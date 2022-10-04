All The Movies And Shows Leaving Netflix In October 2022

Alas, the start of a new month means two things for Netflix subscribers. The platform will make more movies and TV shows available streaming, and it will be removing some titles between now and the end of the month. Sadly, the latter includes Schitt’s Creek , which has already found its new streaming home. Among the movies set to leave Netflix in October, Friday , The Notebook and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off are just a few that are on their way out.

Those with a Netflix subscription will want to check out the list below before these movies and TV series make their exit.

All The Movies And TV Shows Leaving Netflix In October 2022

As mentioned, Schitt’s Creek is leaving Netflix. In fact, as of October 2, the TV comedy has already left the platform. However, those with a Hulu Subscription will find the series streaming there , where you can enjoy all of the amazing, adorable and hilarious David and Alexis moments from throughout the show. Meanwhile, as mentioned, among the movies leaving Netflix are Friday , Ferris Bueller’s Day Off , and The Notebook , along with other titles that include Scary Movie 4 , 8 Mile and Footloose . Most of those aren’t leaving until the end of the month though, so you still have time to catch them on Netflix. Here’s the full list of dates and titles for what’s leaving in October:

Leaving Netflix October 2, 2022

Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Netflix October 7, 2022

Sofia The First: Season 1-4

Leaving Netflix October 8, 2022

After

Leaving Netflix October 13, 2022

Apocalypse Now Redux

Everything Must Go

Little Italy

Scary Movie 4

The Girl Next Door

Leaving October 14, 2022

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse

Leaving Netflix October 15, 2022

Sinister 2

Leaving Netflix October 21, 2022

Yes, God, Yes

Leaving Netflix October 22, 2022

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Netflix October 26, 2022

Begin Again

Leaving Netflix October 27, 2022

Metallica Through The Never

Leaving Netflix October 31, 2022

8 Mile

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Monster-In-Law

Naruto: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages

What’s Coming To Netflix In October 2022

As always, it’s not all bad news. In fact there are plenty of new movies and shows arriving on Netflix throughout the month of October, including some new original content. If you’re a Mike Flanagan fan or a Christopher Pike fan — or, like me, a bit of both — there’s the series adaptation of The Midnight Club — co-created by Flanagan and Leah Fong — to look forward to on October 7th. Also arriving on October 7th is the adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s novel Luckiest Girl Alive . And if you haven’t heard, Netflix is bringing The Mole back for Season 6. That too will arrive on the 7th.

Among the movies and shows also set to be streaming throughout October are Call Me By Your Name , Risky Business , The Color Purple , Gladiator and Ocean’s Eleven (plus the two sequels that followed).

Among the movies and shows also set to be streaming throughout October are Call Me By Your Name , Risky Business , The Color Purple , Gladiator and Ocean's Eleven (plus the two sequels that followed).