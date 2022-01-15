Jelson25 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Washington

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Washington using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#39. Skamania County

#38. Stevens County

#37. Garfield County

#36. Pend Oreille County

#35. Asotin County

#34. Whitman County

#33. Columbia County

#32. Klickitat County

#31. Wahkiakum County

#30. Lewis County

#29. Franklin County

#28. Lincoln County

#27. Kittitas County

#26. Ferry County

#25. Pacific County

#24. Grant County

#23. Benton County

#22. Adams County

#21. Cowlitz County

#20. Grays Harbor County

#19. Mason County

#18. Spokane County

#17. Yakima County

#16. Douglas County

#15. Pierce County

#14. Walla Walla County

#13. Clark County

#12. Kitsap County

#11. Island County

#10. Thurston County

#9. Skagit County

#8. Okanogan County

#7. Clallam County

#6. Snohomish County

#5. Chelan County

#4. Whatcom County

#3. Jefferson County

#2. King County

#1. San Juan County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (4,495 fully vaccinated)--- 45.8% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (10 total deaths)--- 37.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,450 (1,021 total cases)--- 36.2% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (17,292 fully vaccinated)--- 44.9% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (117 total deaths)--- 92.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,952 (5,922 total cases)--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (846 fully vaccinated)--- 44.6% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (7 total deaths)--- 136.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,213 (294 total cases)--- 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.4% (5,269 fully vaccinated)--- 44.0% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (28 total deaths)--- 53.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,247 (1,818 total cases)--- 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (9,025 fully vaccinated)--- 41.7% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (54 total deaths)--- 79.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,861 (3,356 total cases)--- 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (22,526 fully vaccinated)--- 34.4% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (83 total deaths)--- 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,941 (6,484 total cases)--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (1,798 fully vaccinated)--- 34.3% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (10 total deaths)--- 88.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,418 (455 total cases)--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (10,346 fully vaccinated)--- 32.8% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (36 total deaths)--- 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,175 (2,506 total cases)--- 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (2,150 fully vaccinated)--- 30.2% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (5 total deaths)--- 16.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,286 (327 total cases)--- 45.0% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (39,622 fully vaccinated)--- 28.4% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (195 total deaths)--- 82.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,023 (12,932 total cases)--- 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (47,205 fully vaccinated)--- 27.7% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (187 total deaths)--- 47.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,930 (22,787 total cases)--- 80.6% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (5,627 fully vaccinated)--- 25.1% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (26 total deaths)--- 78.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,221 (1,665 total cases)--- 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (24,964 fully vaccinated)--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (56 total deaths)--- 12.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,170 (6,313 total cases)--- 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (4,088 fully vaccinated)--- 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (18 total deaths)--- 77.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,928 (986 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (12,084 fully vaccinated)--- 21.6% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (43 total deaths)--- 43.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,178 (2,287 total cases)--- 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (53,034 fully vaccinated)--- 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (183 total deaths)--- 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,415 (18,975 total cases)--- 46.5% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (111,008 fully vaccinated)--- 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (409 total deaths)--- 50.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,683 (36,143 total cases)--- 33.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (11,175 fully vaccinated)--- 18.5% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (35 total deaths)--- 31.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,546 (3,706 total cases)--- 39.9% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (62,409 fully vaccinated)--- 17.8% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (289 total deaths)--- 96.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,002 (16,591 total cases)--- 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (42,391 fully vaccinated)--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (159 total deaths)--- 59.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,442 (11,591 total cases)--- 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (38,468 fully vaccinated)--- 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (103 total deaths)--- 15.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,121 (8,093 total cases)--- 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (304,964 fully vaccinated)--- 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (1,167 total deaths)--- 67.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,015 (88,956 total cases)--- 28.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (147,665 fully vaccinated)--- 14.1% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (665 total deaths)--- 99.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,085 (50,389 total cases)--- 51.6% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (25,762 fully vaccinated)--- 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (54 total deaths)--- 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,293 (7,510 total cases)--- 30.5% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (553,659 fully vaccinated)--- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (1,047 total deaths)--- 12.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,975 (135,517 total cases)--- 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (37,291 fully vaccinated)--- 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (118 total deaths)--- 45.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,169 (10,432 total cases)--- 29.5% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (301,513 fully vaccinated)--- 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (626 total deaths)--- 3.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,892 (58,060 total cases)--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (172,191 fully vaccinated)--- 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (266 total deaths)--- 26.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,239 (25,081 total cases)--- 30.3% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (54,095 fully vaccinated)--- 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (57 total deaths)--- 49.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,354 (6,261 total cases)--- 44.5% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (185,028 fully vaccinated)--- 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (279 total deaths)--- 27.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,118 (32,303 total cases)--- 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (83,220 fully vaccinated)--- 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (159 total deaths)--- 7.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,655 (16,351 total cases)--- 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.8% (27,784 fully vaccinated)--- 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (106 total deaths)--- 88.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,116 (5,963 total cases)--- 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (51,093 fully vaccinated)--- 3.6% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (92 total deaths)--- 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,871 (7,633 total cases)--- 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (553,255 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (867 total deaths)--- 21.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,140 (99,804 total cases)--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.0% (52,517 fully vaccinated)--- 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (138 total deaths)--- 34.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,209 (14,057 total cases)--- 37.4% more cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (158,475 fully vaccinated)--- 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (213 total deaths)--- 30.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,867 (24,912 total cases)--- 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.7% (24,076 fully vaccinated)--- 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 65 (21 total deaths)--- 51.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,732 (1,847 total cases)--- 56.7% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.9% (1,755,036 fully vaccinated)--- 13.6% higher vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (2,172 total deaths)--- 27.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,421 (257,298 total cases)--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Washington- Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.1% (13,737 fully vaccinated)--- 13.8% higher vaccination rate than Washington- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Washington- Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,765 (662 total cases)--- 71.6% less cases per 100k residents than Washington