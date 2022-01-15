Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Connecticut

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#8. Windham County

#7. Tolland County

#6. Hartford County

#5. Litchfield County

#4. New Haven County

#3. New London County

#2. Fairfield County

#1. Middlesex County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (71,529 fully vaccinated)--- 18.8% lower vaccination rate than Connecticut- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (258 total deaths)--- 16.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,910 (20,916 total cases)--- 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (97,560 fully vaccinated)--- 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Connecticut- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (219 total deaths)--- 45.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,269 (16,984 total cases)--- 35.1% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (646,680 fully vaccinated)--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Connecticut- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (2,761 total deaths)--- 17.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,827 (150,053 total cases)--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (132,071 fully vaccinated)--- 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Connecticut- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (381 total deaths)--- 20.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,762 (26,620 total cases)--- 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.1% (633,202 fully vaccinated)--- 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Connecticut- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (2,434 total deaths)--- 7.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,095 (163,214 total cases)--- 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (201,506 fully vaccinated)--- 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Connecticut- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (543 total deaths)--- 22.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,414 (43,531 total cases)--- 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.9% (734,724 fully vaccinated)--- 3.2% higher vaccination rate than Connecticut- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (2,414 total deaths)--- 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,356 (173,159 total cases)--- 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Connecticut- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.5% (130,839 fully vaccinated)--- 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Connecticut- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (430 total deaths)--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Connecticut- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,764 (22,357 total cases)--- 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than Connecticut