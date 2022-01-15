Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in North Dakota

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Grant County

#49. Dunn County

#48. Oliver County

#47. Williams County

#46. Golden Valley County

#45. Kidder County

#44. Emmons County

#43. Stark County

#42. Sheridan County

#41. Logan County

#40. Renville County

#39. Bowman County

#38. Mercer County

#37. Burke County

#36. Hettinger County

#35. Mountrail County

#34. Divide County

#33. McHenry County

#32. McIntosh County

#31. Wells County

#30. Morton County

#29. Pierce County

#28. Steele County

#27. McLean County

#26. Griggs County

#25. Ward County

#24. Towner County

#23. LaMoure County

#22. Adams County

#21. Sioux County

#20. Bottineau County

#19. Burleigh County

#18. Richland County

#17. Benson County

#16. Eddy County

#15. Dickey County

#14. Stutsman County

#13. Traill County

#12. Foster County

#11. Pembina County

#10. Ramsey County

#9. Barnes County

#8. Walsh County

#7. Grand Forks County

#6. Sargent County

#5. Ransom County

#4. Cavalier County

#3. Cass County

#2. Rolette County

#1. Nelson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.3% (507 fully vaccinated)--- 58.1% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (11 total deaths)--- 80.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,426 (419 total cases)--- 25.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.2% (1,027 fully vaccinated)--- 56.4% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (8 total deaths)--- 32.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,050 (887 total cases)--- 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.1% (492 fully vaccinated)--- 52.8% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (4 total deaths)--- 23.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,783 (270 total cases)--- 44.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.2% (10,958 fully vaccinated)--- 45.1% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (64 total deaths)--- 36.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,727 (8,543 total cases)--- 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.7% (523 fully vaccinated)--- 44.2% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (4 total deaths)--- 15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,658 (399 total cases)--- 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.3% (800 fully vaccinated)--- 39.3% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (13 total deaths)--- 95.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,935 (420 total cases)--- 31.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (1,096 fully vaccinated)--- 36.5% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (16 total deaths)--- 84.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,346 (627 total cases)--- 22.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (11,152 fully vaccinated)--- 33.5% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (80 total deaths)--- 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,039 (9,459 total cases)--- 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (474 fully vaccinated)--- 32.3% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (6 total deaths)--- 70.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,479 (243 total cases)--- 25.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (674 fully vaccinated)--- 31.6% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 595 (11 total deaths)--- 122.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,892 (368 total cases)--- 20.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (880 fully vaccinated)--- 28.9% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 645 (15 total deaths)--- 140.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,327 (473 total cases)--- 18.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (1,146 fully vaccinated)--- 28.8% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (9 total deaths)--- 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,016 (696 total cases)--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (3,103 fully vaccinated)--- 28.8% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (22 total deaths)--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,223 (2,065 total cases)--- 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (809 fully vaccinated)--- 28.0% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (3 total deaths)--- 47.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,683 (374 total cases)--- 28.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (961 fully vaccinated)--- 27.6% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (7 total deaths)--- 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,810 (595 total cases)--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (4,183 fully vaccinated)--- 25.4% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (32 total deaths)--- 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,234 (2,450 total cases)--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (902 fully vaccinated)--- 25.2% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (3 total deaths)--- 50.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,680 (355 total cases)--- 36.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (2,330 fully vaccinated)--- 23.7% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 487 (28 total deaths)--- 81.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,269 (1,107 total cases)--- 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (1,064 fully vaccinated)--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (9 total deaths)--- 34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,627 (565 total cases)--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (1,639 fully vaccinated)--- 19.7% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (11 total deaths)--- 7.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,266 (892 total cases)--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (13,806 fully vaccinated)--- 17.3% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (133 total deaths)--- 58.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,024 (9,103 total cases)--- 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (1,765 fully vaccinated)--- 16.5% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 730 (29 total deaths)--- 172.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,767 (905 total cases)--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (853 fully vaccinated)--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (2 total deaths)--- 60.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,561 (313 total cases)--- 33.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (4,264 fully vaccinated)--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 497 (47 total deaths)--- 85.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,265 (2,293 total cases)--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (1,016 fully vaccinated)--- 14.5% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (2 total deaths)--- 66.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,053 (492 total cases)--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (31,333 fully vaccinated)--- 13.0% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (235 total deaths)--- 29.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,901 (16,167 total cases)--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (1,019 fully vaccinated)--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (11 total deaths)--- 87.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,979 (503 total cases)--- 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (1,903 fully vaccinated)--- 11.7% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (18 total deaths)--- 66.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,292 (821 total cases)--- 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (1,055 fully vaccinated)--- 10.5% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (9 total deaths)--- 51.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,751 (482 total cases)--- 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (2,014 fully vaccinated)--- 10.5% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (18 total deaths)--- 59.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,508 (1,079 total cases)--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (2,997 fully vaccinated)--- 10.3% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (24 total deaths)--- 42.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,628 (1,233 total cases)--- 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (46,870 fully vaccinated)--- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (286 total deaths)--- 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,690 (27,435 total cases)--- 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (8,047 fully vaccinated)--- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (21 total deaths)--- 51.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,608 (3,172 total cases)--- 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (3,414 fully vaccinated)--- 6.0% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (22 total deaths)--- 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,482 (1,536 total cases)--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (1,159 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (6 total deaths)--- 2.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,159 (644 total cases)--- 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (2,514 fully vaccinated)--- 3.0% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 780 (38 total deaths)--- 191.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,267 (1,231 total cases)--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (10,748 fully vaccinated)--- 2.4% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (92 total deaths)--- 65.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,198 (5,424 total cases)--- 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (4,242 fully vaccinated)--- 0.8% lower vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (21 total deaths)--- 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,814 (1,753 total cases)--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (1,718 fully vaccinated)--- 0.6% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 592 (19 total deaths)--- 120.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,673 (792 total cases)--- 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (3,661 fully vaccinated)--- 1.1% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (16 total deaths)--- 12.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,350 (1,588 total cases)--- 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (6,298 fully vaccinated)--- 2.8% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (47 total deaths)--- 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,151 (2,782 total cases)--- 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (5,854 fully vaccinated)--- 5.6% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (41 total deaths)--- 47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,535 (2,347 total cases)--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (6,024 fully vaccinated)--- 6.4% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (34 total deaths)--- 19.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,251 (2,687 total cases)--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (39,337 fully vaccinated)--- 6.4% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (106 total deaths)--- 42.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,680 (16,446 total cases)--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (2,228 fully vaccinated)--- 7.5% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (9 total deaths)--- 13.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,934 (816 total cases)--- 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (3,015 fully vaccinated)--- 8.6% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (23 total deaths)--- 64.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,847 (1,140 total cases)--- 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (2,208 fully vaccinated)--- 10.3% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (7 total deaths)--- 30.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,693 (628 total cases)--- 32.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (106,995 fully vaccinated)--- 10.5% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (292 total deaths)--- 39.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,514 (44,596 total cases)--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (9,177 fully vaccinated)--- 21.6% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (36 total deaths)--- 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,121 (4,270 total cases)--- 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (1,996 fully vaccinated)--- 30.3% higher vaccination rate than North Dakota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 590 (17 total deaths)--- 120.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,917 (631 total cases)--- 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota