ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Foc7k_0chcneUb00

It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl , the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report.

In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the studio , along with the animated sequel, Scoob!: Holiday Haunt . The decision was reportedly due to a desire to shift the studio's focus back to blockbuster films, rather than streaming releases. It's unclear whether Warner Bros. will ever release the shelved movie.

Batgirl was originally announced in March 2017 with Joss Whedon set to direct, write and produce the movie. One year later, though, the Avengers director pulled out of the project, saying that he "really didn't have a story" for the script.

“The story kind of just crumbled in my hands," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator told Variety in April 2018. "There were elements that I just hadn’t mastered that, after a long time, felt like I wasn’t going to. I told people that I didn’t have an idea, which isn’t an exact truth. I had an idea, but it didn’t fit in the space that was left for it. It was a little heartbreaking."

DC didn't give up on the project, however, and hired Christina Hodson to replace Whedon as the screenwriter. The U.K. native is well versed in comic book lore, having written the 2020 film Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) starring Margot Robbie . Hodson is also writing The Flash , due out in November 2022.

Several women have used the Batgirl moniker throughout the long history of DC Comics, but the new movie will focus on Barbara Gordon, who is widely known as the most iconic version of the character. Barbara is the daughter of James Gordon, the police commissioner who appears in many Batman comics and films .

Like Batman, Batgirl doesn't have any supernatural powers, but she is a skilled martial artist who knows her way around high-tech weapons. In many depictions of the character, she's also a genius hacker.

Despite her status as a fan favorite, Batgirl has only appeared in live-action Batman movies twice. Alicia Silverstone donned the cape in 1997's Batman & Robin , but her character was named Barbara Wilson. She was identified as the niece of Bruce Wayne's butler, Alfred Pennyworth.

The 2008 film The Dark Knight included a brief cameo from Hannah Gunn as the unnamed daughter of Commissioner Gordon, but she wasn't called Batgirl — the credits listed her only as "Gordon's daughter."

In July 2021, news broke that Grace had landed the role of Batgirl in the new film. The project will be the singer's second movie ever after her debut big screen appearance in the 2021 film adaptation of In the Heights .

"I can’t say much about what she is going to do, but Batgirl becomes her own hero," the New York City native told Elle in October 2021. "[Her origin story] is crazy dark, like a lot of other superheroes, but I like that she becomes Batgirl because she wants to make a difference in the world."

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Batgirl :

Comments / 4

Related
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'

A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Christina Hodson
Person
Robin
Person
Alicia Silverstone
Person
Leslie Grace
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Variety#Hbo Max#Fanta
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Matthew McConaughey Once Said Kate Hudson Was ‘Very Easy to Be Attracted to’

Chemistry is one of the main ingredients when making a romantic movie. The lead actors must convince the viewers that they are truly and madly in love with one another for it to make sense. While it’s easy for seasoned actors to fake that emotion, for others, it comes naturally. Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson have years of acting experience, but they have their chemistry on lock for movies. McConaughey once said Hudson was “very easy to be attracted to.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'

For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’

Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
MOVIES
TVLine

Uncoupled Thrusts Neil Patrick Harris Back Into New York's Gay Dating Scene, Ready or Not — Watch Netflix Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If Cher couldn’t make you believe in life after love, maybe Netflix’s new comedy will do the trick. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 50-year-old New York City real estate agent whose world is rocked when he’s unexpectedly, unceremoniously dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins). Dating is hard enough, but to be gay in New York at Michael’s age is an entirely different beast. As Michael is about to discover, it’s all Grindr and “pity threesomes” and snarky assistants who openly judge your crow’s feet. Joining Michael on his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Channing Tatum Gushes Over Girlfriend Zoe Kravitz's Directorial Debut: 'I'm in Awe' (Exclusive)

Channing Tatum is smitten -- personally and professionally -- with girlfriend Zoe Kravitz. The couple is currently on location in Yucatan to film Pussy Island, with Kravitz directing and Tatum acting. Speaking exclusively with ET's Nischelle Turner this week, Tatum couldn't help but gush over what an incredible job Kravitz is doing on her directorial debut.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

180K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy