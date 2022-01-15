W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Kentucky

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Johnson County

#49. Logan County

#48. Washington County

#47. Mason County

#46. Henderson County

#45. McLean County

#44. Grayson County

#43. Muhlenberg County

#42. Caldwell County

#41. Magoffin County

#40. Estill County

#39. Fleming County

#38. Hopkins County

#37. Rowan County

#36. Breathitt County

#35. Nelson County

#34. Leslie County

#33. Powell County

#32. Greenup County

#31. Bath County

#30. Wolfe County

#29. Nicholas County

#28. Letcher County

#27. Pike County

#26. Henry County

#25. Jessamine County

#24. Marshall County

#23. Daviess County

#22. Clark County

#21. Mercer County

#20. Martin County

#19. Anderson County

#18. McCracken County

#17. Scott County

#16. Bourbon County

#15. Boyle County

#14. Floyd County

#13. Oldham County

#12. Fulton County

#11. Lyon County

#10. Hancock County

#9. Hardin County

#8. Kenton County

#7. Franklin County

#6. Boone County

#5. Perry County

#4. Campbell County

#3. Jefferson County

#2. Fayette County

#1. Woodford County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (10,766 fully vaccinated)--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (82 total deaths)--- 32.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,704 (4,372 total cases)--- 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (13,222 fully vaccinated)--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (99 total deaths)--- 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,755 (6,167 total cases)--- 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (5,926 fully vaccinated)--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (53 total deaths)--- 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,175 (2,924 total cases)--- 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (8,384 fully vaccinated)--- 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (85 total deaths)--- 78.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,672 (3,358 total cases)--- 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (22,182 fully vaccinated)--- 10.4% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (135 total deaths)--- 7.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,639 (9,783 total cases)--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (4,534 fully vaccinated)--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (44 total deaths)--- 71.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,723 (1,908 total cases)--- 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (12,999 fully vaccinated)--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (109 total deaths)--- 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,535 (5,691 total cases)--- 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (15,087 fully vaccinated)--- 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (102 total deaths)--- 19.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,313 (7,139 total cases)--- 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (6,291 fully vaccinated)--- 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (54 total deaths)--- 52.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,727 (2,897 total cases)--- 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (6,016 fully vaccinated)--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (36 total deaths)--- 6.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,148 (2,815 total cases)--- 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (6,992 fully vaccinated)--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (38 total deaths)--- 3.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,680 (2,776 total cases)--- 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (7,231 fully vaccinated)--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (44 total deaths)--- 8.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,737 (2,732 total cases)--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (22,154 fully vaccinated)--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 499 (223 total deaths)--- 78.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,920 (10,242 total cases)--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (12,168 fully vaccinated)--- 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (47 total deaths)--- 31.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,542 (4,780 total cases)--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (6,295 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (47 total deaths)--- 33.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,311 (2,439 total cases)--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (23,021 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (117 total deaths)--- 9.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,111 (10,685 total cases)--- 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (4,944 fully vaccinated)--- 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (37 total deaths)--- 34.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,797 (2,548 total cases)--- 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (6,227 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (30 total deaths)--- 12.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,259 (3,369 total cases)--- 27.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (17,680 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (110 total deaths)--- 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,209 (8,497 total cases)--- 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (6,392 fully vaccinated)--- 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (34 total deaths)--- 2.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,824 (2,103 total cases)--- 21.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (3,681 fully vaccinated)--- 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (15 total deaths)--- 24.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,426 (1,605 total cases)--- 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (3,736 fully vaccinated)--- 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (29 total deaths)--- 43.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,906 (1,447 total cases)--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (11,069 fully vaccinated)--- 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (86 total deaths)--- 43.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,090 (4,761 total cases)--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (29,740 fully vaccinated)--- 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (231 total deaths)--- 43.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,451 (12,994 total cases)--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (8,321 fully vaccinated)--- 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (39 total deaths)--- 13.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,667 (3,494 total cases)--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (27,924 fully vaccinated)--- 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (115 total deaths)--- 23.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,993 (10,819 total cases)--- 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (16,131 fully vaccinated)--- 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (90 total deaths)--- 3.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,277 (5,995 total cases)--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (52,868 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (321 total deaths)--- 13.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,955 (22,287 total cases)--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (18,922 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (49 total deaths)--- 51.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,295 (6,997 total cases)--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (11,513 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (94 total deaths)--- 53.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,292 (5,328 total cases)--- 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (5,898 fully vaccinated)--- 3.8% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (39 total deaths)--- 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,956 (2,346 total cases)--- 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (12,010 fully vaccinated)--- 3.6% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (57 total deaths)--- 10.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,888 (4,524 total cases)--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (34,963 fully vaccinated)--- 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (204 total deaths)--- 11.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,655 (12,858 total cases)--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (30,592 fully vaccinated)--- 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (77 total deaths)--- 51.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,458 (11,092 total cases)--- 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (10,844 fully vaccinated)--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (45 total deaths)--- 18.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,215 (4,198 total cases)--- 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (16,466 fully vaccinated)--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (118 total deaths)--- 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,958 (6,300 total cases)--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (19,716 fully vaccinated)--- 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (148 total deaths)--- 49.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,080 (8,570 total cases)--- 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (37,082 fully vaccinated)--- 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (114 total deaths)--- 38.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,207 (13,498 total cases)--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (3,337 fully vaccinated)--- 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (23 total deaths)--- 38.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,580 (930 total cases)--- 27.0% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (4,672 fully vaccinated)--- 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (31 total deaths)--- 35.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,456 (2,172 total cases)--- 24.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (4,979 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (19 total deaths)--- 21.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,085 (1,839 total cases)--- 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (64,095 fully vaccinated)--- 5.5% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (359 total deaths)--- 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,997 (23,298 total cases)--- 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (96,798 fully vaccinated)--- 5.8% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (323 total deaths)--- 30.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,552 (32,652 total cases)--- 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (30,202 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (119 total deaths)--- 16.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,719 (9,545 total cases)--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (79,442 fully vaccinated)--- 8.6% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (234 total deaths)--- 37.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,961 (28,000 total cases)--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (15,375 fully vaccinated)--- 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 520 (134 total deaths)--- 86.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,135 (7,247 total cases)--- 31.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (56,772 fully vaccinated)--- 10.8% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (124 total deaths)--- 52.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,736 (17,534 total cases)--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (470,958 fully vaccinated)--- 12.0% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (1,884 total deaths)--- 11.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,471 (164,627 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (206,174 fully vaccinated)--- 16.4% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (489 total deaths)--- 45.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,235 (68,621 total cases)--- 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (17,089 fully vaccinated)--- 16.6% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (38 total deaths)--- 49.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,655 (4,720 total cases)--- 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky