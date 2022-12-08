ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Actually the Perfect Time To Buy Yeezy Slide Dupes Online — See 13 Comfortable Alternatives

By PJ Gach and Jamontae Hickman
 4 days ago

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Are you on the hunt for the best Yeezy Slides dupe for sale in 2022? Well, with the Yeezy brand going down in anti-semitic flames, this is actually the perfect time to shop for Yeezy slide dupes.

If you try searching for Yeezy Slides at Adidas today, you are now directed to an “Against Hate” page that reads, “At adidas we do not tolerate antisemitism, racism, or any other forms of hate. Our company’s values are rooted in diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness. Learn more about our mission and purpose for the people and planet.”

Normally, we don’t like to encourage shopping for dupes. Fast fashion and shameless copycats are the scourge of the fashion industry, and thanks to looser intellectual property protections for clothing, it’s easy for fast fashion brands to rip off designers’ work (which is one of the reasons so many Yeezy dupes have proliferated in recent years).

You may have heard recently that Kanye West, also known as Ye, is going through some difficult times. Earlier this year, we reported on Ye’s very public splits with Gap and Adidas , the primary corporate partners of the Yeezy brand. However, not soon after, SPY made the editorial decision to stop covering Kanye West news altogether, as it was clear the artist was suffering from mental health issues. It’s a decision that looks better and better as time passes.

Of course, Yeezy footwear remains some of the most sought-after items in the hypebeast world. From the moment Adidas debuted Yeezy slides back in 2019, the slide sent the internet into a frenzy of passionate hot takes regarding its design. Despite some vocal haters, the Yeezy slides sold out instantly upon their release. Three years later, and Yeezy slides are still sold out worldwide. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get your hands on a pair, and Yeezy Slides dupes are as popular as ever (perhaps more so given the artists’ recent challenges.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rw03f_0chm4RbS00

Like most hype sneakers, Adidas Yeezy Slides are available to purchase through resale sites like GOAT, StockX and eBay. The original price for Yeezy Slides is $60; however, as of this writing, Yeezy Slides are selling for $150-$215.

If you have Yeezy slides on your “must buy” list but can’t rationalize paying triple the original cost, welcome to the world of Yeezy slide dupes. Before you knock a dupe, remember they’re a great way to get your hands on a piece that’s out of stock or too expensive to buy. Anyone who stays up-to-date on sneaker releases knows that Adidas used to restock Yeezy Slides often, but with Adidas and Yeezy parting ways, it may be time to invest in a Yeezy Slides dupe.

We did a deep dive into Yeezy slide dupes and found the best style twins to add to your footwear collection. We also took the initiative to suggest a few Yeezy Slide alternatives if dupes aren’t your style.

Adidas Yeezy Slides

Before we share our Yeezy Slide dupes roundup, let’s discuss the authentic slides. Yeezy Slides are made of injected EVA foam and feature a distinctive ridged sole. Currently, they’re available in black, brown, beige and light yellow colorways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCHUH_0chm4RbS00
Buy: Men’s Adidas Yeezy Slides $213.99

Adidas Yeezy Slides at GOAT

$153.00
Buy Now

Yeezy Foam Runners

In addition to the classic Yeezy slides, the related Yeezy Foam Runners are also extremely popular. These foam slip-on shoes have a futuristic aesthetic that’s instantly recognizable and, consequently, much harder to dupe. So while there are countless Yeezy slide dupes for sale in 2022, true alternatives to the Yeezy Foam runners are much harder to find. That being said, in our guide to the top Yeezy dupes below, we’ve included some similar options to consider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rV5EZ_0chm4RbS00

Yeezy Foam Runners at StockX

$224.00
Buy Now

If you can’t find (or afford) real Yeezy slides, or if your enthusiasm for all things Kanye West has waned in recent months, then we’ve gathered our favorite Yeezy Slide alternatives for you below.

Keep scrolling to see the best Yeezy slide dupes for sale in 2022.

BRONAX Unisex Cloud Slippers

BEST OVERALL

Cloud slippers are a newly popular style of slip-on shoes that have a lot in common with the original Yeezy Slides. Cloud slippers are chunky slippers with a soft and fluffy silhouette and a super-comfortable footbed made from some type of EVA or memory foam cushioning. In 2022, SPY editors have fallen in love with BRONAX Cloud Slippers , and our Special Projects Editor Tyler Schoeber wears them on a daily basis. They’re comfortable, available in both neutral and primary colors and affordable, everything shoppers are looking for in the best Yeezy Slides dupes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QotXg_0chm4RbS00

BRONAX Cloud Slippers

Price: $35.99 $23.99

Buy Now

UO EVA Slide Sandal

RUNNER UP

If you want a pair of Yeezy slide dupes that resemble the real ones without paying the resale price, then go with this pair from Urban Outfitters. Looking at these sandals from afar, you wouldn’t even be able to tell that they aren’t authentic. Everything looks identical to an actual pair of Yeezys, from the color to the shape. The only difference with these dupes (besides the price tag) is the sole. This pair has a flat surface, whereas Yeezy slides have ridges at the bottom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vY6B6_0chm4RbS00

UO EVA Slide Sandal

$25.00
Buy Now

RUNSOON Summer Slippers Slide Sandal

MOST FAMILIAR STYLE

Amazon is a popular destination for Yeezy Slide dupes, including the RUNSOON Summer Slippers. They look just like the real thing and come in several colorways. Not only are they the closest visual match to genuine Yeezy Slides, but they’re also made of lightweight EVA rubber, which means you know they’re going to be super-comfortable. The slides even double as the perfect beach shoe since they’re easy to clean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjMvw_0chm4RbS00

Adidas Adilette 22 Slides

MOST CONTROVERSIAL

You know a pair of Yeezy dupes are good when Ye himself takes offense , which is exactly what happened when Adidas first revealed the design of the updated Adidas Adilette 22 slides . At the time, Ye took to social media to blast Adidas and accuse the company of ripping off the design of his ubiquitous Yeezys, and the incident was a big wedge that ultimately led up to Ye and Adidas parting ways in October 22. Frankly, we don’t think they’re as similar as Ye seems to, and we love the geographical map-inspired design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0mBk_0chm4RbS00

Adidas Adilette 22 Slides

Price: $55.0

Buy Now

Puma Shibui Cat Slide Sandals

BEST ATHLETIC SLIPPERS

While these Puma slides are authentic, they definitely take their design aesthetic from the popular Yeezy slide, making them a fashionable dupe. You’ll find these Shibui Cat Slide Sandals to be very cozy thanks to their Molded EVA material. The sandals are lightweight and breathable, making them a great alternative. Our favorite feature on the slide is the little cat logo on the insole and side strap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cq4nS_0chm4RbS00

Buy: Puma Shibui Cat Slide Sandals $29.99 (orig. $45.00) 33% OFF

FINLEOO Shower Slides

There are countless Yeezy dupes on Amazon, but we recommend sticking with the BRONAX Cloud Slippers featured earlier. However, if you’re looking for something that can be worn in the shower, then go with these similar shower slides. In addition to drainage holes in the soles, they also have some of the best color options on this list. And like all of the best Yeezy slide dupes, these slippers are unisex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LdWNl_0chm4RbS00
Buy: FINLEOO Shower Slides for Men and Women $9.99

Merrell Men’s Core Hydro Moc

FOAM RUNNER ALTERNATIVE

If Crocs clogs and Yeezy Foam Runners had a baby, then this is exactly what you would get. The Merrell Men’s Core Hydro Moc Water Shoes look a lot like Foam Runners but without the $250 price tag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2ams_0chm4RbS00
Buy: Merrell Men’s Hydro Moc $49.95

Crocs Classic Clogs

MOST COMFORTABLE

Looking for the most comfortable Yeezy Slides dupe on the planet? That would unquestionably be the classic Crocs clogs. SPY editors have written literal love letters to Crocs , and we can attest that they really are as comfortable as everyone says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dt094_0chm4RbS00
Buy: Crocs Classic Clogs (Best Sellers), Sulphur, 3 Men/5 Women $49.95

Crocs Classic Clogs at Crocs

Check Prices
Buy Now

Zara Jetfoam Slides

ALMOST SOLD OUT

These slides from Zara may not be a pair of Yeezys, but they offer the same amount of comfort and style. They’re made with Jetfoam technology, a similar material to the EVA foam used in a pair of Yeezy slides. The slides boast a thick sole and wide strap with a cutout ventilation port for added breathability. They come in two colors: bone and orange.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGfgp_0chm4RbS00

Zara Jetfoam Slides

$39.90
Buy Now

Also Consider: The Most Popular Alternatives to Yeezy Slides

Yeezy Slides may be the sandal of the year, but there is a range of other athletic and designer slides that are just as stylish and comfortable. If you’re looking to create your own trend, go with a pair of these top alternatives to Yeezys instead.

Adidas Adilette Slides

THE ORIGINAL SLIDES

If you weren’t aware, Yeezy Slides are manufactured by Adidas. So if you can’t get your hands on the hype slide, then there’s nothing wrong with choosing the Adilette Slides instead. The slip-on is just as comfy as a pair of Yeezy, thanks to its contoured footbed and polyurethane outsole. Adidas will always remain a classic when it comes to footwear, so wear these three-striped slides proudly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRooY_0chm4RbS00

Adidas Adilette Slides

$45.00
Buy Now

OOFOS Ooah Slide Sandal

UNDER-THE-RADAR

If you’re looking for a stylish sandal that doesn’t compromise support to your feet, we suggest the OOFOS Ooah Slide Sandal. The slide sandals are constructed of OOfoam™ technology capable of absorbing up to 37% more impact than traditional footwear. They feature a premium footbed that relieves aching feet and offers all-day comfort. Plus, the sandals can minimize odors. These durable and comfortable slides come in a range of colors, including navy, forest green and cabernet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hm2DQ_0chm4RbS00

OOFOS Ooah Slide Sandal

$59.95
Buy Now

Nike Benassi JDI Slides

CLASSIC SLIDES

Whether you’re an athlete or a shoe collector, you can never go wrong with a pair of Nike Benassi JDI Slides. They’re a true classic and will never let you down when it comes to comfort. What makes them even better is their affordable price and laid-back style. While they lack the style and flare of Yeezys, they are some of the most comfortable flip-flops known to man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248i8o_0chm4RbS00

Nike Benassi JDI Slides

$25.00
Buy Now

EYTYS SSENSE Exclusive Off-White Capri Sandals

DESIGNER ALTERNATIVE

Chunky-style shoes are still very much in style, making these EYTYS Off-White Capri Sandals an absolute must-have. The sandals have a canvas and mesh silhouette for complete breathability. They have a strap with adjustable ratchet binding fastenings that adds extra flair. The platform sole is constructed of rubber and features treads at the bottom for increased traction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzNfu_0chm4RbS00

EYTYS SSENSE Exclusive Off-White Capri Sandals

$220.00
Buy Now

