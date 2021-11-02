Sheriff’s office investigating deadly McKee Road shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies have identified the body found on McKee Road Sunday morning as Isaiah Pedro Levya, 21, of Bakersfield.

This story was originally published on Oct. 31 and has since been edited with updates.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) (Oct. 31) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left person dead early Sunday morning on McKee Road in South Bakersfield.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of McKee Road at around 4 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Deputies and emergency responders found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in an altercation with a possible suspect before the shooting. The sheriff’s office did not release a description of a possible suspect.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.