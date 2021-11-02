CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. regulators say issuers of 'stablecoins' should be policed like banks

By Pete Schroeder, Michelle Price
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5ip9_0cip9Qpg00
The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington, U.S., October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. Treasury Department-led regulatory body called on Monday for Congress to regulate issuers of "stablecoins" like banks and urged financial agencies to assess whether the role of these fast-growing digital assets in the country's payments system posed a systemic risk.

The hotly awaited report by the President's Working Group on Financial Markets will likely boost policymakers' efforts to put guardrails around stablecoins, a type of digital asset pegged to traditional currencies which the body said could pose threats to the broader financial system.

Stablecoins, which include the likes of Tether, USD Coin and Binance USD, have ballooned 500% to reach a market cap of $127 billion over the past 12 months, according to the report.

"The rapid growth of stablecoins increases the urgency of this work," the report stated. "Failure to act risks growth of payment stablecoins without adequate protection for users, the financial system, and the broader economy."

While stablecoins are primarily used to facilitate trading in other cryptocurrencies, they could become widely used by households and businesses to make payments, the report said.

Currently, though, stablecoins have a wide range of policies governing disclosures, what assets are held in reserve to back the coins, and around redemption rights, all of which could make them susceptible to runs if users lose confidence in the asset.

"Runs could spread contagiously from one stablecoin to another, or to other types of financial institutions that are believed to have a similar risk profile. Risks to the broader financial system could rapidly increase as well, especially in the absence of prudential standards," the report warned.

Chief among the report's recommendations is for Congress to "urgently" pass a law that would regulate stablecoin issuers akin to insured depository institutions, subjecting them to strict supervision by banking regulators while also providing some form of government backstop in the event of crises.

The President's Working Group (PWG) has been researching stablecoins, in consultation with the financial industry, academics and advocacy groups, for the past few months after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said policymakers must move quickly to build a regulatory regime for the asset class.

"We look forward to reviewing the paper and providing guidance to the working group," A White House official said.

The PWG traditionally includes the Treasury, Federal Reserve, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), but the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are also involved in the stablecoin work.

'VERY CONCERNED'

The report said Congress should also require stricter oversight of stablecoin wallet providers which hold the digital currency on behalf of customers.

That conclusion is likely to disappoint advocates of stronger oversight, since it can take years for Congress to pass such laws.

"I'm very concerned that they conclude legislation is absolutely necessary to address stablecoins' risks. The SEC and FDIC currently have regulatory authority to address many of the problematic aspects of these cryptocurrencies," said Todd Phillips, director of financial regulation for the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank.

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, who chairs the Senate Banking Committee, praised the report in a statement and said he planned to work with Yellen on a path forward.

But Senator Pat Toomey, the senior Republican on that panel, emphasized in a statement that Congress should not stifle digital currencies, and questioned whether federal regulators should have jurisdiction over stablecoins. The Senate is currently evenly split between Republicans and Democrats.

If Congress fails to act, the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a body of U.S. regulators created following the 2007-2009 financial crisis, could designate some stablecoin activities - most notably payment, clearing and settlement - as a systemic risk, which would subject them to stricter oversight.

Monday's report also affirmed that both the SEC and the CFTC have jurisdiction to police stablecoin activity as securities or derivatives, respectively.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement that those agencies plan to "deploy the full protections" of relevant laws to stablecoins while Congress considers legislation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
thebalance.com

Stablecoins Need Legislative Action Now, Regulators Say

Stablecoins have the potential to put the entire financial system at risk and that’s why their issuers need to be regulated like banks, said a report by the country's top financial regulators this week. Stablecoins are digital assets designed to maintain a more stable value than the typical cryptocurrency because they are usually pegged to a fiat currency or other reference assets.
MARKETS
Washington Post

Regulators Might Yet Head Off a Stablecoin Disaster

The U.S. government has unveiled a much-awaited plan to address one of the most pressing issues in the realm of cryptocurrencies: how to regulate stablecoins, digital representations of fiat currency that present grave dangers but also hold great promise. The proposals are good, and should be implemented as quickly as...
CURRENCIES
DEALBREAKER

Biden Administration Asks Congress To Regulate Stablecoins, Meaning Stablecoins Will Go Unregulated

Here’s something you might not expect to hear from the Biden administration: Actually, stablecoins might be good. Stablecoins could “support faster, more efficient, and more inclusive payments options,” said the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets…. “Moreover,” the report reads, “the transition to broader use of stablecoins as a means of payment could occur rapidly due to network effects or relationships between stablecoins and existing user bases or platforms.”
U.S. POLITICS
CFO.com

Regulators Urge Tougher Oversight of Stablecoins

The federal government’s top financial regulators have called for stricter oversight of stablecoins, citing concerns over market integrity, investor protection and illicit finance. In a much-awaited report released on Monday, the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets (PWG) said stablecoins could “support faster, more efficient, and more inclusive payments options”...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Bank Info Security

US Treasury Department Says Stablecoins Must Be Regulated

A new report from the U.S. Department of the Treasury urges Congress to "act promptly" to issue legislation that brings additional oversight to stablecoins, or cryptocurrency tokens pegged to fiat currencies. Federal officials say regulation should match that of traditional financial institutions - as a way to mitigate investor, market and cybersecurity risks, among others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

President’s Working Group Unveils Stablecoin Report, Calls on Congress to ‘Act Promptly’ in Treating Cryptocurrency Platforms Like Banks

The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets on Monday released a long-awaited report on “stablecoins,” calling on Congress to “act promptly” in establishing a “prudential framework” governing how they are used. Noting “the transition to broader use of stablecoins as a means of payment could occur rapidly” in days ahead,...
U.S. POLITICS
American Banker

Cheat sheet: How regulators want to rein in stablecoins

WASHINGTON — U.S. financial regulators are endorsing the idea that stablecoin issuance should be limited to federally insured banks, calling on Congress to pass legislation that would dramatically alter the digital asset landscape. In a report issued Monday, the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets, along with the Federal Deposit...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Gary Gensler
CoinDesk

Why Stablecoin Regulation Isn’t ‘Urgent’

A new report and recommendations on the regulation of stablecoins issued today by a coalition of U.S. financial authorities is, on the whole, sensible and contains a lot of elements that crypto advocates taking the long view should support. But it strikes a worrying tone of urgency that could lead to a regulatory power grab in the almost-certain absence of clear action by legislators in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.
CURRENCIES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stablecoins Are a Compelling Payment Option, But They Need to Be Regulated, Biden Administration Report Says

The Biden administration said that stablecoins, a type of digital asset pegged to traditional currencies, could transform the way Americans pay for everything from cell phones to haircuts. The President's Working Group on Financial Markets found that, when regulated, stablecoins could "support faster, more efficient, and more inclusive payments options."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cryptoglobe.com

FDIC Chair Says U.S. Banks Should Be Allowed to Hold Crypto

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chair Jelena McWilliams said earlier this week that U.S. banks should be allowed to hold cryptoassets. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is “an independent agency created by Congress to maintain stability and public confidence in the nation’s financial system.” To achieve its goals, the FDIC “insures deposits; examines and supervises financial institutions for safety, soundness, and consumer protection; makes large and complex financial institutions resolvable; and manages receiverships.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Financial System#Stablecoin#U S Treasury Department#Congress#Usd Coin#Binance Usd#Prudential Standards
CoinTelegraph

US regulators are exploring policy for banks to handle crypto, says FDIC chair

Jelena McWilliams, the chairperson of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, has said the agency is working with other regulators in the United States to explore “under what circumstances banks can engage in activities involving crypto assets.”. In a speech at the Money20/20 Fintech Conference on Monday, McWilliams said...
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

Sweeping US Stablecoin Regulations Inch Nearer

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is poised to crack down on the burgeoning stablecoin market according to emerging reports. On Oct 26, Bloomberg cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter in a report pertaining to new stringent regulations regarding stablecoins. A highly anticipated report is expected to be...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
bitcoinist.com

Breaking: U.S. Regulators Exploring How To Allow Banks To Hold Bitcoin

Per a Reuters report, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chair Jelena McWilliams claims regulators in that country are exploring a “clear path” to allow banks and clients to hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Related Reading | CFTC Commissioner Stresses: Ethereum Is Under Our Jurisdiction. In doing so, the U.S....
ECONOMY
pymnts

Call for 'Urgent Action' On Stablecoin Signals Tougher Path for Private Issuers

As with any set of policy recommendations or any white paper – there are the findings, and then there are the ripple effects and the implications. The recently debuted report by the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets signals that stricter federal oversight, and guardrails, are needed to address this burgeoning sector of the crypto market.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy