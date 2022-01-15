Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Arkansas

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Prairie County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Madison County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Nevada County

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Cleburne County

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#46. Jefferson County

Canva

#45. Crittenden County

Efy96001 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. White County

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Poinsett County

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Craighead County

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Sevier County

Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#40. Garland County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Clay County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Crawford County

Photolitherland // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lawrence County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Grant County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Logan County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lonoke County

Canva

#33. Baxter County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Drew County

doug_wertman // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Carroll County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Scott County

Canva

#29. Columbia County

Canva

#28. Union County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Franklin County

Ronny2756 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Faulkner County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Yell County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Clark County

Canva

#23. Phillips County

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Johnson County

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#21. Sebastian County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Pope County

Ardelta // Wikimedia Commons

#19. St. Francis County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Ashley County

User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Saline County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cross County

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Perry County

Canva

#14. Cleveland County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Benton County

Cid.williams // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Conway County

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Howard County

Canva

#10. Ouachita County

Canva

#9. Chicot County

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#8. Washington County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Monroe County

StuttgartChamber // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Arkansas County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bradley County

Cyndy Sims Parr // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Woodruff County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dallas County

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#2. Pulaski County

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Desha County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (3,345 fully vaccinated)--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (32 total deaths)--- 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,581 (1,498 total cases)--- 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (6,877 fully vaccinated)--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (47 total deaths)--- 8.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,587 (3,081 total cases)--- 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (3,468 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (43 total deaths)--- 67.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,698 (1,708 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (10,469 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (104 total deaths)--- 34.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,110 (4,762 total cases)--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (28,262 fully vaccinated)--- 18.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (240 total deaths)--- 15.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,333 (14,924 total cases)--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (20,310 fully vaccinated)--- 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (194 total deaths)--- 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,985 (11,502 total cases)--- 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (33,605 fully vaccinated)--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (214 total deaths)--- 12.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,743 (16,336 total cases)--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (10,122 fully vaccinated)--- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (107 total deaths)--- 46.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,998 (6,352 total cases)--- 27.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (47,678 fully vaccinated)--- 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (267 total deaths)--- 22.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,819 (29,590 total cases)--- 26.3% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (7,367 fully vaccinated)--- 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (63 total deaths)--- 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,189 (4,624 total cases)--- 28.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (43,457 fully vaccinated)--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (434 total deaths)--- 40.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,239 (18,127 total cases)--- 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (6,378 fully vaccinated)--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (77 total deaths)--- 70.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,854 (3,180 total cases)--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (27,744 fully vaccinated)--- 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (201 total deaths)--- 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,571 (12,380 total cases)--- 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (7,379 fully vaccinated)--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (64 total deaths)--- 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,308 (3,988 total cases)--- 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (8,217 fully vaccinated)--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (52 total deaths)--- 8.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,593 (3,396 total cases)--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (9,746 fully vaccinated)--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (57 total deaths)--- 14.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,886 (4,054 total cases)--- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (33,277 fully vaccinated)--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (188 total deaths)--- 17.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,941 (15,352 total cases)--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (19,103 fully vaccinated)--- 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (209 total deaths)--- 60.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,868 (7,073 total cases)--- 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (8,359 fully vaccinated)--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (58 total deaths)--- 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,975 (3,457 total cases)--- 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (13,060 fully vaccinated)--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (83 total deaths)--- 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,347 (4,923 total cases)--- 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (4,761 fully vaccinated)--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (34 total deaths)--- 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,422 (1,894 total cases)--- 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (10,901 fully vaccinated)--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (77 total deaths)--- 5.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,594 (4,127 total cases)--- 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (18,003 fully vaccinated)--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (153 total deaths)--- 27.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,009 (7,353 total cases)--- 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (8,287 fully vaccinated)--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (61 total deaths)--- 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,573 (3,113 total cases)--- 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (59,030 fully vaccinated)--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (253 total deaths)--- 35.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,696 (26,078 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (10,019 fully vaccinated)--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (90 total deaths)--- 35.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,615 (5,253 total cases)--- 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (10,458 fully vaccinated)--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (66 total deaths)--- 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,692 (4,172 total cases)--- 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (8,380 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (84 total deaths)--- 51.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,416 (3,986 total cases)--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (12,562 fully vaccinated)--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (65 total deaths)--- 21.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,445 (5,168 total cases)--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (60,643 fully vaccinated)--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (416 total deaths)--- 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,723 (26,489 total cases)--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (30,482 fully vaccinated)--- 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (168 total deaths)--- 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,949 (14,063 total cases)--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (11,958 fully vaccinated)--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (74 total deaths)--- 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,418 (5,853 total cases)--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (9,416 fully vaccinated)--- 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (56 total deaths)--- 8.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,377 (3,809 total cases)--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (59,088 fully vaccinated)--- 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (265 total deaths)--- 30.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,384 (23,733 total cases)--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (8,111 fully vaccinated)--- 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (73 total deaths)--- 43.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,243 (3,652 total cases)--- 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (5,220 fully vaccinated)--- 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (26 total deaths)--- 19.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,657 (1,846 total cases)--- 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (3,992 fully vaccinated)--- 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (33 total deaths)--- 33.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,757 (1,731 total cases)--- 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (141,976 fully vaccinated)--- 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (703 total deaths)--- 19.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,417 (51,410 total cases)--- 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (10,793 fully vaccinated)--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (50 total deaths)--- 22.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,380 (4,040 total cases)--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (6,903 fully vaccinated)--- 1.0% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (39 total deaths)--- 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,883 (3,153 total cases)--- 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (12,254 fully vaccinated)--- 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (91 total deaths)--- 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,245 (4,266 total cases)--- 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (5,352 fully vaccinated)--- 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (49 total deaths)--- 55.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,028 (2,330 total cases)--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (126,892 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (522 total deaths)--- 29.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,301 (53,341 total cases)--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (3,574 fully vaccinated)--- 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (26 total deaths)--- 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,758 (1,458 total cases)--- 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (9,372 fully vaccinated)--- 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (67 total deaths)--- 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,317 (4,252 total cases)--- 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (5,861 fully vaccinated)--- 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (43 total deaths)--- 28.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,924 (2,252 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (3,453 fully vaccinated)--- 5.4% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (24 total deaths)--- 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,459 (1,293 total cases)--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (3,828 fully vaccinated)--- 5.4% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (21 total deaths)--- 3.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,318 (1,354 total cases)--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (217,934 fully vaccinated)--- 7.3% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (984 total deaths)--- 19.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,638 (80,882 total cases)--- 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (6,467 fully vaccinated)--- 9.8% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (36 total deaths)--- 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,799 (2,363 total cases)--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas