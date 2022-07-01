All The Movies And Shows Leaving Netflix In July 2022

It’s the start of July, and for Netflix subscribers, the first of this month marks the arrival of the remaining episodes of Season 4 of Stranger Things . Sadly, the start of the month also means the departure of some titles on Netflix. The Social Network is among the first of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in July, along with Star Trek: Deep Space Nine .

Those with a Netflix subscription will want to check out the list below before these movies and TV series make their exit.

All The Movies And TV Shows Leaving Netflix In July 2022

As mentioned, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is among the shows leaving Netflix in July. However, those with a Paramount+ subscription can access the series streaming there . Also among the TV shows leaving Netflix this month are Chicago Med and 30 Rock , however if you have a Peacock Subscription you can catch those shows on that platform. Among the movies leaving Netflix in July, in addition to The Social Network , are Django Unchained , Lean on Me , Forrest Gump , and You’ve Got Mail . Check out the full list of titles and dates below…

Leaving Netflix July 1, 2022

The Social Network

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Leaving Netflix July 6, 2022

Brick Mansions

Leaving Netflix July 7, 2022

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Leaving Netflix July 11, 2022

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Leaving Netflix July 14, 2022

The Brave

Leaving Netflix July 15, 2022

Radium Girls

Leaving Netflix July 19, 2022

Annabelle: Creation

Leaving Netflix July 21, 2022

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Netflix July 23, 2022

Django Unchained

Leaving Netflix July 25, 2022

Banana Split

Leaving Netflix July 31, 2022

21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Edge of Seventeen

Forrest Gump

Friday the 13th

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Lean on Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Moms

Texas Chainsaw 3D

You’ve Got Mail

What’s Coming To Netflix In July 2022

As disappointing as it is to say farewell to the above listed titles, Netflix has plenty of movies and shows lined up for subscribers throughout the month of July. In fact, while we’re losing a couple of Tom Hanks movies, we’re also gaining a couple, as Catch Me If You Can and The Terminal are both streaming on Netflix now. And those are just two of the movies that have become available to subscribers. Seven , Snatch , Mean Girls , I Am Legend , and The Talented Mr. Ripley are all now streaming on Netflix. Will any of these titles find their way onto the daily Top 10 list on Netflix ?

Among the original content set to debut on Netflix this month, in addition to Volume 2 of Season 4 of Stranger Things , Netflix will debut The Gray Man — a film from Anthony and Joe Russo starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas — on July 22. On the TV side of things, Virgin River fans have the premiere of Season 4 to look forward to (July 20th), while Jurassic Park fans can anticipate the premiere of Season 5 of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (July 21st). Meanwhile, Rebelde Season 2 debuts on Netflix on July 27.

For all of the confirmed premiere dates for Netflix TV shows, keep an eye on our 2022 Netflix TV schedule . And for movies, check out our 2022 Netflix movie schedule .

