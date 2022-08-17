ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 best double buggies for growing families

By Zoe Phillimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mZcd_0cipktJR00

Double prams are an essential bit of kit if you’re parents to twins or children close in age. As with their single-seater counterparts, there’s a huge range of choices, but we’re here to sort the good from the bad buggies and let you know which are worth investing in.

There are two main types of double prams: in-line or side by side. In-line prams stack your passengers one on top of the other. This means you can get through most doors – but it can feel a bit like steering a bus. And often the bottom child is quite close to the back of the seat above, and yet very low to the ground.

In-line prams are great for families that plan to grow quickly, as you can start off as just your regular single-seat pram and then add a seat at a later date.

Side-by-side prams don’t tend to offer a single-seat setting – although a notable exception is the Bugaboo donkey (£1,116, Bugaboo.com ) – and they can be wide. But your children will be able to sit next to each other and interact together. You’ll also avoid endless moaning about whose turn it is to sit on the top seat.

Another thing to look out for when buying a double pram is how big it is when it’s folded down. Check it’s going to fit in your car boot, or in your under-stairs cupboard . Some prams are still very large when folded, and some require you to remove the seat units to fold the pram.

It’s vital that you find the folding mechanism easy to use. From our experience, when handling two kids (at least), you want a pram that folds down quickly and easily and doesn’t cause you extra hassle. The same goes for the clasp on a harness. Battling with annoying harnesses will have you feeling as fractious as a teething toddler.

How we tested

We tested almost 20 double prams over two months to find the best of the best. We tested how easy they were to fold, how comfortable our passengers seemed, how plush the fabrics and mechanisms were. We also looked at how easy they were to push – did we feel like we were driving a bus, or did they nip around corners like a ninja – and did they fit through the front door? Here are the ones that ticked our boxes…

The best double prams for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Out and About nipper double pram: £469, Outnabout.com
  • Best lightweight double – Joie aire twin double pram: £175, Boots.com
  • Best single to double transformation – Bugaboo donkey3 duo: £1,116, Bugaboo.com
  • Best premium double – Joolz geo2 duo double pram: £846, Pramworld.co.uk
  • Best practical double – Hauck uptown duo: £319, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for flexible configurations – Silvercross wave 21 pram: £1,075, Silvercrossbaby.com
  • Best all-terrain double – Bumbleride indie twin pram: £729.99, Bumbleride.com
  • Best for high-end features – Nuna demi grow pram: £700, Boots.com
  • Best smaller in-line double – Hauck atlantic twin pram: £429.99, Discountbabyequip.co.uk
  • Best for easy folding – Baby Jogger city mini GT2 double pram: £699, Buggybaby.co.uk
  • Best all-in-one bundle – Cosatto wow XL pram: £924.95, Cosatto.com
  • Best for design – Cybex gazelle S stroller: £619.95, Johnlewis.com
  • Best value for money – Ickle Bubba venus max double stroller: £349, Icklebubba.com
  • Best for city living – Thule sleek buggy: £799.99, Thule.com

Out and About nipper double pram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKg6N_0cipktJR00

Joie Aire twin double pram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49teuE_0cipktJR00

Bugaboo donkey3 duo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wjtgq_0cipktJR00

Joolz Geo2 duo double pram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0cN9_0cipktJR00

Hauck uptown duo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxvZk_0cipktJR00

Silver Cross wave 21 pram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pmkat_0cipktJR00

Bumbleride indie twin pram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtCnu_0cipktJR00

Nuna demi grow pram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTsJN_0cipktJR00

Hauck atlantic twin pram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Zpyh_0cipktJR00

Baby Jogger city mini GT2 double pram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NaNiL_0cipktJR00

Cosatto wow XL pram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gjPs_0cipktJR00

Cybex gazelle s stroller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVwfD_0cipktJR00

Ickle Bubba venus max double stroller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247fVG_0cipktJR00

Thule sleek buggy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxaQ4_0cipktJR00

The verdict: Double buggies

