The Best Cyber Monday Toy Deals (So Far!): LEGO, LOL Surprise, NERF, Hoverboards and More

By Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0reqBD_0chizF2u00

The holiday season is officially upon us and it’s time to sift through the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of the season. This year, there are a ton of toy deals taking over the internet and we can’t wait to share our favorites with you. The best Cyber Monday toy deals feature all the gifts your children want to see under the Christmas tree this year and even sprinkle in a few that may not even be on their radar yet.

From STEM toys to fashion dolls and LEGO sets , this list has a great selection of Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals that are sure to put a smile on any child’s face. Scroll through to see some of our favorite toy deals of the season so far from Target and Amazon. As of this posting, Target is offering up to 50% off select toy brands , including Marvel, LOL Surprise, Hot Wheels, and more. We’ll continue to update this page as retailers are offering a lot of flash sales in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

While shopping, also be sure to check out some of our other holiday roundups like:

*Last updated on Monday, November 29.

1. Up to 25% off Kid Trax Ride-Ons and Pacific Kids Bikes

Kids 3 to 5 years of age will love these ride-on toys and bicycles. Right now, you can save up to 25% on select models. Tuck one under the Christmas tree and watch your child zoom around with glee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQnyi_0chizF2u00


Buy: Kid Trax Toddler Disney Princess Vespa Scooter Electric Ride On Toy $129.99 (orig. $189.99) 32% OFF


Buy: Kid Trax Kids USPS Mail Carrier 6 Volt Electric Ride On Toy $195.49 (orig. $299.99) 35% OFF


Buy: Pacific Character Kids Bike $89.99 (orig. $119.99) 25% OFF

2. Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle with Musical Fireworks Light Show

This Disney Princess dollhouse stands 4-feet tall and features six rooms. In it, you’ll find a bathroom with tub and sink, bedroom with bed and vanity, a kitchen with stove, and a dining room with table and chairs. It featured a window that lights up to mimic a spectacular firework display while music delightfully plays in celebration. You’ll also get a plethora of accessories including forks, spoons, a teapot, teacups, plates, a comb, and a mirror.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6p24_0chizF2u00


Buy: Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle with Musical Fireworks Light Show $80.78 (orig. $149.99) 46% OFF

3. Up To 25% Off Hot Wheels Tracks

Hot Wheels are always a favorite during the holidays. Target is offering up to 25% off popular models including this MarioKart set pictured below. This sale is valid for one day only so be sure to act quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06JEW4_0chizF2u00


Buy: Hot Wheels Mario Kart Circuit Trackset $63.74 (orig. $84.99) 25% OFF


Buy: Hot Wheels Flying Customs Sto & Go Trackset $29.99 (orig. $39.99) 25% OFF

4. Funkoverse: Marvel 100 4-Pack

The Funko Pop lover in your life is going to have a blast playing this Funkoverse Strategy Game. It comes with four Avenger characters, each equipped with its own abilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MImK6_0chizF2u00


Buy: Funkoverse: Marvel 100 4-Pack $16.99 (orig. $39.99) 58% OFF

5. Little Tikes 3-in-1 Sports Zone

Your tot is going to have a ball with this 3-in-1 sports zone from Little Tikes. Equipped with basketball, soccer, and bowling games, it offers over 75 sounds and phrases that help your child learn and move around. It folds up for easy storage and comes with three balls for playing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yigLj_0chizF2u00


Buy: Little Tikes 3-in-1 Sports Zone $23.99 (orig. $39.99) 40% OFF

6. BEZGAR 8 Hobbyist Grade 1:12 Scale Remote Control Truck

EXTRA 10% OFF WITH  ON PAGE COUPON

This high-speed RC car is sure to delight recipients of any age this holiday season. It features a four-wheel drive, a fast brushed RC 390 motor, and a speed potential of over 25 MPH. The 2.4GHz full-radio control system operates within 220 feet for long fun and control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0lPY_0chizF2u00


Buy: BEZGAR 8 Hobbyist Grade 1:12 Scale Remote Control Truck $76.49 (orig. $89.99) 15% OFF

7. Twister

Get 50% off this classic childhood game. Great for age 6 and up, Twister is fun for the whole family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSqUk_0chizF2u00


Buy: Twister $8.99 (orig. $17.99) 50% OFF

8. Huffy Kid Bike Moto X

Know a little one with endless energy? Get them out into the world with one of the most classic holiday gifts of all time, a bicycle. Right now Amazon is offering this Huffy with training wheels for over 40% off! And for a bike brand that has served kids the world over for decades, that’s a deal that’s almost (keyword: almost) too good to be true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKmGf_0chizF2u00


Buy: Huffy Kid Bike Moto X $99.57 (orig. $169.99) 41% OFF

9. My First Crayola Touch Lights, Musical Doodle Board

Ideal for ages 24 months and up, this Crayola Music Doodle board helps sharpen motor skills and creativity. Programmed with six songs and 12 light colors, this portable board is mess-free and fun, only requiring little fingers to doodle whatever they’d like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDJeN_0chizF2u00


Buy: Crayola My First Touch Lights Art Kit, Musical Doodle Board $19.97 (orig. $24.99) 20% OFF

10. Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard

Dangerous? Perhaps, but kids have always been more coordinated than the rest of us, and when it comes to the best toy deals, you know your little kids or cousins are eager to zoom around the living room on one of these hoverboards. Though they’re a little pricey, Walmart has some great deals right now so you can get them at a discount. Just, um, maybe pair this particular present with a helmet, huh?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146oRx_0chizF2u00


Buy: Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard $79.00 (orig. $118.00) 33% OFF

11. Purse Pets, Leoluxe Leopard Interactive Purse Pet

This Interactive purse pet is guaranteed to be a hit for children this holiday season. Designed for children 5 and up, it offers over 25 sounds and reactions. You can play games, music, and more with just the tap of a finger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pxf2C_0chizF2u00


Buy: Purse Pets, Leoluxe Leopard Interactive Purse Pet $13.99 (orig. $24.99) 44% OFF

12. Snap Circuits Teach Tech Mech 5

This entry-level coding robot helps teach kids about engineering principles and coding basics. You can build and code it to throw, lift, kick, draw, and more. This toy is suitable for ages 10-plus. Grab one now while it’s on sale!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwT7X_0chizF2u00


Buy: Snap Circuits Teach Tech Mech 5 $34.99 (orig. $39.95) 12% OFF

13. Picasso Tiles Magnetic Rocket Booster Set

Enhance your child’s coordination, development, and motors skills with this Picasso Tiles Rocket Booster Set. It comes with two pentagons, five right triangles, five isosceles triangles, and 20 square tiles that help them build an amazing and colorful rocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CyI0v_0chizF2u00


Buy: Picasso Tiles Magnetic Rocket Booster Set $19.99 (orig. $59.99) 67% OFF

14. NERF Elite 2.0 Shockwave RD-15 Blaster

Right now, you can get this NERF Elite 2.0 Shockwave RD-15 Blaster at Target for less than $25. One of the more popular toys of the year, NERF guns are sure to go fast. Grab this one and some early Christmas shopping done while also saving money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbxSy_0chizF2u00


Buy: NERF Elite 2.0 Shockwave RD-15 Blaster $22.99 (orig. $26.49) 13% OFF

15. Retevis RT628 Walkie-Talkies for Kids

LIGHTNING DEAL

It’s seemingly a fact of life: kids love walkie-talkies. At this point, we’re not entirely sure why, but what we do know is that when we see a toy deal like this, that has high-quality walkie-talkies for 15% off, we’re going to highlight them. These walkie-talkies come with thousands of five-star reviews, making them one of the best Black Friday toy deals on the market today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pk9lQ_0chizF2u00


Buy: Retevis RT628 Walkie Talkies for Kids $15.72 (orig. $21.99) 29% OFF

16. Deals on LOL Surprise Dolls & Toys

Do your kids love LOL OMG Surprise toys? Some of the year’s best Black Friday toy deals include LOL Surprise dolls, such as the LOL Surprise OMG Spicy Babe Fashion Doll pictured below. There are also tons more dolls and toys on sale, all of which come with hidden surprises. We’ve included a few of the best LOL Surprise deals below, so check them out before they sell out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdSw8_0chizF2u00


Buy: LOL Surprise OMG Spicy Babe Fashion Doll $19.99 (orig. $27.99) 29% OFF


Buy: LOL Surprise All Star Sports Ultimate Collection Series 1 $60.00 (orig. $104.99) 43% OFF

17. LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter

Build and recreate amazing scenes for the Star Wars trilogy with this LEGO set. It includes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and General Dodonna LEGO mini-figures with weapons including a lightsaber. The X-wing replica even comes with retractable landing gear and two spring-loaded shooters for a realistic look and feel.


Buy: LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter $55.99

18. Exploding Kittens Party Pack

Amazon has truly epic deals in the lead-up to Black Friday. We highly recommend checking out the best early Black Friday Amazon deals , like these discounts on popular card games for kids and adults. Exploding Kittens is one of our top picks for the best Christmas gifts of 2021 , and it’s just one of the popular games that’s currently discounted for Black Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496NO4_0chizF2u00


Buy: Exploding Kittens Party Pack $24.99 (orig. $29.99) 17% OFF


Buy: Pun Intended Too! $19.99 (orig. $24.99) 20% OFF

19. Lite Brite

For better or worse, 90s kids are all grown up now, but that means they can share their favorite childhood toys with their own kids. This classic millennial game has barely changed since your childhood because you don’t mess with perfection. Buy a classic Lite-Brite for yourself or one of the kids on your holiday shopping list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28B0oJ_0chizF2u00


Buy: Lite-Brite $12.12 (orig. $19.99) 39% OFF

20. TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie

We would be hard-pressed to find a more adorable toy this Cyber Monday. And what’s more, we’d be hard-pressed to find a more adorable toy on sale! This major fan favorite makes for an excellent stocking stuffer and is sure to bring a smile to your kids this holiday season (and beyond!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZWld_0chizF2u00


Buy: TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie $12.74 (orig. $16.99) 25% OFF

21. Pop Game Controller

Black Friday is great for a lot of reasons, but one of our favorites is that you can stock up on inexpensive stocking stuffers with absolute ease. Take this set of pop toys, for example. They’re a little silly but totally fun to play with and make for great additions to an already stuffed stocking. Simply grab this set and dole them out come Christmas time. You’re welcome in advance for the peaceful moments while the kids are popping away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxwTZ_0chizF2u00


Buy: Pop Game Controller $12.99

