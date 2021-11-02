At least 7 killed, 22 injured in Houston-area in crime-filled Halloween weekend

It was a violent weekend across the Houston area that left at least seven people dead and 22 others wounded in more than a dozen separate incidents.

The violence started Friday night when three men were shot in northwest Houston. There was some kind of fight nearby before the men drove themselves to 34th near Mangum. HPD said the men should survive.

Later that night, a woman was shot and killed and two others were shot in a home on Elvera Street in southeast Houston. The two people who survived were 17- and 20-years-old.

Early Saturday morning, a female juvenile was shot in the foot and injured. This shooting happened near a party hall on Veterans Memorial and West Road in northwest Harris County.

A short time later, a man was shot during a robbery on Parkfront Drive in southwest Houston, but he's expected to survive.

Saturday evening, HPD investigators said a woman shot and killed her mother before shooting and injuring her father. It all happened on Ridge Harbor in southwest Houston. Police say the suspect later turned herself into law enforcement at the Pearland Police Department.

Just after midnight Sunday, a man was shot and killed outside of a home on Moline Street in southeast Houston. The shooter took off and has not been arrested. Houston police later told us that a teen was also injured at this scene.

Around the same time on Windswept Lane in west Houston, a man was shot and killed in a robbery. A witness saw the killer drop his wallet as he ran away. Now, HPD says they know who they're looking for.

Also on Sunday morning, an 18-year old woman was killed and three others were shot during a Halloween party on Schilder in north Houston. The family later confirmed that the 18-year-old victim was Aleksis Cantu. She is the daughter of Richard Cantu, who is a trustee for the Harris County Department of Education.

On Sunday at about 8 a.m., three gunshot victims arrived at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. HPD confirmed they were shot at a nightclub off Harwin and Wilcrest in southwest Houston earlier.

Around noon, a man was shot along Ashford Point in southwest Houston. Paramedics took him to the hospital where he later died.

Sunday evening, police began investigating a road rage encounter that started on the North Freeway at the North Loop. The confrontation spilled into the 500 block of Pecore Street in the Heights where a 27-year-old man was shot and a 1-year-old in his car was grazed by a bullet. The shooter is thought by police to be driving a black Nissan Rogue with out-of-state plates.

Also Sunday evening, HPD investigators were on the scene of a homicide on Maxey Road in east Houston where a man was found dead from a gunshot wound.