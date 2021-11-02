CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s office investigating deadly McKee Road shooting

By Miabelle Salzano, Jose Franco
KGET
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies have identified the body found on McKee Road Sunday morning as Isaiah Pedro Levya, 21, of Bakersfield.

This story was originally published on Oct. 31 and has since been edited with updates.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) (Oct. 31) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left person dead early Sunday morning on McKee Road in South Bakersfield.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of McKee Road at around 4 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Deputies and emergency responders found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in an altercation with a possible suspect before the shooting. The sheriff’s office did not release a description of a possible suspect.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

KGET

Woman killed in rollover crash in north Bakersfield identified

This story has been updated as of Nov. 8. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The identity of the driver killed in a rollover crash Sunday night on Golden State Highway has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The driver was identified as Shonti Jessica Pimentel, 45, of Bakersfield. She died at the scene. Pimentel […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian fatalities highest in past five years

This year Kern County has reached its highest number of pedestrians killed in traffic incidents since 17 News started its count in 2016. There have been 43 pedestrians killed this year in Kern County, not including bicyclists. By our count 2017 had the second highest count with 42 and 2018 had the least with 20 […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

