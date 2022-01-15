ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Maine

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Maine using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#16. Somerset County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (30,048 fully vaccinated)
--- 23.2% lower vaccination rate than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (77 total deaths)
--- 26.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,622 (6,877 total cases)
#15. Franklin County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (18,652 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Maine

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (45 total deaths)
--- 23.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,322 (4,023 total cases)
#14. Piscataquis County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (10,047 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.1% lower vaccination rate than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (23 total deaths)
--- 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,428 (2,086 total cases)
#13. Oxford County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (38,100 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (112 total deaths)
--- 59.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,903 (8,060 total cases)
#12. Washington County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (21,811 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (41 total deaths)
--- 8.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,197 (2,886 total cases)
#11. Androscoggin County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (72,871 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.5% lower vaccination rate than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (173 total deaths)
--- 32.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,077 (16,325 total cases)
#10. Penobscot County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (104,628 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.6% lower vaccination rate than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (237 total deaths)
--- 28.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,248 (18,635 total cases)
#9. Kennebec County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (84,576 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (165 total deaths)
--- 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,637 (15,455 total cases)
#8. Aroostook County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (44,841 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (110 total deaths)
--- 35.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,601 (7,779 total cases)
#7. Waldo County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (27,287 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (44 total deaths)
--- 8.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,039 (3,987 total cases)
#6. York County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (162,948 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (195 total deaths)
--- 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,552 (26,063 total cases)
#5. Hancock County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (40,749 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (67 total deaths)
--- 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,671 (4,768 total cases)
#4. Sagadahoc County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.3% (27,536 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 64 (23 total deaths)
--- 47.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,941 (3,206 total cases)
#3. Lincoln County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.0% (27,209 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 46 (16 total deaths)
--- 62.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,418 (3,262 total cases)
#2. Knox County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.1% (32,243 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 50 (20 total deaths)
--- 58.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,062 (3,604 total cases)
--- 22.9% less cases per 100k residents than Maine
#1. Cumberland County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.8% (250,828 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.1% higher vaccination rate than Maine
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (278 total deaths)
--- 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Maine
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,530 (31,064 total cases)
--- 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Maine

