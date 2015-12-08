Read full article on original website
Istanbul blast that killed 6 and injured 81 is considered a terrorist attack, Turkish vice president says
An explosion that killed at least six people and injured at least 81 others in Istantbul on Sunday is considered to be a terrorist attack, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said, according to state news agency Anadolu.
Holocaust survivor left on a bench as a baby finds new family at 80
When Alice Grusová was a baby, her parents left her on a train station bench, with no idea of what would become of her.
Ukrainian women on the front line struggle to find uniforms that fit. One couple aims to fix that
Kyiv, Ukraine CNN — Andrii Kolesnyk and Kseniia Drahanyuk both beam with excitement as they crouch over a box. They are about to unpack Ukraine’s first ever military uniform for pregnant women, which they recently commissioned after a pregnant sniper got in touch. The young couple, both TV...
10,000 brains in a basement: The dark and mysterious origins of Denmark's psychiatric brain collection
From 1945 to 1982, nearly 10,000 brains from psychiatric patients who died in Danish hospitals were removed and preserved. From ethical questions and scientific potential to the personal implications across generations, this is the story of Denmark's brain collection.
US plans to buy 100,000 rounds of artillery ammo from South Korea for Ukraine
CNN — The US intends to buy 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition from South Korean arms manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, a US official said, as part of a broader effort to find available weaponry for the high-intensity battles unfolding in Ukraine. As part of the deal, the US...
Opinion: Putin can cling on to power, but his legend is dead
CNN — Despite some frenzied speculation around Russia’s loss of the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson this week, it is still too soon to predict when and how President Vladimir Putin will surrender power – whether it will be because he is ousted, retires or simply dies in office.
Why this southern European country is a hot place to move
With "work to live" rather than "live to work" as the unofficial lifestyle mantra, more than 1,100 miles of coastline to explore and delicious pastéis de nata all over the place, putting down roots in Portugal sounds pretty appealing.
Jubilant Kherson residents hug liberating soldiers -- but know Russians are still just over the river
Once the scene of Russian occupation, the drive into newly liberated Kherson city was eerily quiet.
Iranian refugee who inspired Spielberg’s film ‘The Terminal’ dies inside Paris airport
CNN — Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the man who had lived inside the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport for years and inspired Steven Spielberg’s 2004 film “The Terminal”, died Saturday at the same airport. Nasseri was pronounced dead by the airport medical team at Terminal 2F and had...
Morocco midfielder Harit hurts knee, doubtful for World Cup
Morocco's Amine Harit appears doubtful for the World Cup after the Marseille midfielder came off on a stretcher during his side's 3-2 win at Monaco in the French league
Slovenia elects first female president Nataša Pirc Musar
Nataša Pirc Musar became the first female president in Slovenian history Sunday, defeating opponent Anze Logar in the country's run-off election.
Jair Bolsonaro Fast Facts
Read CNN's Jair Bolsonaro Fast Facts to learn more about the president of Brazil.
Tunnel discovered beneath Egyptian temple may lead to Cleopatra's tomb, archaeologist says
Kathleen Martinez, an archaeologist at the University of Santo Domingo, has been searching for the lost tomb of Cleopatra for nearly 20 years. Now she believes she's made a pivotal breakthrough.
No water, power or internet -- only euphoria in newly liberated Kherson
For eight months, residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson have been living under brutal Russian occupation. But on Friday, Ukrainian forces swept into the city and Russian troops retreated to the east.
At least 326 killed in Iran protests, human rights group claims
Iranian security forces have killed at least 326 people since nationwide protests erupted two months ago, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights NGO (IHRNGO) group has claimed.
After liberation, Kherson's residents now face severe shortages and threat from mines
Residents of the newly liberated city of Kherson are almost without water and face shortages of bread and medicines, officials warned, as efforts continued Sunday to remove mines and restore critical infrastructure following the withdrawal of Russian forces.
Visiting a 'cemetery of the brainless' in Denmark
From 1945 to 1982, nearly 10,000 brains from psychiatric patients who died in Danish hospitals were removed and put into a collection for future study. Some patients were buried on the hospital grounds, resulting in what's known as a "cemetery of the brainless." CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta visits one to see for himself while reporting for his special documentary "World's Untold Stories: The Brain Collectors."
