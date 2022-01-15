Canva

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Illinois

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Mason County

#49. Gallatin County

#48. Bond County

#47. Logan County

#46. Morgan County

#45. Macoupin County

#44. Woodford County

#43. Williamson County

#42. Jersey County

#41. Union County

#40. DeKalb County

#39. Ford County

#38. Menard County

#37. Bureau County

#36. Clinton County

#35. Grundy County

#34. Marshall County

#33. Putnam County

#32. Fulton County

#31. Winnebago County

#30. Ogle County

#29. Washington County

#28. LaSalle County

#27. Whiteside County

#26. Mercer County

#25. Knox County

#24. Rock Island County

#23. Henry County

#22. Tazewell County

#21. Lee County

#20. Cass County

#19. Stephenson County

#18. Boone County

#17. Peoria County

#16. Madison County

#15. Piatt County

#14. Monroe County

#13. St. Clair County

#12. Carroll County

#11. McLean County

#10. Champaign County

#9. Sangamon County

#8. Kane County

#7. McHenry County

#6. Will County

#5. Kendall County

#4. Cook County

#3. DuPage County

#2. Lake County

#1. Jo Daviess County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (6,868 fully vaccinated)--- 21.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (56 total deaths)--- 65.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,078 (3,083 total cases)--- 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (2,505 fully vaccinated)--- 20.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (10 total deaths)--- 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,568 (993 total cases)--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (8,585 fully vaccinated)--- 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (28 total deaths)--- 33.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,296 (3,498 total cases)--- 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (15,025 fully vaccinated)--- 19.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (78 total deaths)--- 7.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,900 (7,412 total cases)--- 30.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (17,760 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (107 total deaths)--- 25.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,234 (7,147 total cases)--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (23,728 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (124 total deaths)--- 8.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,165 (9,958 total cases)--- 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (20,360 fully vaccinated)--- 18.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (99 total deaths)--- 1.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,237 (8,552 total cases)--- 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (35,436 fully vaccinated)--- 18.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (213 total deaths)--- 26.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,750 (16,483 total cases)--- 24.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (11,679 fully vaccinated)--- 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (58 total deaths)--- 4.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,235 (5,059 total cases)--- 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (8,981 fully vaccinated)--- 17.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (57 total deaths)--- 34.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,134 (4,019 total cases)--- 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (56,627 fully vaccinated)--- 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (161 total deaths)--- 39.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,863 (18,738 total cases)--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (7,058 fully vaccinated)--- 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (61 total deaths)--- 85.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,930 (3,620 total cases)--- 40.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (6,665 fully vaccinated)--- 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (15 total deaths)--- 51.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,671 (2,765 total cases)--- 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (17,868 fully vaccinated)--- 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (114 total deaths)--- 37.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,326 (6,632 total cases)--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (20,585 fully vaccinated)--- 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (108 total deaths)--- 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,135 (9,817 total cases)--- 31.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (27,960 fully vaccinated)--- 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (110 total deaths)--- 15.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,536 (10,995 total cases)--- 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (6,285 fully vaccinated)--- 15.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (25 total deaths)--- 13.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,680 (2,251 total cases)--- 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (3,161 fully vaccinated)--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (7 total deaths)--- 52.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,734 (903 total cases)--- 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (18,992 fully vaccinated)--- 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (101 total deaths)--- 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,656 (7,780 total cases)--- 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (156,283 fully vaccinated)--- 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (693 total deaths)--- 3.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,126 (62,521 total cases)--- 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (28,164 fully vaccinated)--- 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (118 total deaths)--- 8.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,331 (11,309 total cases)--- 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (7,737 fully vaccinated)--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (31 total deaths)--- 12.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,235 (2,810 total cases)--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (60,559 fully vaccinated)--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (333 total deaths)--- 20.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,381 (23,234 total cases)--- 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (30,766 fully vaccinated)--- 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (202 total deaths)--- 44.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,088 (12,187 total cases)--- 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (8,689 fully vaccinated)--- 13.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (38 total deaths)--- 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,516 (3,167 total cases)--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (27,982 fully vaccinated)--- 13.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (186 total deaths)--- 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,063 (10,468 total cases)--- 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (80,228 fully vaccinated)--- 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (414 total deaths)--- 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,442 (27,584 total cases)--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (27,668 fully vaccinated)--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (99 total deaths)--- 20.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,459 (10,007 total cases)--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (75,370 fully vaccinated)--- 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (395 total deaths)--- 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,352 (30,779 total cases)--- 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (19,592 fully vaccinated)--- 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (71 total deaths)--- 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,442 (6,970 total cases)--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (7,011 fully vaccinated)--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (32 total deaths)--- 3.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,164 (3,664 total cases)--- 51.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (25,916 fully vaccinated)--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (132 total deaths)--- 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,017 (9,352 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (31,230 fully vaccinated)--- 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (94 total deaths)--- 30.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,813 (11,144 total cases)--- 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (105,383 fully vaccinated)--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (437 total deaths)--- 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,222 (39,817 total cases)--- 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (154,707 fully vaccinated)--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (670 total deaths)--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,855 (57,472 total cases)--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (9,632 fully vaccinated)--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (17 total deaths)--- 59.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,421 (3,501 total cases)--- 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (20,500 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (110 total deaths)--- 25.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,141 (7,669 total cases)--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (155,974 fully vaccinated)--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (654 total deaths)--- 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,321 (52,771 total cases)--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (8,680 fully vaccinated)--- 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (42 total deaths)--- 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,922 (3,279 total cases)--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (105,267 fully vaccinated)--- 5.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (253 total deaths)--- 41.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,329 (38,298 total cases)--- 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (130,644 fully vaccinated)--- 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (234 total deaths)--- 55.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,472 (47,121 total cases)--- 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (121,576 fully vaccinated)--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (320 total deaths)--- 35.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,553 (41,958 total cases)--- 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (337,789 fully vaccinated)--- 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (973 total deaths)--- 28.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,915 (100,702 total cases)--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (197,382 fully vaccinated)--- 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (380 total deaths)--- 51.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,835 (54,893 total cases)--- 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (443,636 fully vaccinated)--- 1.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (1,288 total deaths)--- 26.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,070 (138,631 total cases)--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (83,560 fully vaccinated)--- 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (130 total deaths)--- 60.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,929 (25,706 total cases)--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (3,515,750 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (12,406 total deaths)--- 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,759 (966,133 total cases)--- 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.1% (683,640 fully vaccinated)--- 13.8% higher vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (1,490 total deaths)--- 36.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,445 (170,233 total cases)--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.6% (519,430 fully vaccinated)--- 14.6% higher vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (1,181 total deaths)--- 33.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,128 (119,305 total cases)--- 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.1% (15,946 fully vaccinated)--- 15.4% higher vaccination rate than Illinois- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (32 total deaths)--- 40.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Illinois- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,117 (3,210 total cases)--- 24.1% less cases per 100k residents than Illinois