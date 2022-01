Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

Quentin Melson // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Jackson County

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Panola County

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Pearl River County

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Franklin County

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Leake County

Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Winston County

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Chickasaw County

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Webster County

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Yazoo County

Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Washington County

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Jasper County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Scott County

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Pike County

Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Covington County

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Tunica County

Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Coahoma County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Monroe County

Dudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lauderdale County

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Benton County

Leigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Lowndes County

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Rankin County

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Oktibbeha County

Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Grenada County

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Quitman County

Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Sunflower County

Brewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Newton County

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#24. DeSoto County

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Copiah County

Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Marshall County

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Attala County

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Adams County

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Claiborne County

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Harrison County

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Sharkey County

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lawrence County

Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Noxubee County

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lafayette County

Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Montgomery County

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Humphreys County

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Warren County

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Clarke County

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#9. Hinds County

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Holmes County

Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Bolivar County

The diva777 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lamar County

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Leflore County

Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Madison County

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Wilkinson County

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Yalobusha County

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Jefferson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (63,555 fully vaccinated)--- 9.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (397 total deaths)--- 22.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,920 (28,609 total cases)--- 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (15,385 fully vaccinated)--- 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (140 total deaths)--- 14.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,023 (8,214 total cases)--- 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (25,271 fully vaccinated)--- 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (245 total deaths)--- 23.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,914 (11,059 total cases)--- 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (3,516 fully vaccinated)--- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (34 total deaths)--- 23.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,890 (1,457 total cases)--- 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (10,389 fully vaccinated)--- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (92 total deaths)--- 13.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,131 (4,815 total cases)--- 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (8,230 fully vaccinated)--- 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (95 total deaths)--- 48.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,902 (3,753 total cases)--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (7,887 fully vaccinated)--- 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (77 total deaths)--- 26.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,084 (3,948 total cases)--- 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (4,497 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (51 total deaths)--- 47.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,698 (2,393 total cases)--- 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (13,799 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (94 total deaths)--- 11.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,815 (6,180 total cases)--- 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (20,869 fully vaccinated)--- 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (171 total deaths)--- 9.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,989 (8,338 total cases)--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (7,802 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (66 total deaths)--- 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,439 (3,840 total cases)--- 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (13,389 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (101 total deaths)--- 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,332 (5,437 total cases)--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (18,732 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (159 total deaths)--- 13.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,061 (7,096 total cases)--- 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (8,948 fully vaccinated)--- 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (98 total deaths)--- 47.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,890 (5,384 total cases)--- 39.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (4,649 fully vaccinated)--- 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (40 total deaths)--- 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,377 (2,059 total cases)--- 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (10,681 fully vaccinated)--- 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (114 total deaths)--- 44.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,762 (5,257 total cases)--- 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (17,027 fully vaccinated)--- 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 519 (183 total deaths)--- 45.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,420 (8,256 total cases)--- 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (35,939 fully vaccinated)--- 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (324 total deaths)--- 22.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,173 (14,212 total cases)--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (4,033 fully vaccinated)--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 509 (42 total deaths)--- 43.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,661 (1,789 total cases)--- 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (28,582 fully vaccinated)--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (201 total deaths)--- 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,277 (13,053 total cases)--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (76,523 fully vaccinated)--- 1.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (417 total deaths)--- 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,831 (27,687 total cases)--- 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (24,530 fully vaccinated)--- 1.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (141 total deaths)--- 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,795 (8,328 total cases)--- 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (10,403 fully vaccinated)--- 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 540 (112 total deaths)--- 51.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,009 (4,361 total cases)--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (3,415 fully vaccinated)--- 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (28 total deaths)--- 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,199 (1,304 total cases)--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (12,655 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (110 total deaths)--- 23.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,877 (4,991 total cases)--- 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (10,631 fully vaccinated)--- 3.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (84 total deaths)--- 12.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,820 (4,376 total cases)--- 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (94,318 fully vaccinated)--- 4.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (451 total deaths)--- 31.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,746 (40,219 total cases)--- 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (14,346 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (95 total deaths)--- 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,583 (5,496 total cases)--- 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (18,032 fully vaccinated)--- 4.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (149 total deaths)--- 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,219 (7,842 total cases)--- 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (9,301 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (90 total deaths)--- 39.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,964 (3,810 total cases)--- 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (15,783 fully vaccinated)--- 5.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (125 total deaths)--- 14.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,597 (5,401 total cases)--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (4,645 fully vaccinated)--- 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (41 total deaths)--- 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,514 (1,664 total cases)--- 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (108,507 fully vaccinated)--- 6.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (571 total deaths)--- 23.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,089 (39,720 total cases)--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (2,257 fully vaccinated)--- 7.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 486 (21 total deaths)--- 36.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,779 (725 total cases)--- 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (6,629 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (44 total deaths)--- 1.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,333 (2,685 total cases)--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (5,515 fully vaccinated)--- 8.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (44 total deaths)--- 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,419 (2,127 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (28,575 fully vaccinated)--- 8.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (146 total deaths)--- 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,156 (10,888 total cases)--- 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (5,208 fully vaccinated)--- 9.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 593 (58 total deaths)--- 66.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,591 (2,306 total cases)--- 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (4,418 fully vaccinated)--- 12.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (39 total deaths)--- 36.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,940 (1,608 total cases)--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (24,876 fully vaccinated)--- 12.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (181 total deaths)--- 12.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,851 (8,101 total cases)--- 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (8,538 fully vaccinated)--- 12.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 618 (96 total deaths)--- 73.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,093 (3,278 total cases)--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (127,227 fully vaccinated)--- 12.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (660 total deaths)--- 19.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,536 (42,974 total cases)--- 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (9,365 fully vaccinated)--- 12.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 553 (94 total deaths)--- 55.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,464 (3,481 total cases)--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (17,068 fully vaccinated)--- 14.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 506 (155 total deaths)--- 42.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,763 (7,278 total cases)--- 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (35,946 fully vaccinated)--- 16.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (140 total deaths)--- 37.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,975 (12,653 total cases)--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (16,559 fully vaccinated)--- 20.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (145 total deaths)--- 44.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,432 (6,322 total cases)--- 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (64,770 fully vaccinated)--- 24.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (287 total deaths)--- 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,734 (18,846 total cases)--- 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (5,355 fully vaccinated)--- 27.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (39 total deaths)--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,817 (1,365 total cases)--- 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (7,621 fully vaccinated)--- 28.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (48 total deaths)--- 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,868 (3,011 total cases)--- 20.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.3% (4,635 fully vaccinated)--- 35.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 501 (35 total deaths)--- 40.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,180 (1,131 total cases)--- 22.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi