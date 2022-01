Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Kansas

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Kansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Butler County

#49. Scott County

#48. Cloud County

#47. Miami County

#46. Cowley County

#45. Doniphan County

#44. Gove County

#43. Rooks County

#42. Edwards County

#41. Pratt County

#40. Marion County

#39. Greenwood County

#38. Labette County

#37. Ellis County

#36. Reno County

#35. Saline County

#34. Rush County

#33. Osage County

#32. Stanton County

#31. Kiowa County

#30. Franklin County

#29. Wichita County

#28. Republic County

#27. Greeley County

#26. Sedgwick County

#25. Ness County

#24. Kearny County

#23. Dickinson County

#22. Coffey County

#21. Norton County

#20. Washington County

#19. Pawnee County

#18. Mitchell County

#17. Nemaha County

#16. Jefferson County

#15. Ellsworth County

#14. Wyandotte County

#13. McPherson County

#12. Morris County

#11. Lyon County

#10. Clay County

#9. Leavenworth County

#8. Brown County

#7. Shawnee County

#6. Douglas County

#5. Jackson County

#4. Marshall County

#3. Geary County

#2. Graham County

#1. Johnson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (30,632 fully vaccinated)--- 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (147 total deaths)--- 10.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,487 (14,377 total cases)--- 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (2,213 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 663 (32 total deaths)--- 170.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,693 (998 total cases)--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (4,037 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (34 total deaths)--- 58.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,614 (1,899 total cases)--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (15,726 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (76 total deaths)--- 9.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,215 (5,894 total cases)--- 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (16,026 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (136 total deaths)--- 59.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,324 (7,793 total cases)--- 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (3,519 fully vaccinated)--- 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (32 total deaths)--- 71.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,566 (1,867 total cases)--- 18.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (1,225 fully vaccinated)--- 19.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 873 (23 total deaths)--- 256.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,431 (644 total cases)--- 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (2,292 fully vaccinated)--- 19.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (17 total deaths)--- 41.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,565 (1,061 total cases)--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (1,308 fully vaccinated)--- 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 465 (13 total deaths)--- 89.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,691 (495 total cases)--- 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (4,311 fully vaccinated)--- 18.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (29 total deaths)--- 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,340 (1,589 total cases)--- 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (5,598 fully vaccinated)--- 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (36 total deaths)--- 23.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,355 (2,419 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (2,853 fully vaccinated)--- 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (18 total deaths)--- 22.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,916 (1,311 total cases)--- 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (9,360 fully vaccinated)--- 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (67 total deaths)--- 39.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,024 (4,713 total cases)--- 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (13,614 fully vaccinated)--- 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (78 total deaths)--- 11.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,448 (5,553 total cases)--- 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (29,666 fully vaccinated)--- 17.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (192 total deaths)--- 26.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,885 (14,808 total cases)--- 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (26,202 fully vaccinated)--- 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (205 total deaths)--- 54.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,971 (10,829 total cases)--- 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (1,480 fully vaccinated)--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (16 total deaths)--- 115.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,047 (639 total cases)--- 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (7,805 fully vaccinated)--- 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (40 total deaths)--- 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,427 (2,939 total cases)--- 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (983 fully vaccinated)--- 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (7 total deaths)--- 42.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,996 (361 total cases)--- 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (1,213 fully vaccinated)--- 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (7 total deaths)--- 15.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,162 (499 total cases)--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (12,518 fully vaccinated)--- 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (68 total deaths)--- 8.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,136 (5,399 total cases)--- 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (1,040 fully vaccinated)--- 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (8 total deaths)--- 54.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,272 (366 total cases)--- 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (2,309 fully vaccinated)--- 13.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (14 total deaths)--- 23.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,972 (1,065 total cases)--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (618 fully vaccinated)--- 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (3 total deaths)--- 0.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,805 (244 total cases)--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (259,336 fully vaccinated)--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (1,107 total deaths)--- 12.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,194 (109,368 total cases)--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (1,390 fully vaccinated)--- 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 618 (17 total deaths)--- 152.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,018 (633 total cases)--- 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (1,958 fully vaccinated)--- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (17 total deaths)--- 80.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,540 (1,057 total cases)--- 33.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (9,437 fully vaccinated)--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (63 total deaths)--- 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,151 (3,721 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (4,186 fully vaccinated)--- 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (33 total deaths)--- 64.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,350 (1,828 total cases)--- 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (2,748 fully vaccinated)--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 653 (35 total deaths)--- 166.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,102 (1,721 total cases)--- 55.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (2,782 fully vaccinated)--- 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (17 total deaths)--- 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,922 (1,077 total cases)--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (3,301 fully vaccinated)--- 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (21 total deaths)--- 33.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,785 (1,718 total cases)--- 29.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (3,096 fully vaccinated)--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (17 total deaths)--- 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,675 (997 total cases)--- 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (5,313 fully vaccinated)--- 10.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 567 (58 total deaths)--- 131.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,315 (2,590 total cases)--- 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (9,927 fully vaccinated)--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (53 total deaths)--- 13.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,763 (3,573 total cases)--- 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (3,240 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (30 total deaths)--- 100.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,499 (1,678 total cases)--- 33.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (87,975 fully vaccinated)--- 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (406 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,903 (36,234 total cases)--- 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (15,334 fully vaccinated)--- 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (110 total deaths)--- 57.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,713 (5,912 total cases)--- 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (3,051 fully vaccinated)--- 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (23 total deaths)--- 66.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,021 (1,069 total cases)--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (18,252 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (101 total deaths)--- 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,829 (7,246 total cases)--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (4,454 fully vaccinated)--- 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (31 total deaths)--- 58.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,070 (1,526 total cases)--- 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (47,130 fully vaccinated)--- 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (152 total deaths)--- 24.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,726 (13,675 total cases)--- 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (5,524 fully vaccinated)--- 0.2% higher vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (42 total deaths)--- 79.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,679 (2,169 total cases)--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (104,011 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (494 total deaths)--- 13.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,781 (34,988 total cases)--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (72,204 fully vaccinated)--- 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (113 total deaths)--- 62.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,199 (18,582 total cases)--- 26.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (8,100 fully vaccinated)--- 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (21 total deaths)--- 35.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,398 (2,950 total cases)--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (6,038 fully vaccinated)--- 7.8% higher vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (37 total deaths)--- 55.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,521 (2,089 total cases)--- 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (20,005 fully vaccinated)--- 9.5% higher vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (63 total deaths)--- 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,684 (6,234 total cases)--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (1,729 fully vaccinated)--- 20.8% higher vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (13 total deaths)--- 113.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,519 (410 total cases)--- 20.0% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (431,793 fully vaccinated)--- 24.3% higher vaccination rate than Kansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (1,036 total deaths)--- 29.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,804 (107,251 total cases)--- 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas