ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Arkansas

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ojDA_0chXGnGY00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Arkansas

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLrL9_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Prairie County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (3,345 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (32 total deaths)
--- 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,581 (1,498 total cases)
--- 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3aI3_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Madison County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (6,877 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (47 total deaths)
--- 8.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,587 (3,081 total cases)
--- 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tbLW_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Nevada County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (3,468 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (43 total deaths)
--- 67.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,698 (1,708 total cases)
--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpEyx_0chXGnGY00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Cleburne County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (10,469 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (104 total deaths)
--- 34.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,110 (4,762 total cases)
--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzRqC_0chXGnGY00
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#46. Jefferson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (28,262 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (240 total deaths)
--- 15.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,333 (14,924 total cases)
--- 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TveYx_0chXGnGY00
Canva

#45. Crittenden County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (20,310 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (194 total deaths)
--- 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,985 (11,502 total cases)
--- 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tEV0_0chXGnGY00
Efy96001 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. White County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (33,605 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (214 total deaths)
--- 12.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,743 (16,336 total cases)
--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tEKeF_0chXGnGY00
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Poinsett County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (10,122 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (107 total deaths)
--- 46.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,998 (6,352 total cases)
--- 27.1% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FSau_0chXGnGY00
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Craighead County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (47,678 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (267 total deaths)
--- 22.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,819 (29,590 total cases)
--- 26.3% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SleWC_0chXGnGY00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Sevier County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (7,367 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (63 total deaths)
--- 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,189 (4,624 total cases)
--- 28.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164THM_0chXGnGY00
Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#40. Garland County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (43,457 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (434 total deaths)
--- 40.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,239 (18,127 total cases)
--- 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8Ljm_0chXGnGY00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Clay County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (6,378 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (77 total deaths)
--- 70.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,854 (3,180 total cases)
--- 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTBWR_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Crawford County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (27,744 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (201 total deaths)
--- 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,571 (12,380 total cases)
--- 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svERt_0chXGnGY00
Photolitherland // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lawrence County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (7,379 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (64 total deaths)
--- 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,308 (3,988 total cases)
--- 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276FTp_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Grant County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (8,217 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (52 total deaths)
--- 8.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,593 (3,396 total cases)
--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Memdq_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Logan County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (9,746 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (57 total deaths)
--- 14.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,886 (4,054 total cases)
--- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTP2H_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lonoke County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (33,277 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (188 total deaths)
--- 17.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,941 (15,352 total cases)
--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXBJf_0chXGnGY00
Canva

#33. Baxter County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (19,103 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (209 total deaths)
--- 60.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,868 (7,073 total cases)
--- 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgAre_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Drew County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (8,359 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (58 total deaths)
--- 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,975 (3,457 total cases)
--- 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEiy7_0chXGnGY00
doug_wertman // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Carroll County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (13,060 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (83 total deaths)
--- 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,347 (4,923 total cases)
--- 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Xt9L_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Scott County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (4,761 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (34 total deaths)
--- 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,422 (1,894 total cases)
--- 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mM42z_0chXGnGY00
Canva

#29. Columbia County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (10,901 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (77 total deaths)
--- 5.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,594 (4,127 total cases)
--- 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnQC0_0chXGnGY00
Canva

#28. Union County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (18,003 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (153 total deaths)
--- 27.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,009 (7,353 total cases)
--- 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YzyPu_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Franklin County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (8,287 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (61 total deaths)
--- 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,573 (3,113 total cases)
--- 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bant0_0chXGnGY00
Ronny2756 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Faulkner County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (59,030 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (253 total deaths)
--- 35.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,696 (26,078 total cases)
--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RziaV_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Yell County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (10,019 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (90 total deaths)
--- 35.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,615 (5,253 total cases)
--- 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tvFN_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Clark County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (10,458 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (66 total deaths)
--- 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,692 (4,172 total cases)
--- 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLZtG_0chXGnGY00
Canva

#23. Phillips County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (8,380 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (84 total deaths)
--- 51.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,416 (3,986 total cases)
--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfGYA_0chXGnGY00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Johnson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (12,562 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (65 total deaths)
--- 21.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,445 (5,168 total cases)
--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRfZB_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#21. Sebastian County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (60,643 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (416 total deaths)
--- 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,723 (26,489 total cases)
--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qvFY_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Pope County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (30,482 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (168 total deaths)
--- 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,949 (14,063 total cases)
--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFQwy_0chXGnGY00
Ardelta // Wikimedia Commons

#19. St. Francis County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (11,958 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (74 total deaths)
--- 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,418 (5,853 total cases)
--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R8Rp0_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Ashley County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (9,416 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (56 total deaths)
--- 8.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,377 (3,809 total cases)
--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mn86p_0chXGnGY00
User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Saline County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (59,088 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (265 total deaths)
--- 30.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,384 (23,733 total cases)
--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQm6U_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cross County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (8,111 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (73 total deaths)
--- 43.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,243 (3,652 total cases)
--- 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjfY8_0chXGnGY00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Perry County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (5,220 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (26 total deaths)
--- 19.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,657 (1,846 total cases)
--- 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Puk4H_0chXGnGY00
Canva

#14. Cleveland County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (3,992 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (33 total deaths)
--- 33.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,757 (1,731 total cases)
--- 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320H4G_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Benton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (141,976 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (703 total deaths)
--- 19.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,417 (51,410 total cases)
--- 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0xjT_0chXGnGY00
Cid.williams // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Conway County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (10,793 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (50 total deaths)
--- 22.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,380 (4,040 total cases)
--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IowJ_0chXGnGY00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Howard County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (6,903 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.0% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (39 total deaths)
--- 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,883 (3,153 total cases)
--- 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeaYb_0chXGnGY00
Canva

#10. Ouachita County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (12,254 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (91 total deaths)
--- 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,245 (4,266 total cases)
--- 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcEVF_0chXGnGY00
Canva

#9. Chicot County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (5,352 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (49 total deaths)
--- 55.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,028 (2,330 total cases)
--- 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzkdS_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#8. Washington County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (126,892 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (522 total deaths)
--- 29.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,301 (53,341 total cases)
--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcTB9_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Monroe County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (3,574 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (26 total deaths)
--- 24.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,758 (1,458 total cases)
--- 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2bOE_0chXGnGY00
StuttgartChamber // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Arkansas County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (9,372 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.5% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (67 total deaths)
--- 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,317 (4,252 total cases)
--- 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0epZzt_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bradley County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (5,861 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (43 total deaths)
--- 28.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,924 (2,252 total cases)
--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1woxhf_0chXGnGY00
Cyndy Sims Parr // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Woodruff County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (3,453 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.4% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (24 total deaths)
--- 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,459 (1,293 total cases)
--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBNa1_0chXGnGY00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dallas County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (3,828 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.4% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (21 total deaths)
--- 3.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,318 (1,354 total cases)
--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0chXGnGY00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#2. Pulaski County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (217,934 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.3% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (984 total deaths)
--- 19.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,638 (80,882 total cases)
--- 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Desha County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (6,467 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.8% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (36 total deaths)
--- 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Arkansas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,799 (2,363 total cases)
--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Arkansas

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

WASHINGTON — The White House believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, warning that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border. "We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point...
POTUS
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arkansas Vaccines
State
Arkansas State
County
Arkansas County, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
NBC News

NY AG says investigation into Trump and his business found ‘significant evidence’ suggesting fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James disclosed new details Tuesday night about her civil investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business, saying the probe has uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuing of multiple assets and misrepresentations of those values to financial institutions for economic benefit. James, who launched her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Benton County#Dallas#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University#Brandonrush
The Associated Press

Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him. On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.
NBA
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy