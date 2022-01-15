C Rolan // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Wyoming

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#23. Campbell County

#22. Crook County

#21. Niobrara County

#20. Converse County

#19. Sublette County

#18. Weston County

#17. Big Horn County

#16. Goshen County

#15. Platte County

#14. Lincoln County

#13. Johnson County

#12. Washakie County

#11. Natrona County

#10. Carbon County

#9. Park County

#8. Sweetwater County

#7. Hot Springs County

#6. Uinta County

#5. Sheridan County

#4. Laramie County

#3. Albany County

#2. Fremont County

#1. Teton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.2% (13,065 fully vaccinated)--- 41.4% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (130 total deaths)--- 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,553 (9,988 total cases)--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.5% (2,164 fully vaccinated)--- 40.7% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (22 total deaths)--- 5.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,095 (1,069 total cases)--- 34.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.1% (710 fully vaccinated)--- 37.4% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (8 total deaths)--- 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,817 (514 total cases)--- 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.1% (4,441 fully vaccinated)--- 33.3% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (49 total deaths)--- 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,015 (2,490 total cases)--- 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.6% (3,307 fully vaccinated)--- 30.1% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (24 total deaths)--- 10.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,072 (1,580 total cases)--- 24.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.1% (2,429 fully vaccinated)--- 27.0% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (16 total deaths)--- 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,464 (1,279 total cases)--- 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (4,298 fully vaccinated)--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 509 (60 total deaths)--- 85.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,779 (2,214 total cases)--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (4,991 fully vaccinated)--- 21.4% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (53 total deaths)--- 46.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,157 (2,795 total cases)--- 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (3,310 fully vaccinated)--- 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (37 total deaths)--- 60.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,254 (1,616 total cases)--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (7,980 fully vaccinated)--- 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (27 total deaths)--- 50.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,510 (3,274 total cases)--- 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (3,441 fully vaccinated)--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (18 total deaths)--- 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,667 (1,492 total cases)--- 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (3,192 fully vaccinated)--- 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (41 total deaths)--- 91.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,946 (1,947 total cases)--- 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (33,928 fully vaccinated)--- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (246 total deaths)--- 12.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,262 (17,778 total cases)--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (6,311 fully vaccinated)--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (50 total deaths)--- 23.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,547 (3,485 total cases)--- 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (12,943 fully vaccinated)--- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (122 total deaths)--- 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,158 (5,885 total cases)--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (18,909 fully vaccinated)--- 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (112 total deaths)--- 3.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,485 (8,674 total cases)--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (2,060 fully vaccinated)--- 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (12 total deaths)--- 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,847 (920 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (9,457 fully vaccinated)--- 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (34 total deaths)--- 38.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,863 (4,422 total cases)--- 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (15,057 fully vaccinated)--- 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (63 total deaths)--- 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,869 (6,362 total cases)--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (51,060 fully vaccinated)--- 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (239 total deaths)--- 12.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,272 (20,171 total cases)--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (20,280 fully vaccinated)--- 8.5% higher vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (44 total deaths)--- 58.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,422 (7,940 total cases)--- 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (24,256 fully vaccinated)--- 28.5% higher vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (167 total deaths)--- 55.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,955 (10,190 total cases)--- 21.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming- Population that is fully vaccinated: 89.3% (20,962 fully vaccinated)--- 85.7% higher vaccination rate than Wyoming- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 60 (14 total deaths)--- 78.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,637 (7,658 total cases)--- 52.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming