South Kortright rides balanced attack to Class D title in 5-1 win over CVS

Nick Richardson | The Daily StarJacob Morton of South Kortright prepares to volley the ball while being defended by Oskar Webster of Cherry Valley-Springfield during Saturday’s Section IV Class D Championship Game at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta. The Rams defeated the Patriots 5-1.

The South Kortright boys soccer team prides itself on its depth and its consistency. It showed both in Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Cherry Valley-Springfield as the Rams won the Section IV Class D Championship at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta.

“It’s a nice win; feels good,” was how South Kortright coach Bob Van Valkenburgh put it afterwards.

Five different players found the back of the net for the Rams, with Declan McCracken recording a game-high three points (one goal, two assist) to lead the way. Logan Firment, Jadyn Sturniolo, Josh Anderson, and Eoin Byrne were the other goal scorers.

Firment opened the scoring early off an assist from Jacob Morton less than five minutes into the contest. Sturniolo then made it 2-0 around nine minutes later thanks to McCracken’s first helper of the game.

But the Patriots wouldn’t be turned away so easily. With just over seven minutes left in the half, Kris Cade found the back of the net, with Allen Parker recording the assist.

“The first half was tight,” VanValkenburgh said. “We got the two goals. They came back and made it 2-1 so it was anybody’s game and I thought in the second half we created a lot of opportunities and maybe wore them down. We just had a lot of opportunities in the second half and we just kept pushing forward and were able to take advantage.”

While the Rams were controlling the ball well early in the second half, they weren’t able to break through again until the 24-minute mark when Anderson pounced on a shot that had hit the post and converted in front of the net to make it 3-1.

Around 12 minutes later, McCracken scored on a cross that made it through several CVS defenders as he collected the ball and calmly slid it past the goalkeeper.

Van Valkenburgh said that his team’s ability to finish these close-range chances has been a key factor throughout the season.

“Our problem in games that were close or when we got beat a couple times was finishing inside the 18 [yard box],” he said. “Today we were able to get some rebounds and keep the pressure on. We’ve been pretty consistent all year other than sometimes finishing.”

Byrne added the cherry on top with under 10 minutes to go when he scored on a breakaway, coolly placing the ball in the lower right corner to make it 5-1.

VanValkenburgh said every member of the team played a role in the team’s dominant second-half showing.

“Sturniolo’s the main man in there. He does a great job passing,” he said. “Then we’ve got [Conner] Quarino on the outside, Morton’s up front. When Firment was in the game when it was tight up front… he’s a big kid. I think it was a team effort of just trying to keep some pressure on them.”

South Kortright keeper Adam Champlin made five saves in the victory. Gavin Valenta made several outstanding saves for the Patriots, finishing with 15 total.

The next benchmark for the Rams (15-2-1 overall) will be a run at a state title. The Rams will be back in Oneonta on Saturday when they will face the winner of Cincinnatus vs. Belleville Henderson in the Class D Regionals.

For now, though, VanValkenburgh and his players are more than happy to celebrate their Section IV title before getting back to work.

“You don’t change anything at this point. You just try to stay healthy, get your touches in,” he said.

“This is what we wanted. We’ll enjoy this.”

South Kortright 5, Cherry Valley-Springfield 1 (Saturday)

SK: Logan Firment 1-0, Jacob Morton 0-1, Jadyn Sturniolo 1-0, Declan McCracken 1-2, Josh Anderson 1-0, Eoin Byrne 1-1

CVS: Kris Cade 1-0, Allen Parker 0-1

Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 26-8, CVS 12-2

Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 5, Gavin Valenta (CVS) 15