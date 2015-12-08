ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Putin can cling on to power, but his legend is dead

CNN — Despite some frenzied speculation around Russia’s loss of the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson this week, it is still too soon to predict when and how President Vladimir Putin will surrender power – whether it will be because he is ousted, retires or simply dies in office.
Visiting a 'cemetery of the brainless' in Denmark

From 1945 to 1982, nearly 10,000 brains from psychiatric patients who died in Danish hospitals were removed and put into a collection for future study. Some patients were buried on the hospital grounds, resulting in what's known as a "cemetery of the brainless." CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta visits one to see for himself while reporting for his special documentary "World's Untold Stories: The Brain Collectors."
