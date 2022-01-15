Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Missouri

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Worth County

#49. Marion County

#48. Holt County

#47. Warren County

#46. Pettis County

#45. Webster County

#44. Sullivan County

#43. Mississippi County

#42. Howard County

#41. St. Francois County

#40. Gentry County

#39. Phelps County

#38. Dade County

#37. Livingston County

#36. Cooper County

#35. Scott County

#34. Monroe County

#33. Jefferson County

#32. Barry County

#31. Camden County

#30. Adair County

#29. Ste. Genevieve County

#28. Lafayette County

#27. Linn County

#26. Henry County

#25. Christian County

#24. Saline County

#23. Callaway County

#22. Shelby County

#21. Jasper County

#20. Benton County

#19. Clinton County

#18. Cape Girardeau County

#17. Nodaway County

#16. Montgomery County

#15. Greene County

#14. Carroll County

#13. Cass County

#12. Gasconade County

#11. Cole County

#10. Clay County

#9. Franklin County

#8. Atchison County

#7. Platte County

#6. Jackson County

#5. St. Louis city

#4. Pulaski County

#3. Boone County

#2. St. Charles County

#1. St. Louis County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.5% (796 fully vaccinated)--- 26.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (3 total deaths)--- 44.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,238 (347 total cases)--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (11,466 fully vaccinated)--- 24.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (109 total deaths)--- 41.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,190 (6,616 total cases)--- 25.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (1,778 fully vaccinated)--- 24.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 568 (25 total deaths)--- 110.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,441 (856 total cases)--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (14,400 fully vaccinated)--- 24.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (83 total deaths)--- 13.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,165 (6,832 total cases)--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (17,324 fully vaccinated)--- 23.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (132 total deaths)--- 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,566 (9,131 total cases)--- 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (16,265 fully vaccinated)--- 23.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (123 total deaths)--- 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,572 (6,957 total cases)--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (2,512 fully vaccinated)--- 22.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (21 total deaths)--- 27.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,680 (1,381 total cases)--- 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (5,483 fully vaccinated)--- 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (51 total deaths)--- 43.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,137 (2,654 total cases)--- 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (4,189 fully vaccinated)--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (21 total deaths)--- 22.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,648 (1,765 total cases)--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (28,176 fully vaccinated)--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (239 total deaths)--- 31.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,928 (14,739 total cases)--- 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (2,759 fully vaccinated)--- 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (28 total deaths)--- 57.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,287 (1,793 total cases)--- 47.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (18,728 fully vaccinated)--- 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (207 total deaths)--- 71.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,527 (8,258 total cases)--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (3,182 fully vaccinated)--- 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (38 total deaths)--- 86.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,324 (1,083 total cases)--- 22.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (6,403 fully vaccinated)--- 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 545 (83 total deaths)--- 101.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,689 (2,998 total cases)--- 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (7,458 fully vaccinated)--- 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (64 total deaths)--- 33.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,442 (3,443 total cases)--- 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (16,111 fully vaccinated)--- 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (136 total deaths)--- 31.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,560 (8,636 total cases)--- 21.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (3,676 fully vaccinated)--- 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (37 total deaths)--- 58.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,511 (1,773 total cases)--- 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (96,161 fully vaccinated)--- 20.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (481 total deaths)--- 20.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,819 (44,608 total cases)--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (15,312 fully vaccinated)--- 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (98 total deaths)--- 1.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,739 (5,275 total cases)--- 20.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (19,931 fully vaccinated)--- 19.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (155 total deaths)--- 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,242 (7,521 total cases)--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (11,008 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (54 total deaths)--- 21.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,362 (4,400 total cases)--- 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (7,808 fully vaccinated)--- 18.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (35 total deaths)--- 27.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,648 (2,979 total cases)--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (14,440 fully vaccinated)--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (100 total deaths)--- 13.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,387 (6,341 total cases)--- 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (5,268 fully vaccinated)--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (59 total deaths)--- 83.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,576 (2,095 total cases)--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (9,654 fully vaccinated)--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (67 total deaths)--- 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,322 (4,435 total cases)--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (39,172 fully vaccinated)--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (214 total deaths)--- 10.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,072 (16,011 total cases)--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (10,229 fully vaccinated)--- 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (90 total deaths)--- 46.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,174 (5,047 total cases)--- 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (20,227 fully vaccinated)--- 15.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (100 total deaths)--- 17.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,835 (9,322 total cases)--- 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (2,693 fully vaccinated)--- 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (13 total deaths)--- 18.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,556 (1,219 total cases)--- 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (55,261 fully vaccinated)--- 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (457 total deaths)--- 39.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,259 (27,007 total cases)--- 20.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (8,884 fully vaccinated)--- 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (78 total deaths)--- 48.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,695 (3,246 total cases)--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (9,311 fully vaccinated)--- 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (101 total deaths)--- 83.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,934 (3,860 total cases)--- 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (37,002 fully vaccinated)--- 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (209 total deaths)--- 1.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,693 (14,743 total cases)--- 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (10,404 fully vaccinated)--- 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (40 total deaths)--- 33.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,610 (4,774 total cases)--- 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (5,449 fully vaccinated)--- 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (35 total deaths)--- 12.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,734 (1,933 total cases)--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (139,070 fully vaccinated)--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (860 total deaths)--- 8.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,248 (53,481 total cases)--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (4,149 fully vaccinated)--- 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (39 total deaths)--- 66.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,178 (1,838 total cases)--- 14.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (52,119 fully vaccinated)--- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (233 total deaths)--- 18.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,586 (19,660 total cases)--- 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (7,312 fully vaccinated)--- 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 598 (88 total deaths)--- 121.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,285 (2,689 total cases)--- 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (38,975 fully vaccinated)--- 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (244 total deaths)--- 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,943 (16,073 total cases)--- 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (128,863 fully vaccinated)--- 3.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (290 total deaths)--- 57.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,467 (21,162 total cases)--- 54.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (54,687 fully vaccinated)--- 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (285 total deaths)--- 1.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,404 (19,134 total cases)--- 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (2,777 fully vaccinated)--- 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (19 total deaths)--- 36.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,222 (1,040 total cases)--- 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (56,503 fully vaccinated)--- 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (82 total deaths)--- 70.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,779 (8,123 total cases)--- 58.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (381,031 fully vaccinated)--- 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (1,954 total deaths)--- 3.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,814 (167,415 total cases)--- 28.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (166,530 fully vaccinated)--- 3.6% higher vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (664 total deaths)--- 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,774 (47,414 total cases)--- 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (30,305 fully vaccinated)--- 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (104 total deaths)--- 26.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,145 (6,389 total cases)--- 34.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (106,343 fully vaccinated)--- 10.1% higher vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (209 total deaths)--- 57.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,183 (32,813 total cases)--- 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (237,583 fully vaccinated)--- 10.5% higher vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (764 total deaths)--- 29.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,496 (78,380 total cases)--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (607,774 fully vaccinated)--- 14.2% higher vaccination rate than Missouri- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (2,829 total deaths)--- 5.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,639 (185,306 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri