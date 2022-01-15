Jellymuffin40 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Massachusetts

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#11. Berkshire County

#10. Bristol County

#9. Hampden County

#8. Hampshire County

#7. Franklin County

#6. Worcester County

#5. Plymouth County

#4. Suffolk County

#3. Essex County

#2. Norfolk County

#1. Middlesex County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (70,256 fully vaccinated)--- 25.5% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (351 total deaths)--- 7.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,082 (16,345 total cases)--- 35.1% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (351,867 fully vaccinated)--- 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (2,138 total deaths)--- 25.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,070 (124,746 total cases)--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (291,104 fully vaccinated)--- 17.2% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (1,809 total deaths)--- 28.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,087 (107,672 total cases)--- 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (103,859 fully vaccinated)--- 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (361 total deaths)--- 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,153 (19,545 total cases)--- 39.7% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.7% (46,096 fully vaccinated)--- 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (138 total deaths)--- 34.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,171 (7,138 total cases)--- 49.6% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (553,827 fully vaccinated)--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (2,654 total deaths)--- 6.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,667 (155,053 total cases)--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (348,356 fully vaccinated)--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (1,725 total deaths)--- 9.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,699 (97,457 total cases)--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (559,819 fully vaccinated)--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (2,049 total deaths)--- 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,634 (173,920 total cases)--- 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (558,302 fully vaccinated)--- 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Massachusetts- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (2,811 total deaths)--- 17.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,535 (177,805 total cases)--- 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.1% (537,602 fully vaccinated)--- 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Massachusetts- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (1,994 total deaths)--- 6.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,181 (107,292 total cases)--- 24.7% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (1,237,792 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Massachusetts- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (4,214 total deaths)--- 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Massachusetts- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,367 (263,784 total cases)--- 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than Massachusetts