
StreetInsider.com

Blackboxstocks, Inc. (BLBX) Announces 1.43M Share Offering at $6.99/sh; to Uplist to Nasdaq

Blackboxstocks, Inc. (OTC: BLBX) announces 1,430,616 share offering at an assumed price of $6.99 per share, based on the November 3rd, 2021 closing price of OTC-listed common shares. The company plants to uplist to Nasdaq under the ticker "BLBX".
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) Prices 2.3M Offering $10/sh

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on adult stem cell-based therapies, today announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 2,300,000 units, each consisting of one share of its common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of its common stock at a per unit price of $10.00. The warrants have a per share exercise price of $10.00, are exercisable immediately, and expire five years from the date of issuance. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to total $23 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company and without giving effect to proceeds from any subsequent exercise of warrants.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Real Good Food Prices IPO At $12/Share, Below Expected Range

Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 5.3 million shares of Class A common stock at $12 per share. Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods develops, markets, and manufactures comfort foods intended to be sold in the health and wellness segment of the frozen food category.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

CI&T Inc (CINT) Announces Upsized 19.44M Share IPO at $17-$19/sh

CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) announce upsized 19,444,444 share IPO at $17-$19 per share. The company previous indicated 8.33M share IPO at $17-$19 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) Prices 3.4M ADS Offering at $7/sh

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections, announced today the pricing of its follow-on public offering of 3,428,571 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), at a public offering price of $7.00 per ADS, with each such ADS representing one ordinary share, DKK 1 nominal value per share, of Evaxion (the "Ordinary Shares"). The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $24.0 million before deducting underwriting fees, commissions and other offering expenses. Evaxion has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days from the date of the final prospectus to purchase an additional 514,285 ADSs at the follow-on public offering price.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Qualtrics International (XM) Prices 23.8M Share Offering at $42/sh

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, announced today the pricing of its public offering of 23,809,524 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $42.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Qualtrics. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Qualtrics, are expected to be approximately $1.0 billion. The offering is expected to close on November 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Qualtrics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,571,428 additional shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (SZZLU) Prices Upsized 13.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SZZLU) announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 13,500,000 units
STOCKS
Benzinga

Allbirds Prices IPO At $15/Share Valuing Company At $2.1B

Global lifestyle brand Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 20.2 million shares at $15.00 per share, above its expected price range of $12 to $14 per share. The startup's valuation is about $2.15 billion, based on the 143.12 million shares to be outstanding after...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

MDxHealth SA (MDXH) Prices 3.75M ADS IPO at $12/sh

MDxHealth SA (Nasdaq: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States (the "Offering") of 3,750,000 American Depositary Shares (each representing 10 ordinary shares of the Company with no nominal value per share) ("ADSs") at a price to the public of USD 12.00 per ADS1 for total gross proceeds of USD 45.0 million2 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.
