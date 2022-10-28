ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton’s Relationship Timeline: From Duet Partners to Parents

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvyoL_0ciB3WmE00

Sweet as strawberry wine. Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton have a love story that keeps country music fans swooning.

The pair tied the knot in October 2007, four years after meeting as songwriters in Nashville. While celebrating their 14th anniversary in October 2021, Morgane noted how much her life had changed since Chris became part of it.

“14 years today. I don’t remember much about life before you. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for hearing me. Thank you for teaching me. Thank you for respecting me,” she gushed via Instagram alongside a romantic black-and-white photo. “Thank you for giving me everything I cherish in this life. I love you more than I’ll ever be able to put into words, but I’ll spend the rest of my time here on earth trying. Happy anniversary my love!”

The musicians share five children — a daughter and four sons — whose names have all been kept private. While they make a perfect parenting team, Chris and Morgane also hit all the right notes together in the studio.

“My wife has great taste in everything but men,” the “Say Something” crooner joked during a 2015 interview with The Washington Post . “The vast majority of the songs on my debut album, Traveller , came from lists she made.”

More than a decade into their relationship, Morgane is still in awe of her husband’s writing talent. “I was like, ‘F--k you for being able to do this,’” she told the outlet of “Daddy Doesn't Pray Anymore,” one of her favorites. “This is the most emotional, saddest country song I’ve ever heard and you just spit it out in 10 minutes.”

When the couple perform together on stage, fans can feel the love they have for one another. “We can lift each other up on bad nights, kind of give each other a wink when we screw up or do something funny,” the Kentucky native told The New York Times in 2017 of being in the moment with his wife.

Morgane recalled asking Chris’ team for “volumes of his songs, CDs of everything he’d ever written up until that point” before their romance began, telling the newspaper, “I was singing with Chris long before he knew I was singing with him. … As much as I can talk about him being a comfort to me, I think in that way I also am a comfort to him. We can look at each other and know, ‘OK, I got you.’”

Keep scrolling for a look back at the country stars’ relationship:

Comments / 2

Related
extratv

Chase Chrisley & Emmy Medders Engaged

“Growing Up Chrisley” star Chase Chrisley is taking the next step in his relationship with girlfriend Emmy Medders!. After almost three years of dating, Chase popped the question to Emmy at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee earlier this month. Of the proposal, he told People magazine, “It was...
TENNESSEE STATE
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
OHIO STATE
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Hints at New Relationship on 'Today'

Hoda Kotb appears to be ready for a new relationship! She said on the Today show this week that she is hoping her co-host Jenna Bush Hager will set her up on a date, hinting that there is no reconciliation coming in her most recent relationship. Kotb, 58, and her long-time fiance Joel Schiffman — with whom she shares two children — announced their breakup in January. Now it sounds like the beloved morning show host is looking for love once again.
Popculture

'The Bachelor' Winner Welcomes Baby With Her New Man

Vanessa Grimaldi, who found love long after she starred on The Bachelor, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Josh Wolfe. Their baby boy was born the day before Grimaldi celebrated her 35th birthday. Grimaldi and Wolfe married in August 2021. "Nothing will beat my 35th birthday," Grimaldi wrote...
Taste of Country

Billy Ray Cyrus Met His Rumored Fiancee, Firerose, on the Set of ‘Hannah Montana’

Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.
TEXAS STATE
People

Kate Gosselin and Jamie Lynn Spears Face the 'Toughest Test of Their Lives' in Boot Camp Reality Series

Kenya Moore, The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and the Spice Girls' Mel B are also among the 16 celebrities enduring grueling challenges on Fox's new series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Kate Gosselin, Jamie Lynn Spears, Melanie "Mel B" Brown and more celebrities are ready to be pushed to their limits. In a sneak peek of Fox's new reality show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, 16 celebrities will endure some of the most grueling training sessions and dangerous challenges — all based on the experiences of an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. "I...
DoYouRemember?

Carrie Underwood Fans Threaten To Riot CMA Awards If They Don’t Crown Her Entertainer Of The Year

After the CMA Awards gave an Entertainer of the Year nod to Carrie Underwood, her fans are determined to riot if they so have to should she not receive the award. Underwood recently announced that she’ll be performing at the major country music event, which takes place November 9th, and will be singing her latest single, “Hate My Heart” from her album Denim and Rhinestones.
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Kelley Flanagan Teases Where She and Peter Weber Will Live After Getting Back Together: ‘That’s a Tough One’

Courtesy of Peter Weber/Instagram Ready for a move? Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber may be a couple again, but they’re not planning to live together just yet. “It's a tough one. I love Miami, but it's not feasible for Peter,” the 30-year-old reality star told Jason Tartick on the Monday, October 31, episode of his […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets

Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
ETOnline.com

'American Idol' Winner Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Welcome First Baby

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, have welcomed their first child together! The singing competition alum, who won the 10th season, announced the happy news in a press release Tuesday. The couple's son, Merrick Avery McCreery, was born on Monday at 4:34 a.m in Raleigh, North Carolina....
RALEIGH, NC
womenworking.com

Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family

Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
Popculture

'The Voice' Bringing Back Major Coach for Season 23

Kelly Clarkson is making her way back to The Voice for Season 23. After taking a hiatus during Season 22, the "Breakaway" singer will return to her role as a coach in the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition, joining returning coach Blake Shelton and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

236K+
Followers
23K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy