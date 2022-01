Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Georgia

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Georgia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Peach County

#49. Morgan County

#48. Hall County

#47. Upson County

#46. Brooks County

#45. Taylor County

#44. Douglas County

#43. Lincoln County

#42. Wilkes County

#41. Seminole County

#40. Clarke County

#39. Baker County

#38. Rabun County

#37. Union County

#36. Decatur County

#35. Randolph County

#34. Mitchell County

#33. Bryan County

#32. Warren County

#31. Screven County

#30. Dougherty County

#29. Taliaferro County

#28. Talbot County

#27. Hancock County

#26. Thomas County

#25. Burke County

#24. Calhoun County

#23. Cherokee County

#22. Early County

#21. Turner County

#20. Towns County

#19. Lee County

#18. Glynn County

#17. Rockdale County

#16. Wilkinson County

#15. Sumter County

#14. Chatham County

#13. Forsyth County

#12. Jefferson County

#11. Greene County

#10. Gwinnett County

#9. Miller County

#8. DeKalb County

#7. Twiggs County

#6. Fulton County

#5. Cobb County

#4. Oconee County

#3. Terrell County

#2. Fayette County

#1. Clay County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (12,466 fully vaccinated)--- 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (115 total deaths)--- 39.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,366 (5,059 total cases)--- 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (8,755 fully vaccinated)--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (52 total deaths)--- 10.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,009 (3,857 total cases)--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (92,875 fully vaccinated)--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (706 total deaths)--- 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,535 (46,070 total cases)--- 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (12,012 fully vaccinated)--- 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 733 (193 total deaths)--- 144.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,190 (6,630 total cases)--- 29.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (7,069 fully vaccinated)--- 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (76 total deaths)--- 64.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,063 (2,792 total cases)--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (3,675 fully vaccinated)--- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (42 total deaths)--- 74.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,776 (1,586 total cases)--- 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (67,148 fully vaccinated)--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (324 total deaths)--- 26.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,955 (30,666 total cases)--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (3,660 fully vaccinated)--- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (33 total deaths)--- 39.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,409 (1,379 total cases)--- 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (4,560 fully vaccinated)--- 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (40 total deaths)--- 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,349 (1,794 total cases)--- 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (3,775 fully vaccinated)--- 9.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (26 total deaths)--- 7.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,075 (1,705 total cases)--- 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (60,167 fully vaccinated)--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (190 total deaths)--- 50.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,503 (25,029 total cases)--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (1,429 fully vaccinated)--- 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (14 total deaths)--- 53.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,253 (433 total cases)--- 26.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (8,061 fully vaccinated)--- 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (82 total deaths)--- 59.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,576 (3,012 total cases)--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (11,531 fully vaccinated)--- 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 543 (133 total deaths)--- 81.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,278 (3,990 total cases)--- 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (12,572 fully vaccinated)--- 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (111 total deaths)--- 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,156 (5,322 total cases)--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (3,234 fully vaccinated)--- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 649 (44 total deaths)--- 116.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,439 (1,182 total cases)--- 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (10,437 fully vaccinated)--- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 467 (102 total deaths)--- 55.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,529 (4,051 total cases)--- 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (18,999 fully vaccinated)--- 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (77 total deaths)--- 35.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,955 (7,115 total cases)--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (2,540 fully vaccinated)--- 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (26 total deaths)--- 65.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,263 (907 total cases)--- 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (6,739 fully vaccinated)--- 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (62 total deaths)--- 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,700 (2,053 total cases)--- 24.6% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (42,496 fully vaccinated)--- 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (434 total deaths)--- 64.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,720 (14,706 total cases)--- 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (747 fully vaccinated)--- 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (3 total deaths)--- 35.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,882 (198 total cases)--- 33.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (3,025 fully vaccinated)--- 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (30 total deaths)--- 61.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,416 (955 total cases)--- 20.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (4,146 fully vaccinated)--- 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 981 (83 total deaths)--- 227.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,188 (1,369 total cases)--- 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (21,925 fully vaccinated)--- 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (185 total deaths)--- 38.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,988 (8,885 total cases)--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (11,078 fully vaccinated)--- 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (88 total deaths)--- 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,233 (4,305 total cases)--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (3,068 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (22 total deaths)--- 18.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,962 (926 total cases)--- 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (129,150 fully vaccinated)--- 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (498 total deaths)--- 36.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,879 (54,030 total cases)--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (5,109 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 569 (58 total deaths)--- 89.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,187 (2,159 total cases)--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (4,031 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 626 (50 total deaths)--- 108.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,061 (2,081 total cases)--- 33.7% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (6,082 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 748 (90 total deaths)--- 149.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,383 (1,972 total cases)--- 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (15,136 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (87 total deaths)--- 3.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,061 (5,417 total cases)--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (43,093 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (348 total deaths)--- 36.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,962 (17,879 total cases)--- 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (46,085 fully vaccinated)--- 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (268 total deaths)--- 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,566 (15,967 total cases)--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (4,552 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (47 total deaths)--- 75.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,293 (1,817 total cases)--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (15,346 fully vaccinated)--- 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (145 total deaths)--- 63.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,033 (5,324 total cases)--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (153,610 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (744 total deaths)--- 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,539 (47,869 total cases)--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (130,916 fully vaccinated)--- 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (308 total deaths)--- 58.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,102 (44,214 total cases)--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (8,360 fully vaccinated)--- 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 631 (97 total deaths)--- 110.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,147 (3,095 total cases)--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (9,969 fully vaccinated)--- 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (74 total deaths)--- 34.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,326 (3,358 total cases)--- 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (516,010 fully vaccinated)--- 6.4% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (1,598 total deaths)--- 43.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,521 (173,403 total cases)--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (3,171 fully vaccinated)--- 7.1% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (24 total deaths)--- 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,222 (1,385 total cases)--- 24.3% more cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (421,092 fully vaccinated)--- 7.1% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (1,419 total deaths)--- 37.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,002 (121,502 total cases)--- 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (4,521 fully vaccinated)--- 7.5% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 764 (62 total deaths)--- 154.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,096 (1,307 total cases)--- 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (599,520 fully vaccinated)--- 8.7% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (1,910 total deaths)--- 40.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,239 (183,410 total cases)--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (439,780 fully vaccinated)--- 11.8% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (1,488 total deaths)--- 34.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,165 (145,682 total cases)--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (23,586 fully vaccinated)--- 13.1% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (83 total deaths)--- 31.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,853 (7,191 total cases)--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (5,056 fully vaccinated)--- 14.5% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 680 (58 total deaths)--- 126.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,595 (1,501 total cases)--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (70,929 fully vaccinated)--- 19.7% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (259 total deaths)--- 24.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,163 (18,494 total cases)--- 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (1,998 fully vaccinated)--- 36.1% higher vaccination rate than Georgia- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (4 total deaths)--- 53.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Georgia- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,644 (415 total cases)--- 24.9% less cases per 100k residents than Georgia