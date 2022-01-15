ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Wyoming

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070WRm_0chXGjje00
C Rolan // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Wyoming

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WEX2_0chXGjje00
Canva

#23. Campbell County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.2% (13,065 fully vaccinated)
--- 41.4% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (130 total deaths)
--- 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,553 (9,988 total cases)
--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yhn5_0chXGjje00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Crook County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.5% (2,164 fully vaccinated)
--- 40.7% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (22 total deaths)
--- 5.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,095 (1,069 total cases)
--- 34.1% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QByfT_0chXGjje00
Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Niobrara County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.1% (710 fully vaccinated)
--- 37.4% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (8 total deaths)
--- 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,817 (514 total cases)
--- 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GI24s_0chXGjje00
Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Converse County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.1% (4,441 fully vaccinated)
--- 33.3% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (49 total deaths)
--- 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,015 (2,490 total cases)
--- 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avivi_0chXGjje00
MR. Pockets // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Sublette County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.6% (3,307 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.1% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (24 total deaths)
--- 10.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,072 (1,580 total cases)
--- 24.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eW8pZ_0chXGjje00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Weston County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.1% (2,429 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.0% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (16 total deaths)
--- 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,464 (1,279 total cases)
--- 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFno8_0chXGjje00
Alberto Loyo // Shutterstock

#17. Big Horn County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (4,298 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 509 (60 total deaths)
--- 85.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,779 (2,214 total cases)
--- 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEAkX_0chXGjje00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Goshen County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (4,991 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.4% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (53 total deaths)
--- 46.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,157 (2,795 total cases)
--- 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ru92Q_0chXGjje00
Canva

#15. Platte County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (3,310 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.1% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (37 total deaths)
--- 60.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,254 (1,616 total cases)
--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ygpG_0chXGjje00
Kenneth Hynek from Edmonton, Canada // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lincoln County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (7,980 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (27 total deaths)
--- 50.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,510 (3,274 total cases)
--- 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWXut_0chXGjje00
Caveman1949 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Johnson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (3,441 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (18 total deaths)
--- 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,667 (1,492 total cases)
--- 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVsy6_0chXGjje00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#12. Washakie County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (3,192 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (41 total deaths)
--- 91.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,946 (1,947 total cases)
--- 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEv1O_0chXGjje00
Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Natrona County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (33,928 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (246 total deaths)
--- 12.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,262 (17,778 total cases)
--- 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EflSo_0chXGjje00
Richard Bauer // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Carbon County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (6,311 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (50 total deaths)
--- 23.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,547 (3,485 total cases)
--- 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loSpr_0chXGjje00
Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Park County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (12,943 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (122 total deaths)
--- 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,158 (5,885 total cases)
--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dc455_0chXGjje00
Canva

#8. Sweetwater County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (18,909 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (112 total deaths)
--- 3.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,485 (8,674 total cases)
--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzDHh_0chXGjje00
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hot Springs County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (2,060 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (12 total deaths)
--- 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,847 (920 total cases)
--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwYvF_0chXGjje00
Canva

#6. Uinta County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (9,457 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (34 total deaths)
--- 38.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,863 (4,422 total cases)
--- 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rIA64_0chXGjje00
Kevin Dooley // Flickr

#5. Sheridan County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (15,057 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (63 total deaths)
--- 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,869 (6,362 total cases)
--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ho4PW_0chXGjje00
Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#4. Laramie County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (51,060 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (239 total deaths)
--- 12.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,272 (20,171 total cases)
--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0In0J4_0chXGjje00
Canva

#3. Albany County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (20,280 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.5% higher vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (44 total deaths)
--- 58.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,422 (7,940 total cases)
--- 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Wyoming https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeMGR_0chXGjje00
Chevsapher // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Fremont County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (24,256 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.5% higher vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (167 total deaths)
--- 55.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,955 (10,190 total cases)
--- 21.4% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming
C Rolan // Shutterstock

#1. Teton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 89.3% (20,962 fully vaccinated)
--- 85.7% higher vaccination rate than Wyoming
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 60 (14 total deaths)
--- 78.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Wyoming
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,637 (7,658 total cases)
--- 52.6% more cases per 100k residents than Wyoming

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

WASHINGTON — The White House believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, warning that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border. "We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point...
POTUS
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Coronavirus
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wyoming Vaccines
NBC News

NY AG says investigation into Trump and his business found ‘significant evidence’ suggesting fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James disclosed new details Tuesday night about her civil investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business, saying the probe has uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuing of multiple assets and misrepresentations of those values to financial institutions for economic benefit. James, who launched her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wikimedia Commons#Flickr#Omicron#Delta#Johns Hopkins University
The Associated Press

Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him. On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.
NBA
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy