The Real Good Food Company (RGF) Announces 5.33M Share IPO at $14-$16/sh

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, announced today the pricing of its public offering of 23,809,524 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $42.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Qualtrics. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Qualtrics, are expected to be approximately $1.0 billion. The offering is expected to close on November 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Qualtrics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,571,428 additional shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO