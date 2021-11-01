HBCU U-KNOW: Cynthia Cooper-Dyke of Prairie View A&M University [WATCH]

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday welcomed a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden as raising hopes for better relations, while the U.S. was more muted on the talks as the world’s two biggest powers sought to ratchet down more than a year of tensions.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors will begin deliberations Tuesday at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial after two weeks of testimony in which prosecutors and defense attorneys painted starkly different pictures of his actions the night he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha. Prosecutors claimed in closing arguments Monday that...
(CNN) — Steve Bannon won't be detained before trial on charges of contempt of Congress after he failed to comply with subpoenas from the House committee investigating January 6. Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, appeared in federal court for the first time Monday. He will be...
President Biden on Monday signed into law a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill at a boisterous ceremony outside the White House, sealing a major accomplishment of his first term. Weeks of talks and two trips to the Capitol from Biden culminated earlier this month in a bipartisan vote, with the...
A Connecticut judge found Infowars host Alex Jones liable by default Monday in a defamation lawsuit brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over the conspiracy theorist’s claims that the massacre was a hoax. The ruling by the judge, who cited Jones’ refusal to...
Beto O’Rourke’s entrance into the race for Texas governor on Monday delivered a dose of hope to Democrats, even as doubts remain about the party’s ability to gain ground in a state that has largely eluded them for years. O’Rourke, a former congressman who rose to prominence during his 2018...
LONDON (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill, a move that could make the treatment available to more than half of the world’s population. In a statement issued Tuesday, Pfizer said it would grant...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials on Tuesday rejected accusations that they endangered astronauts aboard the International Space Station by conducting a weapons test that created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk. U.S. officials on Monday accused Russia of destroying an old satellite with a missile in what they called...
(CNN) — The trial over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is expected to continue Tuesday with the testimony of a medical examiner. Three men -- Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., all of whom are White -- face charges including malice and felony murder in the death of Arbery, a Black man who was chased by the trio in vehicles and shot and killed by the younger McMichael in February 2020 near Brunswick, Georgia.
