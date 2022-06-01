All The Movies And Shows Leaving Netflix In June 2022

While the month of June will bring a number of new shows and movies to Netflix, the month will also see the departure of several titles. Among them, Looper , My Fair Lady , Silver Linings Playbook, Stand By Me and the Adam Sandler golf comedy, Happy Gilmore . On the TV side of things, Criminal Minds Seasons 1-12 is among the series set to depart Netflix near the end of the month.

Those with a Netflix subscription will want to check out the list below before these movies and TV series make their exit.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

All The Movies And TV Shows Leaving Netflix In June 2022

As mentioned, Criminal Minds Seasons 1-12 will no longer be streaming on Netflix by the end of this month, as it’s set to leave Netflix on June 29th. Those with a Paramount+ subscription can find the series streaming there . Reign Seasons 1-3 will also leave Netflix this month. But among the titles leaving earlier in the month is Lady Bird , which departs Netflix on June 2. You can see the full list of movies and TV shows departing the platform, along with the dates they’re leaving below:

Leaving Netflix June 2, 2022

Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3

Lady Bird

Leaving Netflix June 6, 2022

The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4

Vampire Academy

Leaving Netflix June 13, 2022

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Netflix June 17, 2022

Silver Linings Playbook

Leaving Netflix June 23 2022

Reign: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Netflix June 29, 2022

Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-12

Leaving Netflix June 30, 2022

Corpse Bride

Desperado

Eagle Eye

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter

The Exorcist

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Godzilla

Happy Gilmore

Her

How To Train Your Dragon

Into the Wild

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me

Just Go With It

Looper

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight in Paris

My Fair Lady

The Originals: Seasons 1-4

Shrek Forever After

Stand By Me

(Image credit: Paramount)

What’s Coming To Netflix In June 2022

As disappointing as it is to see movies like Stand By Me and Happy Gilmore leave Netflix, June will also mark the arrival of a number of great titles, including several Mission: Impossible movies, The Departed , Titanic and Lean on Me . And, those looking for a good cry will surely find it in Steel Magnolias . On the TV side of things, we have the premiere of the teen vampire drama First Kill set for June 10, and the premiere of Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy on June 22. Those are just some of the movies and shows arriving on Netflix in June .

For all of the confirmed premiere dates for Netflix TV shows, keep an eye on our 2022 Netflix TV schedule . And for movies, check out our 2022 Netflix movie schedule .