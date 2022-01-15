Captain-tucker // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Florida

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Jackson County

#49. Wakulla County

#48. DeSoto County

#47. Madison County

#46. Okeechobee County

#45. Levy County

#44. Hendry County

#43. Walton County

#42. Franklin County

#41. Santa Rosa County

#40. Clay County

#39. Bay County

#38. Gulf County

#37. Highlands County

#36. Escambia County

#35. Hernando County

#34. Polk County

#33. Leon County

#32. Citrus County

#31. Marion County

#30. Nassau County

#29. Gadsden County

#28. St. Lucie County

#27. Pasco County

#26. Okaloosa County

#25. Volusia County

#24. Jefferson County

#23. Duval County

#22. Manatee County

#21. Hillsborough County

#20. Seminole County

#19. Lee County

#18. Flagler County

#17. Martin County

#16. Brevard County

#15. Pinellas County

#14. Charlotte County

#13. Lake County

#12. Palm Beach County

#11. Alachua County

#10. Indian River County

#9. Orange County

#8. St. Johns County

#7. Collier County

#6. Sarasota County

#5. Broward County

#4. Osceola County

#3. Monroe County

#2. Sumter County

#1. Miami-Dade County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (19,332 fully vaccinated)--- 34.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (243 total deaths)--- 78.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,820 (11,056 total cases)--- 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (14,655 fully vaccinated)--- 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (106 total deaths)--- 6.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,491 (7,251 total cases)--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (16,696 fully vaccinated)--- 31.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (138 total deaths)--- 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,344 (7,351 total cases)--- 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (8,240 fully vaccinated)--- 30.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (69 total deaths)--- 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,868 (4,044 total cases)--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (18,856 fully vaccinated)--- 30.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (163 total deaths)--- 31.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,766 (8,335 total cases)--- 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (18,896 fully vaccinated)--- 28.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (114 total deaths)--- 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,220 (7,562 total cases)--- 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (19,504 fully vaccinated)--- 27.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (143 total deaths)--- 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,784 (9,154 total cases)--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (34,547 fully vaccinated)--- 27.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (176 total deaths)--- 19.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,809 (13,932 total cases)--- 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (5,685 fully vaccinated)--- 26.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (46 total deaths)--- 28.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,720 (2,391 total cases)--- 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (89,653 fully vaccinated)--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (531 total deaths)--- 2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,646 (36,210 total cases)--- 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (106,615 fully vaccinated)--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (707 total deaths)--- 9.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,491 (38,349 total cases)--- 23.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (86,663 fully vaccinated)--- 22.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (708 total deaths)--- 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,204 (35,297 total cases)--- 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (6,825 fully vaccinated)--- 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (65 total deaths)--- 62.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,535 (3,210 total cases)--- 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (53,503 fully vaccinated)--- 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 538 (571 total deaths)--- 83.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,966 (18,021 total cases)--- 26.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (167,082 fully vaccinated)--- 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (1,112 total deaths)--- 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,273 (64,532 total cases)--- 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (102,643 fully vaccinated)--- 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (936 total deaths)--- 64.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,407 (31,817 total cases)--- 28.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (395,277 fully vaccinated)--- 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (2,547 total deaths)--- 19.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,168 (153,418 total cases)--- 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (160,596 fully vaccinated)--- 14.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (531 total deaths)--- 38.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,537 (63,228 total cases)--- 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (81,963 fully vaccinated)--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 565 (846 total deaths)--- 92.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,945 (22,366 total cases)--- 34.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (200,413 fully vaccinated)--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (1,810 total deaths)--- 68.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,223 (62,962 total cases)--- 25.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (49,189 fully vaccinated)--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (250 total deaths)--- 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,329 (17,130 total cases)--- 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (25,481 fully vaccinated)--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (164 total deaths)--- 22.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,740 (10,383 total cases)--- 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (184,035 fully vaccinated)--- 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (1,052 total deaths)--- 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,393 (57,101 total cases)--- 24.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (312,524 fully vaccinated)--- 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (1,635 total deaths)--- 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,579 (91,837 total cases)--- 27.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (119,762 fully vaccinated)--- 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (585 total deaths)--- 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,180 (38,313 total cases)--- 20.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (318,717 fully vaccinated)--- 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (1,655 total deaths)--- 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,299 (90,179 total cases)--- 29.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (8,269 fully vaccinated)--- 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (36 total deaths)--- 13.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,942 (2,841 total cases)--- 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (562,170 fully vaccinated)--- 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (2,897 total deaths)--- 2.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,136 (192,849 total cases)--- 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (239,905 fully vaccinated)--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (1,230 total deaths)--- 3.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,637 (75,155 total cases)--- 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (876,021 fully vaccinated)--- 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (3,145 total deaths)--- 27.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,827 (291,842 total cases)--- 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (281,727 fully vaccinated)--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (904 total deaths)--- 34.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,616 (78,398 total cases)--- 27.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (460,015 fully vaccinated)--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (1,869 total deaths)--- 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,246 (148,309 total cases)--- 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (70,250 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (282 total deaths)--- 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,589 (16,789 total cases)--- 36.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (99,438 fully vaccinated)--- 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (524 total deaths)--- 10.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,431 (24,844 total cases)--- 32.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (372,102 fully vaccinated)--- 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (1,796 total deaths)--- 1.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,211 (97,580 total cases)--- 29.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (609,658 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (2,793 total deaths)--- 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,316 (159,079 total cases)--- 29.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (119,987 fully vaccinated)--- 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (677 total deaths)--- 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,079 (26,596 total cases)--- 38.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (233,462 fully vaccinated)--- 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (1,257 total deaths)--- 16.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,500 (64,245 total cases)--- 23.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (956,675 fully vaccinated)--- 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (4,338 total deaths)--- 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,047 (300,062 total cases)--- 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (172,339 fully vaccinated)--- 0.2% higher vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (539 total deaths)--- 32.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,608 (47,373 total cases)--- 23.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (103,676 fully vaccinated)--- 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (571 total deaths)--- 21.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,544 (24,859 total cases)--- 32.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (922,543 fully vaccinated)--- 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (2,315 total deaths)--- 43.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,909 (291,356 total cases)--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (178,053 fully vaccinated)--- 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (478 total deaths)--- 38.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,929 (47,452 total cases)--- 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (260,581 fully vaccinated)--- 5.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (889 total deaths)--- 21.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,766 (68,382 total cases)--- 22.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (294,596 fully vaccinated)--- 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (1,358 total deaths)--- 6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,455 (67,036 total cases)--- 32.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.5% (1,336,708 fully vaccinated)--- 7.0% higher vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (5,006 total deaths)--- 12.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,258 (493,231 total cases)--- 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (259,825 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (942 total deaths)--- 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,964 (90,045 total cases)--- 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.3% (55,859 fully vaccinated)--- 17.7% higher vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (101 total deaths)--- 53.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,536 (14,501 total cases)--- 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (103,624 fully vaccinated)--- 22.3% higher vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (477 total deaths)--- 22.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,339 (16,339 total cases)--- 46.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.3% (2,208,945 fully vaccinated)--- 27.0% higher vaccination rate than Florida- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (9,314 total deaths)--- 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida- Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,522 (965,111 total cases)--- 54.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida