Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Pennsylvania

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Crawford County

#49. Perry County

#48. Jefferson County

#47. Huntingdon County

#46. Mifflin County

#45. Clearfield County

#44. Union County

#43. Blair County

#42. Adams County

#41. Mercer County

#40. Lawrence County

#39. Pike County

#38. Lebanon County

#37. Lycoming County

#36. Sullivan County

#35. Fayette County

#34. Cambria County

#33. Beaver County

#32. York County

#31. Cameron County

#30. Monroe County

#29. Elk County

#28. Lancaster County

#27. Northumberland County

#26. Westmoreland County

#25. Wayne County

#24. Berks County

#23. Erie County

#22. Schuylkill County

#21. Columbia County

#20. Centre County

#19. Carbon County

#18. Wyoming County

#17. Dauphin County

#16. Armstrong County

#15. Washington County

#14. Luzerne County

#13. Butler County

#12. Delaware County

#11. Bucks County

#10. Cumberland County

#9. Philadelphia County

#8. Montgomery County

#7. Northampton County

#6. Allegheny County

#5. Lackawanna County

#4. Chester County

#3. Lehigh County

#2. Forest County

#1. Montour County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (38,365 fully vaccinated)--- 30.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (265 total deaths)--- 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,760 (16,723 total cases)--- 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (21,043 fully vaccinated)--- 29.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (159 total deaths)--- 15.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,008 (7,407 total cases)--- 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (19,903 fully vaccinated)--- 29.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (191 total deaths)--- 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,841 (7,313 total cases)--- 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (20,875 fully vaccinated)--- 28.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (207 total deaths)--- 54.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,233 (9,134 total cases)--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (21,366 fully vaccinated)--- 28.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 540 (249 total deaths)--- 81.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,481 (9,911 total cases)--- 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (37,229 fully vaccinated)--- 27.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (275 total deaths)--- 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,605 (15,538 total cases)--- 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (21,147 fully vaccinated)--- 27.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (135 total deaths)--- 1.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,368 (9,599 total cases)--- 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (57,747 fully vaccinated)--- 26.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (527 total deaths)--- 45.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,063 (24,442 total cases)--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (49,862 fully vaccinated)--- 25.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (293 total deaths)--- 4.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,082 (20,686 total cases)--- 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (53,255 fully vaccinated)--- 24.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (440 total deaths)--- 34.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,290 (20,014 total cases)--- 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (41,914 fully vaccinated)--- 24.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (352 total deaths)--- 38.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,828 (16,100 total cases)--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (27,421 fully vaccinated)--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (76 total deaths)--- 54.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,863 (8,295 total cases)--- 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (70,022 fully vaccinated)--- 23.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (423 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,073 (31,298 total cases)--- 20.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (56,770 fully vaccinated)--- 22.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (461 total deaths)--- 36.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,811 (23,579 total cases)--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (3,094 fully vaccinated)--- 21.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 528 (32 total deaths)--- 77.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,309 (868 total cases)--- 22.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (66,968 fully vaccinated)--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (556 total deaths)--- 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,288 (24,935 total cases)--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (67,749 fully vaccinated)--- 19.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (639 total deaths)--- 64.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,564 (28,075 total cases)--- 17.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (85,388 fully vaccinated)--- 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (629 total deaths)--- 28.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,947 (32,699 total cases)--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (237,286 fully vaccinated)--- 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (1,267 total deaths)--- 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,001 (98,796 total cases)--- 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (2,378 fully vaccinated)--- 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (14 total deaths)--- 5.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,314 (681 total cases)--- 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (91,287 fully vaccinated)--- 17.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (436 total deaths)--- 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,645 (31,747 total cases)--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (16,054 fully vaccinated)--- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (81 total deaths)--- 9.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,395 (5,801 total cases)--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (297,339 fully vaccinated)--- 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (1,612 total deaths)--- 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,112 (104,297 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (49,619 fully vaccinated)--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (479 total deaths)--- 76.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,608 (18,721 total cases)--- 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (190,635 fully vaccinated)--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (1,170 total deaths)--- 12.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,834 (65,710 total cases)--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (28,135 fully vaccinated)--- 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (144 total deaths)--- 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,661 (8,557 total cases)--- 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (231,154 fully vaccinated)--- 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (1,387 total deaths)--- 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,025 (88,551 total cases)--- 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (150,783 fully vaccinated)--- 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (648 total deaths)--- 19.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,785 (47,971 total cases)--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (79,203 fully vaccinated)--- 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (584 total deaths)--- 38.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,505 (28,986 total cases)--- 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (36,719 fully vaccinated)--- 12.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (200 total deaths)--- 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,644 (12,112 total cases)--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (91,989 fully vaccinated)--- 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (301 total deaths)--- 37.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,024 (29,269 total cases)--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (36,419 fully vaccinated)--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (243 total deaths)--- 27.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,191 (13,601 total cases)--- 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (15,229 fully vaccinated)--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (92 total deaths)--- 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,817 (4,238 total cases)--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (158,081 fully vaccinated)--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (791 total deaths)--- 4.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,051 (50,236 total cases)--- 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (37,014 fully vaccinated)--- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (287 total deaths)--- 48.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,074 (12,995 total cases)--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (122,523 fully vaccinated)--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (542 total deaths)--- 12.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,890 (41,145 total cases)--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (189,429 fully vaccinated)--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (1,120 total deaths)--- 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,422 (61,650 total cases)--- 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (112,507 fully vaccinated)--- 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (640 total deaths)--- 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,767 (37,133 total cases)--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (339,221 fully vaccinated)--- 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (1,612 total deaths)--- 4.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,916 (95,870 total cases)--- 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (376,799 fully vaccinated)--- 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (1,599 total deaths)--- 14.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,071 (107,249 total cases)--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (152,858 fully vaccinated)--- 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (750 total deaths)--- 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,346 (41,415 total cases)--- 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (962,075 fully vaccinated)--- 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (4,357 total deaths)--- 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,112 (271,062 total cases)--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (512,445 fully vaccinated)--- 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (2,046 total deaths)--- 17.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,501 (128,804 total cases)--- 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (193,337 fully vaccinated)--- 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (923 total deaths)--- 1.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,837 (69,717 total cases)--- 24.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.5% (796,445 fully vaccinated)--- 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (2,809 total deaths)--- 22.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,671 (214,887 total cases)--- 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (138,186 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (617 total deaths)--- 1.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,507 (34,610 total cases)--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.3% (347,919 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (1,003 total deaths)--- 35.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,794 (77,666 total cases)--- 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (249,374 fully vaccinated)--- 4.3% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (1,092 total deaths)--- 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,171 (78,188 total cases)--- 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (5,006 fully vaccinated)--- 6.8% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (33 total deaths)--- 52.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,590 (1,927 total cases)--- 45.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.5% (13,393 fully vaccinated)--- 13.6% higher vaccination rate than Pennsylvania- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (82 total deaths)--- 51.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,879 (3,624 total cases)--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania