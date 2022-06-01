ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All The Movies And Shows Leaving Netflix In June 2022

By Kelly West
 2 days ago

While the month of June will bring a number of new shows and movies to Netflix, the month will also see the departure of several titles. Among them, Looper , My Fair Lady , Silver Linings Playbook, Stand By Me and the Adam Sandler golf comedy, Happy Gilmore . On the TV side of things, Criminal Minds Seasons 1-12 is among the series set to depart Netflix near the end of the month.

Those with a Netflix subscription will want to check out the list below before these movies and TV series make their exit.

All The Movies And TV Shows Leaving Netflix In June 2022

As mentioned, Criminal Minds Seasons 1-12 will no longer be streaming on Netflix by the end of this month, as it’s set to leave Netflix on June 29th. Those with a Paramount+ subscription can find the series streaming there . Reign Seasons 1-3 will also leave Netflix this month. But among the titles leaving earlier in the month is Lady Bird , which departs Netflix on June 2. You can see the full list of movies and TV shows departing the platform, along with the dates they’re leaving below:

Leaving Netflix June 2, 2022
Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3
Lady Bird

Leaving Netflix June 6, 2022
The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4
Vampire Academy

Leaving Netflix June 13, 2022
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Netflix June 17, 2022
Silver Linings Playbook

Leaving Netflix June 23 2022
Reign: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Netflix June 29, 2022
Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-12

Leaving Netflix June 30, 2022
Corpse Bride
Desperado
Eagle Eye
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter
The Exorcist
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Godzilla
Happy Gilmore
Her
How To Train Your Dragon
Into the Wild
Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
Just Go With It
Looper
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight in Paris
My Fair Lady
The Originals: Seasons 1-4
Shrek Forever After
Stand By Me

What’s Coming To Netflix In June 2022

As disappointing as it is to see movies like Stand By Me and Happy Gilmore leave Netflix, June will also mark the arrival of a number of great titles, including several Mission: Impossible movies, The Departed , Titanic and Lean on Me . And, those looking for a good cry will surely find it in Steel Magnolias . On the TV side of things, we have the premiere of the teen vampire drama First Kill set for June 10, and the premiere of Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy on June 22. Those are just some of the movies and shows arriving on Netflix in June .

For all of the confirmed premiere dates for Netflix TV shows, keep an eye on our 2022 Netflix TV schedule . And for movies, check out our 2022 Netflix movie schedule .

