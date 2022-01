U.S. Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

Parishes with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Louisiana

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Parishes are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your parish ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Catahoula Parish

#49. West Carroll Parish

#48. St. Landry Parish

#47. Claiborne Parish

#46. Jackson Parish

#45. Washington Parish

#44. Concordia Parish

#43. Calcasieu Parish

#42. Grant Parish

#41. De Soto Parish

#40. Assumption Parish

#39. Richland Parish

#38. Natchitoches Parish

#37. Webster Parish

#36. Lincoln Parish

#35. LaSalle Parish

#34. Madison Parish

#33. Lafourche Parish

#32. Ouachita Parish

#31. Terrebonne Parish

#30. St. Mary Parish

#29. East Carroll Parish

#28. Morehouse Parish

#27. Union Parish

#26. Avoyelles Parish

#25. Tangipahoa Parish

#24. Winn Parish

#23. Iberia Parish

#22. Bienville Parish

#21. Caddo Parish

#20. St. Bernard Parish

#19. Bossier Parish

#18. Rapides Parish

#17. Lafayette Parish

#16. Ascension Parish

#15. St. James Parish

#14. Vernon Parish

#13. Acadia Parish

#12. West Baton Rouge Parish

#11. Iberville Parish

#10. Pointe Coupee Parish

#9. East Baton Rouge Parish

#8. St. Charles Parish

#7. St. Tammany Parish

#6. St. John the Baptist Parish

#5. Plaquemines Parish

#4. Tensas Parish

#3. Jefferson Parish

#2. Orleans Parish

#1. West Feliciana Parish

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (3,701 fully vaccinated)--- 23.2% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 516 (49 total deaths)--- 58.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,508 (2,042 total cases)--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (4,269 fully vaccinated)--- 22.4% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 489 (53 total deaths)--- 50.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,235 (2,408 total cases)--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (32,502 fully vaccinated)--- 22.0% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (354 total deaths)--- 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,077 (16,488 total cases)--- 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (6,255 fully vaccinated)--- 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (67 total deaths)--- 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,501 (2,429 total cases)--- 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (6,317 fully vaccinated)--- 21.1% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (65 total deaths)--- 27.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,001 (3,149 total cases)--- 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (18,530 fully vaccinated)--- 21.1% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (222 total deaths)--- 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,672 (9,549 total cases)--- 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (7,752 fully vaccinated)--- 20.7% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (80 total deaths)--- 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,773 (3,808 total cases)--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (82,204 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (641 total deaths)--- 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,251 (41,198 total cases)--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (9,104 fully vaccinated)--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (80 total deaths)--- 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,237 (4,307 total cases)--- 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (11,230 fully vaccinated)--- 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (119 total deaths)--- 33.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,883 (5,735 total cases)--- 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (8,984 fully vaccinated)--- 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (57 total deaths)--- 20.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,223 (4,427 total cases)--- 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (8,294 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (81 total deaths)--- 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,371 (4,904 total cases)--- 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (15,735 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (142 total deaths)--- 14.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,395 (8,164 total cases)--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (15,804 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (155 total deaths)--- 24.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,377 (8,196 total cases)--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (19,251 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (121 total deaths)--- 20.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,632 (8,709 total cases)--- 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (6,301 fully vaccinated)--- 16.7% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (46 total deaths)--- 4.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,729 (3,087 total cases)--- 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (4,649 fully vaccinated)--- 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 502 (55 total deaths)--- 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,162 (2,646 total cases)--- 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (42,013 fully vaccinated)--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (321 total deaths)--- 1.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,657 (21,140 total cases)--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (65,883 fully vaccinated)--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (616 total deaths)--- 23.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,698 (37,857 total cases)--- 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (47,710 fully vaccinated)--- 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (369 total deaths)--- 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,333 (23,565 total cases)--- 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (21,349 fully vaccinated)--- 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (236 total deaths)--- 47.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,710 (10,220 total cases)--- 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (2,982 fully vaccinated)--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (33 total deaths)--- 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,693 (1,900 total cases)--- 33.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (10,810 fully vaccinated)--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (119 total deaths)--- 47.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,315 (5,302 total cases)--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (9,648 fully vaccinated)--- 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 516 (114 total deaths)--- 58.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,743 (5,028 total cases)--- 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (17,655 fully vaccinated)--- 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (179 total deaths)--- 37.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,129 (8,482 total cases)--- 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (59,537 fully vaccinated)--- 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (538 total deaths)--- 22.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,977 (26,921 total cases)--- 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (6,164 fully vaccinated)--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (58 total deaths)--- 28.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,490 (3,127 total cases)--- 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (31,114 fully vaccinated)--- 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (234 total deaths)--- 3.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,717 (15,165 total cases)--- 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (6,088 fully vaccinated)--- 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 755 (100 total deaths)--- 132.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,415 (2,968 total cases)--- 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (111,245 fully vaccinated)--- 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (1,000 total deaths)--- 28.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,615 (51,919 total cases)--- 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (21,939 fully vaccinated)--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (101 total deaths)--- 34.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,177 (9,060 total cases)--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (59,034 fully vaccinated)--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (416 total deaths)--- 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,664 (27,522 total cases)--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (61,527 fully vaccinated)--- 6.5% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (485 total deaths)--- 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,470 (25,243 total cases)--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (117,379 fully vaccinated)--- 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (420 total deaths)--- 47.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,448 (47,529 total cases)--- 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (61,592 fully vaccinated)--- 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (253 total deaths)--- 38.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,735 (27,518 total cases)--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (10,476 fully vaccinated)--- 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (71 total deaths)--- 3.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,895 (4,408 total cases)--- 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (24,086 fully vaccinated)--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (168 total deaths)--- 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,448 (7,327 total cases)--- 25.8% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (31,561 fully vaccinated)--- 0.2% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (258 total deaths)--- 28.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,844 (12,312 total cases)--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (13,725 fully vaccinated)--- 2.2% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (79 total deaths)--- 8.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,001 (5,558 total cases)--- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (17,255 fully vaccinated)--- 4.5% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (129 total deaths)--- 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,943 (7,134 total cases)--- 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (11,563 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (85 total deaths)--- 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,307 (4,630 total cases)--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (235,934 fully vaccinated)--- 5.5% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (1,188 total deaths)--- 16.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,872 (83,046 total cases)--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (28,811 fully vaccinated)--- 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (129 total deaths)--- 25.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,164 (11,238 total cases)--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (142,419 fully vaccinated)--- 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (748 total deaths)--- 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,380 (55,677 total cases)--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (24,303 fully vaccinated)--- 11.6% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (173 total deaths)--- 24.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,443 (8,329 total cases)--- 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (13,815 fully vaccinated)--- 17.3% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (41 total deaths)--- 45.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,249 (5,161 total cases)--- 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (2,608 fully vaccinated)--- 18.5% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (10 total deaths)--- 28.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,805 (685 total cases)--- 24.1% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (270,340 fully vaccinated)--- 23.0% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (1,202 total deaths)--- 14.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,475 (92,879 total cases)--- 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (258,317 fully vaccinated)--- 30.3% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (1,019 total deaths)--- 19.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,034 (70,360 total cases)--- 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.7% (13,348 fully vaccinated)--- 68.7% higher vaccination rate than Louisiana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (41 total deaths)--- 19.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Louisiana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,905 (1,542 total cases)--- 52.4% less cases per 100k residents than Louisiana