Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Texas

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Culberson County

Patrick Feller from Humble, Texas, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Grimes County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Refugio County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Medina County

Reading Associate 17 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Caldwell County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Guadalupe County

Canva

#44. Karnes County

Patriarca12 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Brewster County

Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Gillespie County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Montgomery County

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Kenedy County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Jim Wells County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#38. San Patricio County

Mark Fisher // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Tarrant County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Bastrop County

Canva

#35. Nueces County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Jim Hogg County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Rockwall County

Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Brazoria County

Canva

#31. Pecos County

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Dallas County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Aransas County

Nsaum75 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Galveston County

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Zapata County

Canva

#26. Comal County

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Frio County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hays County

Mick Watson from Atascocita, Texas // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Denton County

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Kleberg County

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Kendall County

Hequals2henry // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Harris County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Duval County

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#18. La Salle County

Canva

#17. Bexar County

Canva

#16. Brooks County

Matthew T Rader // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Willacy County

John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Val Verde County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Collin County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Williamson County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hudspeth County

天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Travis County

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Dimmit County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fort Bend County

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#7. Hidalgo County

BenjaminMonroy // Wikimedia Commons

#6. El Paso County

Canva

#5. Cameron County

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Starr County

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Maverick County

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Webb County

Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Presidio County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (1,119 fully vaccinated)--- 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 599 (13 total deaths)--- 130.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,774 (451 total cases)--- 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (14,975 fully vaccinated)--- 10.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (111 total deaths)--- 47.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,738 (6,278 total cases)--- 20.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (3,610 fully vaccinated)--- 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (31 total deaths)--- 71.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,516 (1,356 total cases)--- 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (26,916 fully vaccinated)--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (174 total deaths)--- 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,028 (7,752 total cases)--- 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (22,858 fully vaccinated)--- 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (159 total deaths)--- 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,816 (10,399 total cases)--- 32.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (87,427 fully vaccinated)--- 9.2% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (349 total deaths)--- 19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,073 (28,485 total cases)--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (8,195 fully vaccinated)--- 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (58 total deaths)--- 43.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,799 (4,493 total cases)--- 59.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (4,870 fully vaccinated)--- 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (24 total deaths)--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,366 (1,138 total cases)--- 31.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (14,267 fully vaccinated)--- 8.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (85 total deaths)--- 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,355 (4,144 total cases)--- 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (325,147 fully vaccinated)--- 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (1,156 total deaths)--- 26.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,439 (111,998 total cases)--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (217 fully vaccinated)--- 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (2 total deaths)--- 90.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,842 (64 total cases)--- 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (21,782 fully vaccinated)--- 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (184 total deaths)--- 75.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,910 (8,060 total cases)--- 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (36,055 fully vaccinated)--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (303 total deaths)--- 74.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,368 (8,253 total cases)--- 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (1,135,221 fully vaccinated)--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (5,099 total deaths)--- 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,701 (435,237 total cases)--- 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (48,206 fully vaccinated)--- 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (194 total deaths)--- 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,080 (16,928 total cases)--- 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (198,960 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (1,319 total deaths)--- 40.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,926 (79,435 total cases)--- 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (2,871 fully vaccinated)--- 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (20 total deaths)--- 48.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,673 (1,335 total cases)--- 42.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (58,739 fully vaccinated)--- 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (231 total deaths)--- 15.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,888 (20,865 total cases)--- 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (209,471 fully vaccinated)--- 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (878 total deaths)--- 9.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,683 (77,408 total cases)--- 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (8,938 fully vaccinated)--- 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (59 total deaths)--- 43.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,819 (2,503 total cases)--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (1,493,760 fully vaccinated)--- 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (5,845 total deaths)--- 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,732 (493,676 total cases)--- 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (13,609 fully vaccinated)--- 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (69 total deaths)--- 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,667 (2,978 total cases)--- 29.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (197,972 fully vaccinated)--- 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (738 total deaths)--- 16.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,949 (81,938 total cases)--- 32.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (8,221 fully vaccinated)--- 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (46 total deaths)--- 24.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,096 (2,424 total cases)--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (91,369 fully vaccinated)--- 1.4% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (485 total deaths)--- 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,381 (24,026 total cases)--- 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (11,933 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (79 total deaths)--- 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,122 (4,492 total cases)--- 22.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (136,943 fully vaccinated)--- 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (420 total deaths)--- 30.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,916 (43,542 total cases)--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (528,211 fully vaccinated)--- 3.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (1,108 total deaths)--- 51.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,342 (136,117 total cases)--- 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (18,271 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 434 (133 total deaths)--- 66.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,177 (4,963 total cases)--- 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (28,341 fully vaccinated)--- 3.6% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (103 total deaths)--- 16.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,570 (5,962 total cases)--- 30.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (2,820,328 fully vaccinated)--- 3.6% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (9,850 total deaths)--- 19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,444 (775,079 total cases)--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (6,821 fully vaccinated)--- 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 556 (62 total deaths)--- 113.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,970 (2,228 total cases)--- 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (4,607 fully vaccinated)--- 6.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 545 (41 total deaths)--- 109.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,755 (1,636 total cases)--- 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (1,227,947 fully vaccinated)--- 6.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (5,392 total deaths)--- 3.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,759 (395,881 total cases)--- 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (4,363 fully vaccinated)--- 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 677 (48 total deaths)--- 160.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,228 (1,222 total cases)--- 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (13,590 fully vaccinated)--- 10.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 534 (114 total deaths)--- 105.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,501 (5,233 total cases)--- 36.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (31,405 fully vaccinated)--- 11.1% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 530 (260 total deaths)--- 103.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,024 (11,778 total cases)--- 33.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (668,539 fully vaccinated)--- 12.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (1,233 total deaths)--- 54.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,773 (163,213 total cases)--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (384,753 fully vaccinated)--- 13.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (762 total deaths)--- 50.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,903 (99,822 total cases)--- 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.8% (3,213 fully vaccinated)--- 14.0% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (14 total deaths)--- 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,897 (679 total cases)--- 22.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (852,364 fully vaccinated)--- 15.9% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (1,509 total deaths)--- 54.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,874 (164,007 total cases)--- 28.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (6,860 fully vaccinated)--- 17.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (47 total deaths)--- 78.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 42,365 (4,289 total cases)--- 135.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (556,665 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (1,074 total deaths)--- 49.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,466 (141,767 total cases)--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (608,041 fully vaccinated)--- 21.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (3,541 total deaths)--- 56.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,541 (135,002 total cases)--- 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (587,972 fully vaccinated)--- 21.5% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (3,241 total deaths)--- 48.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,449 (180,008 total cases)--- 19.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.0% (313,278 fully vaccinated)--- 28.2% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (1,846 total deaths)--- 67.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,665 (74,753 total cases)--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.8% (50,936 fully vaccinated)--- 36.6% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 523 (338 total deaths)--- 101.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,991 (13,567 total cases)--- 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.8% (46,834 fully vaccinated)--- 38.3% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 714 (419 total deaths)--- 174.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,022 (15,868 total cases)--- 50.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.9% (226,616 fully vaccinated)--- 41.9% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (929 total deaths)--- 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,139 (66,780 total cases)--- 34.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas- Population that is fully vaccinated: 88.7% (5,949 fully vaccinated)--- 53.7% higher vaccination rate than Texas- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (32 total deaths)--- 83.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,156 (949 total cases)--- 21.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas