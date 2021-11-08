COVID-19 updates: 70% of American adults fully vaccinated

As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 752,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering .

Just 68% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Latest Developments

November 7, 2021

The U.S. passed a major vaccine milestone this weekend, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced.

More than 180.8 million Americans over 18 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which is roughly 70% of adults, according to CDC data released Saturday

Twenty-two states and the District of Columbia have reached the 70% fully vaccinated threshold among their adult populations as of Saturday afternoon, according to the CDC data. Connecticut leads the U.S. with 82.7% of its residents 18 and older with at least one shot, the data showed.

About 80% of adults, roughly 208 million Americans over 18, have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the CDC data showed. Pennsylvania leads the country with 94.3% of adults with at least one dose, the data showed.

November 6, 2021

A federal appeals court has issued a stay on a Biden administration rule requiring all companies with at least 100 employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or implement weekly testing.

The 5th Circuit, based in New Orleans, said it was delaying the federal vaccine requirement because of potential "grave statutory and constitutional issues" raised by the plaintiffs, court documents show.

The government must provide an expedited reply to the motion for a permanent injunction Monday, followed by a petitioners' reply on Tuesday.

Nearly 100 million workers would be required to get the vaccine by Jan. 4, with some allowed to test weekly instead, under federal rules released Thursday.

Since then, five lawsuits involving 26 Republican-led states combined have been filed in federal court. Five states -- Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Utah -- filed in the 5th Circuit.

-ABC News' Jason Volack and Chris Howell

November 5, 2021

Over two dozen states have filed lawsuits aimed at dismantling the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate that affects nearly two-thirds of the workforce.

Nearly 100 million workers will be required to get the vaccine by Jan. 4, with some allowed to test weekly instead, under federal rules released Thursday.

Since then, five lawsuits involving 26 Republican-led states combined have been filed in federal court seeking to overturn what they claim is an unlawful mandate.

Seven states -- Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia -- filed a lawsuit against OSHA in the 6th Circuit.

Eleven others -- Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming -- joined together to file a lawsuit against Biden and OSHA in the 8th Circuit.

Five states -- Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Utah -- filed a lawsuit against OSHA in the 5th Circuit, and three more -- Alabama, Florida and Georgia -- filed in the 11th Circuit.

The Biden administration has said lawsuits were expected but that the federal government should win in court.

“The administration clearly has the authority to protect workers, and actions announced by the president are designed to save lives and stop the spread of COVID,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

-ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett

November 5, 2021

Scientists at Oxford University have identified a gene linked to an increased risk of respiratory failure from COVID-19 in people under 65, offering a new clue that could help scientists develop new treatments for the virus.

Researchers had previously identified a stretch of DNA that increased the risk, though the exact gene responsible, and why that was happening, was unknown. In a study published in Nature Genetics this week, scientists determined the gene associated with the increased risk.

According to the study, 60% of people with South Asian ancestry carry the high-risk genetic signal, which researchers said could partly explain the devastating impact of COVID-19 in India and in some UK communities.

Other major risk factors for severe COVID-19 include medical conditions like obesity, asthma, diabetes and many other chronic diseases.

-ABC News' Sony Salzman

November 5, 2021

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, said on the Pat McAfee Show Friday that his team knew he wasn't vaccinated and that he wasn't hiding it.

Rodgers said he's tested every morning and "every other protocol I followed to the T."

Rick Scuteri/AP - PHOTO: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.

He said he's allergic to an ingredient in mRNA vaccines.

"I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body," he added.

He said he had some symptoms on Tuesday but is now feeling much better.

"I feel really good, and if this were the flu, there's no reason why I wouldn't play on Sunday," Rodgers said.

Dr. David Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told ABC News in September that data so far at that point showed a severe allergy to the vaccine is extremely uncommon, experienced by less than one in 1 million people.

The CDC said: "If you have had a severe allergic reaction or an immediate allergic reaction -- even if it was not severe -- to any ingredient in an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, you should not get either of the currently available mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. ... If you aren’t able to get one type of COVID-19 vaccine because you are allergic to an ingredient in that vaccine, ask your doctor if you should get a different type of COVID-19 vaccine."

Dr. Jeff Linder, chief of general internal medicine and geriatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, told ABC News in September that research so far shows that those who have a severe allergic reaction are likely triggered by polyethylene glycol, or PEG, a component of the vaccines.

"An allergy to that is pretty rare," Linder added. "It would have to be documented, as a moderate or severe allergy, before I would consider giving a medical exemption."

November 5, 2021

The U.S. has seen a drop of nearly 60,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals over the last two months. Many of those patients come from large Southern states, including Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, according to federal data.

But nine states -- Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Utah -- have seen a major increase in hospital admissions over the last two weeks.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters - PHOTO: Sylina Toole administers a nasal swab PCR COVID-19 test at the Loussac Library testing facility in Anchorage, Alaska, Nov. 4, 2021.

Jensen Sutta/Shutterstock - PHOTO: Denver Health Hospital Complex in Denver, Colo., Nov. 4, 2021.

Daily infections are trending up in what the Department of Health and Human Services classifies as Region 1 (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont) and Region 2 (New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands), according to federal data.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

November 5, 2021

A course of pills developed by Pfizer called PAXLOVID can slash the risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 by 89% if taken within three days of developing symptoms, according to results released Friday by the pharmaceutical company.

In a study of more than 1,200 COVID-19 patients with a higher risk of developing serious illness, people who took Pfizer's pills were far less likely to end up in the hospital compared to people who got placebo pills.

None of the people who got the real pills died, but 10 people who got placebo pills died, according to results summarized in a Pfizer press release.

Infectious disease experts cautioned these results are preliminary -- only described in a press release and not in a peer-reviewed medical journal -- but they represent another promising development in the search for effective and easy-to-administer COVID-19 pills.

-ABC News' Sony Salzman

November 4, 2021

The U.S. is at an "inflection point" heading into the colder winter months, the PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said this week in its latest COVID-19 forecast .

Throughout the fall, increases in case incidence were mostly concentrated in areas with poor vaccination rates, such as in communities across Alaska, Idaho, Michigan, Montana, Utah and Wyoming. However, there is growing concern among experts that both colder weather and an increase in indoor gatherings, such as over Halloween weekend, will "further drive increases in COVID-19 transmission over the next couple of weeks."

The U.S. is likely at a critical moment for more highly vaccinated areas with colder weather and holiday gatherings approaching, according to the group.

"The coming weeks will reveal whether other highly vaccinated regions in the West, Midwest, and Northeast can maintain steady incidence rates -- and more importantly stable or declining hospitalizations -- amidst the increasing pressure of even colder weather and more gatherings," experts wrote.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

November 4, 2021

Despite boasting high vaccination rates, several Northern states, particularly in the Upper Midwest and the Northeast, continue to see their case numbers tick up as the weather gets colder, according to federal data.

Alaska currently has the country's highest infection rate, followed by Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters - PHOTO: A health worker puts on new protective gloves before giving a nasal swab PCR coronavirus test dressed in personal protective equipment gear at the Loussac Library testing facility in Anchorage, Alaska, Nov. 2, 2021.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters - PHOTO: Members of the Anchorage Fire Department wearing protective face masks treat a patient, who was having difficulty breathing before being transported by an ambulance to a hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, Nov. 3, 2021.

The U.S. daily death average, though down from 1,800 deaths reported each day in September, remains around 1,100 – which is nearly six-times higher than mid-June, according to federal data.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

November 4, 2021

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he's directing the state's labor department to "work with the Attorney General on a lawsuit challenging the federal government" in the wake of the Biden administration's announcement that large businesses must begin enforcing a vaccine-or-test mandate Jan. 4.

Holcomb in a statement Thursday called Biden's plan "an overreach of the government’s role."

"While I agree that the vaccine is the tool that will best protect against COVID-19, this federal government approach is unprecedented and will bring about harmful, unintended consequences in the supply chain and the workforce," he said.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts also said he'd "fight" the mandate.

"If this rule is allowed to take effect, many Nebraskans will be at risk of losing their jobs over something that should remain a personal health choice," Ricketts said in a statement. "I have been in communication with the Attorney General today, who will be taking the lead on Nebraska’s legal review of the potentially illegal federal vaccine mandate. We will fight back."

The vaccine mandates for businesses with 100 or more workers is a part of a sweeping new federal plan that identifies COVID-19 as an occupational hazard in the workplace. Industry groups had pressed the administration to give businesses extra time, warning that imposing any mandates now would exacerbate the nation’s worker shortage. The plan gives federal contractors an extra month to comply, sliding back the previously-set Dec. 8 deadline.