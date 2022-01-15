Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Wisconsin

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Langlade County

#49. Waupaca County

#48. Grant County

#47. Fond du Lac County

#46. Lincoln County

#45. Vernon County

#44. Green Lake County

#43. Florence County

#42. Calumet County

#41. Adams County

#40. Chippewa County

#39. Burnett County

#38. Jefferson County

#37. Washington County

#36. Crawford County

#35. Kenosha County

#34. Richland County

#33. Forest County

#32. Marathon County

#31. Racine County

#30. Sawyer County

#29. Lafayette County

#28. Manitowoc County

#27. Winnebago County

#26. Wood County

#25. Sheboygan County

#24. Portage County

#23. Eau Claire County

#22. Price County

#21. Milwaukee County

#20. Sauk County

#19. Washburn County

#18. Outagamie County

#17. Green County

#16. Brown County

#15. Oneida County

#14. Trempealeau County

#13. Vilas County

#12. Iron County

#11. Columbia County

#10. Rock County

#9. La Crosse County

#8. Iowa County

#7. Waukesha County

#6. Ashland County

#5. Ozaukee County

#4. Door County

#3. Menominee County

#2. Bayfield County

#1. Dane County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (10,007 fully vaccinated)--- 16.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (66 total deaths)--- 72.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,981 (4,218 total cases)--- 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (26,678 fully vaccinated)--- 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (221 total deaths)--- 117.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,389 (11,416 total cases)--- 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (27,353 fully vaccinated)--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (129 total deaths)--- 26.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,185 (10,383 total cases)--- 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (55,033 fully vaccinated)--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (203 total deaths)--- 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,776 (25,619 total cases)--- 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (14,735 fully vaccinated)--- 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (125 total deaths)--- 127.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,154 (5,837 total cases)--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (16,508 fully vaccinated)--- 14.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (76 total deaths)--- 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,714 (4,535 total cases)--- 31.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (10,150 fully vaccinated)--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (49 total deaths)--- 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,890 (4,140 total cases)--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (2,313 fully vaccinated)--- 14.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (15 total deaths)--- 75.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,790 (850 total cases)--- 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (27,076 fully vaccinated)--- 13.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (99 total deaths)--- 0.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,013 (12,028 total cases)--- 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (11,018 fully vaccinated)--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (44 total deaths)--- 9.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,398 (3,720 total cases)--- 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (35,470 fully vaccinated)--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (150 total deaths)--- 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,972 (14,853 total cases)--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (8,476 fully vaccinated)--- 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (36 total deaths)--- 17.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,111 (3,254 total cases)--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (46,944 fully vaccinated)--- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (195 total deaths)--- 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,151 (17,082 total cases)--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (75,522 fully vaccinated)--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (259 total deaths)--- 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,906 (31,160 total cases)--- 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (9,102 fully vaccinated)--- 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (26 total deaths)--- 19.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,625 (3,327 total cases)--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (95,897 fully vaccinated)--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (502 total deaths)--- 48.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,505 (34,769 total cases)--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (9,805 fully vaccinated)--- 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (38 total deaths)--- 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,192 (2,966 total cases)--- 20.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (5,189 fully vaccinated)--- 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 500 (45 total deaths)--- 151.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,145 (2,084 total cases)--- 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (78,403 fully vaccinated)--- 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (420 total deaths)--- 55.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,536 (31,936 total cases)--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (113,522 fully vaccinated)--- 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (549 total deaths)--- 40.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,226 (47,558 total cases)--- 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (9,639 fully vaccinated)--- 7.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (51 total deaths)--- 54.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,149 (3,833 total cases)--- 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (9,701 fully vaccinated)--- 7.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (18 total deaths)--- 45.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,768 (2,961 total cases)--- 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (46,003 fully vaccinated)--- 7.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (151 total deaths)--- 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,667 (17,113 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (101,150 fully vaccinated)--- 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (321 total deaths)--- 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,841 (40,985 total cases)--- 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (43,288 fully vaccinated)--- 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (192 total deaths)--- 32.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,513 (16,434 total cases)--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (68,731 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (209 total deaths)--- 9.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,616 (26,085 total cases)--- 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (42,349 fully vaccinated)--- 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (130 total deaths)--- 7.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,092 (14,927 total cases)--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (62,601 fully vaccinated)--- 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (166 total deaths)--- 20.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,410 (23,451 total cases)--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (8,018 fully vaccinated)--- 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (23 total deaths)--- 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,598 (2,750 total cases)--- 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (574,808 fully vaccinated)--- 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (1,857 total deaths)--- 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,268 (220,055 total cases)--- 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (39,448 fully vaccinated)--- 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (86 total deaths)--- 33.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,258 (12,410 total cases)--- 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (9,658 fully vaccinated)--- 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (37 total deaths)--- 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,935 (3,291 total cases)--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (115,874 fully vaccinated)--- 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (311 total deaths)--- 16.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,718 (44,563 total cases)--- 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (22,914 fully vaccinated)--- 1.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (46 total deaths)--- 37.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,907 (6,988 total cases)--- 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (164,366 fully vaccinated)--- 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (384 total deaths)--- 27.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,899 (65,869 total cases)--- 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (22,558 fully vaccinated)--- 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (116 total deaths)--- 63.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,550 (6,959 total cases)--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (18,862 fully vaccinated)--- 1.4% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (56 total deaths)--- 5.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,729 (6,739 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (14,200 fully vaccinated)--- 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (77 total deaths)--- 74.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,693 (4,149 total cases)--- 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (3,661 fully vaccinated)--- 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 774 (44 total deaths)--- 288.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,589 (1,114 total cases)--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (37,227 fully vaccinated)--- 3.2% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (105 total deaths)--- 8.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,343 (11,704 total cases)--- 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (108,195 fully vaccinated)--- 5.6% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (292 total deaths)--- 10.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,317 (33,188 total cases)--- 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (78,389 fully vaccinated)--- 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (142 total deaths)--- 39.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,945 (25,899 total cases)--- 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (15,858 fully vaccinated)--- 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (24 total deaths)--- 49.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,686 (3,951 total cases)--- 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (272,708 fully vaccinated)--- 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (850 total deaths)--- 5.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,581 (83,186 total cases)--- 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (10,542 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (28 total deaths)--- 9.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,605 (2,584 total cases)--- 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (61,864 fully vaccinated)--- 10.5% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (132 total deaths)--- 25.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,931 (17,783 total cases)--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.7% (20,936 fully vaccinated)--- 20.7% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (52 total deaths)--- 5.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,301 (5,617 total cases)--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (3,515 fully vaccinated)--- 23.1% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (12 total deaths)--- 32.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,665 (1,306 total cases)--- 33.2% more cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.3% (11,928 fully vaccinated)--- 26.5% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (34 total deaths)--- 13.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,474 (2,477 total cases)--- 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (438,980 fully vaccinated)--- 28.1% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 78 (428 total deaths)--- 60.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wisconsin- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,405 (78,754 total cases)--- 33.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wisconsin