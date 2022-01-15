TownCreative // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Maryland

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Maryland using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

jerryinocmd // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Somerset County

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Garrett County

Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#22. Wicomico County

Acroterion // Wikicommons

#21. Allegany County

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Caroline County

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Cecil County

Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dorchester County

Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Washington County

Famartin // Wikicommons

#16. Baltimore city

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Queen Anne's County

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Charles County

Delta1989 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Kent County

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#12. St. Mary's County

Preservation Maryland // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Calvert County

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Harford County

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Baltimore County

Linda Roy Walls // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Worcester County

MamaGeek // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Prince George's County

Shopkins91 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Talbot County

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Carroll County

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Frederick County

Charlie Stinchcomb // Flickr

#3. Anne Arundel County

Zrmachuga // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Howard County

TownCreative // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Montgomery County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (12,237 fully vaccinated)--- 33.0% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (62 total deaths)--- 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,661 (4,268 total cases)--- 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (13,974 fully vaccinated)--- 32.4% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (101 total deaths)--- 68.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,147 (4,685 total cases)--- 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (54,676 fully vaccinated)--- 25.9% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (259 total deaths)--- 21.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,103 (15,648 total cases)--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (37,943 fully vaccinated)--- 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (303 total deaths)--- 108.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,324 (13,607 total cases)--- 34.0% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (18,134 fully vaccinated)--- 23.8% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (59 total deaths)--- 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,551 (4,861 total cases)--- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (56,739 fully vaccinated)--- 22.6% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (216 total deaths)--- 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,142 (12,489 total cases)--- 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (17,791 fully vaccinated)--- 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (94 total deaths)--- 42.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,305 (6,164 total cases)--- 33.9% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (85,513 fully vaccinated)--- 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (492 total deaths)--- 58.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,465 (29,402 total cases)--- 35.0% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (360,061 fully vaccinated)--- 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (1,492 total deaths)--- 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,234 (96,349 total cases)--- 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (31,920 fully vaccinated)--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (90 total deaths)--- 13.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,677 (5,883 total cases)--- 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (103,840 fully vaccinated)--- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (281 total deaths)--- 16.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,234 (23,238 total cases)--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (12,622 fully vaccinated)--- 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (60 total deaths)--- 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,542 (2,436 total cases)--- 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (73,797 fully vaccinated)--- 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (185 total deaths)--- 20.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,121 (14,894 total cases)--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (61,804 fully vaccinated)--- 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (111 total deaths)--- 41.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,701 (8,976 total cases)--- 32.7% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (171,022 fully vaccinated)--- 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (455 total deaths)--- 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,734 (32,529 total cases)--- 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.0% (562,659 fully vaccinated)--- 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (2,081 total deaths)--- 22.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,938 (115,317 total cases)--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.7% (35,932 fully vaccinated)--- 3.6% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (134 total deaths)--- 24.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,341 (6,974 total cases)--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (626,168 fully vaccinated)--- 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (1,838 total deaths)--- 1.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,504 (150,072 total cases)--- 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (26,134 fully vaccinated)--- 1.4% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (68 total deaths)--- 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,839 (4,402 total cases)--- 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (119,469 fully vaccinated)--- 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (335 total deaths)--- 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,620 (17,889 total cases)--- 26.4% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (190,247 fully vaccinated)--- 2.8% higher vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (434 total deaths)--- 18.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,764 (38,319 total cases)--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (427,928 fully vaccinated)--- 3.6% higher vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (877 total deaths)--- 26.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,268 (76,851 total cases)--- 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.5% (265,568 fully vaccinated)--- 14.3% higher vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (309 total deaths)--- 53.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,167 (36,370 total cases)--- 22.6% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland- Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.5% (888,123 fully vaccinated)--- 18.5% higher vaccination rate than Maryland- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (1,810 total deaths)--- 16.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Maryland- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,213 (138,825 total cases)--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Maryland