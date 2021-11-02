Schenevus rallies to defeat Franklin 5-3 to claim Class D title

Nick Richardson | The Daily StarShannon Kingsbury (2) of Franklin and Lily Competiello of Schenevus battle for the ball during Saturday’s Section IV Class D Championship Game at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta. The Dragons defeated the Purple Devils 5-3.

There haven’t been many moments when the Schenevus girls soccer team has had to face adversity during its dominant 2021 season. Trailing their rivals from Franklin 2-1 at the half in the biggest game of the season on Saturday, the Dragons were faced with such a moment.

But coach Steve Hornung’s squad, like it has so many times this year, was able to score when it needed to en route to a 5-3 victory that earned Schenevus the Section IV Class D Championship at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta.

“We kept our composure at halftime,” Hornung said. “We’ve scored in every half this year of every game we’ve played in. We knew we were going to get one more so we really focused on keeping them off the scoreboard in the second half. Our girls worked very, very hard.

Even more than the team’s offense, he credited the defense with how they played in the come-from-behind victory.

“One of the strengths of our team is the fact that we have some really good defenders that can mark. They never get enough credit. [Franklin] really struggled to score; they got three on us but we made them work very hard.”

Franklin opened the scoring around seven minutes into the game when Patricia Rodriguez-Matias converted a great cross with a header that took a deflection into the net.

Not long after, Schenevus defender Amber Wyckoff made a crucial defensive play when she made a sliding kick to clear the ball away as it was about to cross the goal line that would have given Franklin a 2-0 lead.

After some good back-and-forth play, Schenevus’ Angie Competiello took advantage of a breakdown in the Franklin defense, rocketing the ball into an empty net to tie the game at the 16:46 mark.

With just under 10 minutes left in the half, Franklin re-took the lead on a great solo effort by Shannon Kingsbury, who made a quick turn to her right foot and launched a perfect shot into the upper left-hand corner of the net.

It was a goal that even left Hornung impressed.

“That second goal they scored was the best goal I’ve seen all year,” he said. “She hit it perfectly.”

Finding themselves in the unfamiliar position of trailing at the half, the Dragons refused to panic.

“The message was to stay composed. The message was to go back to playing with more control because we were kicking the ball and running a little bit,” Hornung said.

It didn’t take long for Schenevus to take control of the game, as the Dragons scored four goals in the first 14 minutes of the half to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 lead.

Competiello tied things up just two minutes in with her second goal of the game, turning a seemingly harmless scenario into a scoring chance that she converted with a brilliant shot to the lower left corner of the goal.

Just two minutes later, Lily Competiello delivered a perfect corner kick that looked at first like it might go over the net. Instead, the ball found the head of Shawna Whiteman, who drove it into the net to give Schenevus the lead.

Samantha Osborne would make it 4-2 four minutes later on a loose ball in front of the net that she directed off the goalie and in. Samantha Barrett converted on another rebound from in tight at the 26:12 mark to give the Dragons a three-goal lead.

Hornung said it was a better collective energy and a few tactical changes that spurred the team’s early-half outburst.

“We made a few changes on the field,” he said. “We moved Sam Osborne up on the left side for attack. It helped us mark a little better. It helped with our marking configurations and she’s a really skilled player. She doesn’t get the credit she deserves because she’s been playing defense and midfield all year.”

Franklin did respond less than two minutes later when Kayla Campbell outmuscled a Schenevus defender and drove a rocket of a shot into the back of the net to cut the lead to 5-3. But that was as close as the Purple Devils would get. The final 24 minutes of the game saw Schenevus clamp down on defense, making sure Franklin wasn’t able to complete its own rally.

A key part of that late-game defense according to Hornung was the play of Lily Competiello. Normally a potent offensive threat along with her sister Angie, Hornung said they needed Lily more on the back end than the front. Needless to say, he was pleased with the results.

“Lily played great. She ran with Kingsbury side by side,” Hornung said. “We had to give up Lily’s offense for Lily’s defense today. But you saw from the sideline what she could do defensively. She’s a very versatile player and she gets overshadowed by her sister, obviously, but Lily’s a complete player and deserves a lot of accolades.”

Both goalies were busy throughout the game. Kelsey Burton finished with 11 stops for Schenevus while Franklin’s Maddie Hyzer made 18 saves.

Next up for Schenevus will be the state tournament. The Dragons will face Poland on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Herkimer Community College in the Class D Regionals.

After such a successful season so far, expectations are understandably high. But for Hornung and his team, the approach isn’t going to change even when they find themselves on the biggest stage.

“We’re going to work hard and see how it lands,” he said. “We think we can do it but we have to do it one game at a time.”

Schenevus 5, Franklin 3 (Saturday)

Schenevus: Angie Competiello 2-0, Samantha Osborne 1-1, Shawna Whiteman 1-1, Samantha Barrett 1-0, Lily Competiello 0-2, Taylor Knapp 0-1

Franklin: Shannon Kingsbury 1-1, Kayla Campbell 1-0, Patricia Rodriguez-Matias 1-0

Shots-Corner Kicks: S 24-10, F 16-1

Goalies: Kelsey Burton (S) 11, Maddie Hyzer (F) 18