Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Texas
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.
#50. Culberson County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (1,119 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 599 (13 total deaths)
--- 130.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,774 (451 total cases)
--- 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#49. Grimes County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (14,975 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (111 total deaths)
--- 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,738 (6,278 total cases)
--- 20.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#48. Refugio County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (3,610 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (31 total deaths)
--- 71.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,516 (1,356 total cases)
--- 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#47. Medina County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (26,916 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (174 total deaths)
--- 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,028 (7,752 total cases)
--- 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#46. Caldwell County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (22,858 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (159 total deaths)
--- 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,816 (10,399 total cases)
--- 32.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#45. Guadalupe County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (87,427 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (349 total deaths)
--- 19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,073 (28,485 total cases)
--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#44. Karnes County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (8,195 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (58 total deaths)
--- 43.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,799 (4,493 total cases)
--- 59.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#43. Brewster County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (4,870 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (24 total deaths)
--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,366 (1,138 total cases)
--- 31.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#42. Gillespie County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (14,267 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (85 total deaths)
--- 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,355 (4,144 total cases)
--- 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#41. Montgomery County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (325,147 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (1,156 total deaths)
--- 26.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,439 (111,998 total cases)
--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#40. Kenedy County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (217 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (2 total deaths)
--- 90.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,842 (64 total cases)
--- 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#39. Jim Wells County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (21,782 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (184 total deaths)
--- 75.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,910 (8,060 total cases)
--- 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#38. San Patricio County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (36,055 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (303 total deaths)
--- 74.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,368 (8,253 total cases)
--- 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#37. Tarrant County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (1,135,221 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (5,099 total deaths)
--- 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,701 (435,237 total cases)
--- 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#36. Bastrop County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (48,206 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (194 total deaths)
--- 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,080 (16,928 total cases)
--- 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#35. Nueces County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (198,960 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (1,319 total deaths)
--- 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,926 (79,435 total cases)
--- 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#34. Jim Hogg County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (2,871 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (20 total deaths)
--- 48.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,673 (1,335 total cases)
--- 42.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#33. Rockwall County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (58,739 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (231 total deaths)
--- 15.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,888 (20,865 total cases)
--- 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#32. Brazoria County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (209,471 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (878 total deaths)
--- 9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,683 (77,408 total cases)
--- 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#31. Pecos County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (8,938 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (59 total deaths)
--- 43.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,819 (2,503 total cases)
--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#30. Dallas County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (1,493,760 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (5,845 total deaths)
--- 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,732 (493,676 total cases)
--- 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#29. Aransas County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (13,609 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (69 total deaths)
--- 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,667 (2,978 total cases)
--- 29.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#28. Galveston County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (197,972 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (738 total deaths)
--- 16.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,949 (81,938 total cases)
--- 32.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#27. Zapata County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (8,221 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (46 total deaths)
--- 24.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,096 (2,424 total cases)
--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#26. Comal County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (91,369 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (485 total deaths)
--- 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,381 (24,026 total cases)
--- 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#25. Frio County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (11,933 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (79 total deaths)
--- 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,122 (4,492 total cases)
--- 22.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#24. Hays County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (136,943 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (420 total deaths)
--- 30.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,916 (43,542 total cases)
--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#23. Denton County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (528,211 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (1,108 total deaths)
--- 51.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,342 (136,117 total cases)
--- 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#22. Kleberg County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (18,271 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (133 total deaths)
--- 66.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,177 (4,963 total cases)
--- 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#21. Kendall County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (28,341 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.6% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (103 total deaths)
--- 16.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,570 (5,962 total cases)
--- 30.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#20. Harris County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (2,820,328 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.6% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (9,850 total deaths)
--- 19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,444 (775,079 total cases)
--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#19. Duval County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (6,821 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 556 (62 total deaths)
--- 113.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,970 (2,228 total cases)
--- 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#18. La Salle County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (4,607 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 545 (41 total deaths)
--- 109.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,755 (1,636 total cases)
--- 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#17. Bexar County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (1,227,947 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (5,392 total deaths)
--- 3.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,759 (395,881 total cases)
--- 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#16. Brooks County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (4,363 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 677 (48 total deaths)
--- 160.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,228 (1,222 total cases)
--- 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#15. Willacy County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (13,590 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 534 (114 total deaths)
--- 105.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,501 (5,233 total cases)
--- 36.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#14. Val Verde County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (31,405 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 530 (260 total deaths)
--- 103.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,024 (11,778 total cases)
--- 33.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#13. Collin County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (668,539 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (1,233 total deaths)
--- 54.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,773 (163,213 total cases)
--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#12. Williamson County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (384,753 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (762 total deaths)
--- 50.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,903 (99,822 total cases)
--- 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#11. Hudspeth County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.8% (3,213 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (14 total deaths)
--- 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,897 (679 total cases)
--- 22.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#10. Travis County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (852,364 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.9% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (1,509 total deaths)
--- 54.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,874 (164,007 total cases)
--- 28.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#9. Dimmit County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (6,860 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (47 total deaths)
--- 78.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 42,365 (4,289 total cases)
--- 135.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#8. Fort Bend County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (556,665 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.9% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (1,074 total deaths)
--- 49.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,466 (141,767 total cases)
--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#7. Hidalgo County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (608,041 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (3,541 total deaths)
--- 56.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,541 (135,002 total cases)
--- 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#6. El Paso County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (587,972 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (3,241 total deaths)
--- 48.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,449 (180,008 total cases)
--- 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#5. Cameron County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.0% (313,278 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (1,846 total deaths)
--- 67.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,665 (74,753 total cases)
--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
#4. Starr County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.8% (50,936 fully vaccinated)
--- 36.6% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 523 (338 total deaths)
--- 101.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,991 (13,567 total cases)
--- 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#3. Maverick County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.8% (46,834 fully vaccinated)
--- 38.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 714 (419 total deaths)
--- 174.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,022 (15,868 total cases)
--- 50.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#2. Webb County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.9% (226,616 fully vaccinated)
--- 41.9% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (929 total deaths)
--- 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,139 (66,780 total cases)
--- 34.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas
#1. Presidio County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 88.7% (5,949 fully vaccinated)
--- 53.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (32 total deaths)
--- 83.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,156 (949 total cases)
--- 21.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas
