Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Minnesota

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Red Lake County

#49. Yellow Medicine County

#48. Pope County

#47. Waseca County

#46. Chisago County

#45. Freeborn County

#44. Mille Lacs County

#43. McLeod County

#42. Douglas County

#41. Stevens County

#40. Swift County

#39. Polk County

#38. Watonwan County

#37. Faribault County

#36. Stearns County

#35. Anoka County

#34. Mahnomen County

#33. Kittson County

#32. Clay County

#31. Lac qui Parle County

#30. Koochiching County

#29. Aitkin County

#28. Houston County

#27. Norman County

#26. Dodge County

#25. Blue Earth County

#24. Steele County

#23. Nobles County

#22. Mower County

#21. Nicollet County

#20. Rice County

#19. Big Stone County

#18. Traverse County

#17. Carlton County

#16. Winona County

#15. Beltrami County

#14. Brown County

#13. Goodhue County

#12. Carver County

#11. St. Louis County

#10. Lake County

#9. Fillmore County

#8. Dakota County

#7. Scott County

#6. Washington County

#5. Ramsey County

#4. Wabasha County

#3. Hennepin County

#2. Olmsted County

#1. Cook County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (2,227 fully vaccinated)--- 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (11 total deaths)--- 38.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,890 (766 total cases)--- 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (5,330 fully vaccinated)--- 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (25 total deaths)--- 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,619 (2,099 total cases)--- 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (6,173 fully vaccinated)--- 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (14 total deaths)--- 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,997 (2,362 total cases)--- 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (10,262 fully vaccinated)--- 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (35 total deaths)--- 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,877 (4,444 total cases)--- 20.7% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (31,181 fully vaccinated)--- 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (105 total deaths)--- 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,506 (11,602 total cases)--- 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (16,711 fully vaccinated)--- 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (56 total deaths)--- 5.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,486 (6,809 total cases)--- 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (14,563 fully vaccinated)--- 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (99 total deaths)--- 92.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,047 (6,056 total cases)--- 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (19,954 fully vaccinated)--- 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (96 total deaths)--- 36.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,971 (8,245 total cases)--- 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (21,190 fully vaccinated)--- 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (109 total deaths)--- 45.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,355 (8,908 total cases)--- 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (5,466 fully vaccinated)--- 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (11 total deaths)--- 42.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,785 (2,038 total cases)--- 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (5,177 fully vaccinated)--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (30 total deaths)--- 65.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,019 (1,855 total cases)--- 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (17,518 fully vaccinated)--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (92 total deaths)--- 49.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,104 (6,619 total cases)--- 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (6,104 fully vaccinated)--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (22 total deaths)--- 3.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,675 (2,253 total cases)--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (7,650 fully vaccinated)--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (43 total deaths)--- 60.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,856 (2,984 total cases)--- 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (90,538 fully vaccinated)--- 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (322 total deaths)--- 2.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,677 (39,749 total cases)--- 24.8% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (200,821 fully vaccinated)--- 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (705 total deaths)--- 1.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,866 (78,044 total cases)--- 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (3,133 fully vaccinated)--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (17 total deaths)--- 57.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,947 (1,213 total cases)--- 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (2,446 fully vaccinated)--- 14.0% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 582 (25 total deaths)--- 196.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,684 (889 total cases)--- 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (36,568 fully vaccinated)--- 14.0% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (114 total deaths)--- 9.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,994 (14,125 total cases)--- 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (3,781 fully vaccinated)--- 13.7% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (26 total deaths)--- 100.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,138 (1,400 total cases)--- 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (6,988 fully vaccinated)--- 13.7% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (32 total deaths)--- 33.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,862 (2,062 total cases)--- 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (9,122 fully vaccinated)--- 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (55 total deaths)--- 76.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,662 (2,488 total cases)--- 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (10,752 fully vaccinated)--- 12.7% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (18 total deaths)--- 50.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,382 (3,419 total cases)--- 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (3,720 fully vaccinated)--- 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (11 total deaths)--- 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,710 (1,129 total cases)--- 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (12,251 fully vaccinated)--- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (14 total deaths)--- 65.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,297 (4,249 total cases)--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (39,556 fully vaccinated)--- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (84 total deaths)--- 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,907 (13,468 total cases)--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (21,495 fully vaccinated)--- 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (45 total deaths)--- 37.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,760 (7,975 total cases)--- 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (12,744 fully vaccinated)--- 11.0% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (56 total deaths)--- 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,548 (5,742 total cases)--- 34.3% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (23,888 fully vaccinated)--- 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (58 total deaths)--- 26.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,191 (8,890 total cases)--- 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (20,780 fully vaccinated)--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (63 total deaths)--- 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,623 (6,040 total cases)--- 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (40,713 fully vaccinated)--- 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (152 total deaths)--- 15.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,101 (13,462 total cases)--- 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (3,040 fully vaccinated)--- 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (7 total deaths)--- 28.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,819 (1,089 total cases)--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (1,990 fully vaccinated)--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (8 total deaths)--- 25.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,037 (653 total cases)--- 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (22,353 fully vaccinated)--- 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (82 total deaths)--- 16.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,733 (6,361 total cases)--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (31,700 fully vaccinated)--- 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (63 total deaths)--- 36.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,590 (9,385 total cases)--- 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (29,832 fully vaccinated)--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (111 total deaths)--- 19.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,556 (9,228 total cases)--- 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (16,002 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (69 total deaths)--- 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,977 (5,246 total cases)--- 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (29,847 fully vaccinated)--- 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (112 total deaths)--- 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,398 (9,916 total cases)--- 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (68,033 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (92 total deaths)--- 55.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,379 (20,365 total cases)--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (128,832 fully vaccinated)--- 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (464 total deaths)--- 18.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,569 (34,975 total cases)--- 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (6,956 fully vaccinated)--- 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (26 total deaths)--- 24.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,482 (1,541 total cases)--- 26.8% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (14,024 fully vaccinated)--- 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 81 (17 total deaths)--- 58.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,311 (3,647 total cases)--- 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (285,869 fully vaccinated)--- 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (682 total deaths)--- 18.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,612 (84,138 total cases)--- 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (99,471 fully vaccinated)--- 0.9% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (219 total deaths)--- 25.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,293 (31,730 total cases)--- 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (177,126 fully vaccinated)--- 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (419 total deaths)--- 18.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,328 (50,725 total cases)--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (375,100 fully vaccinated)--- 3.0% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (1,166 total deaths)--- 8.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,191 (94,608 total cases)--- 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (15,344 fully vaccinated)--- 7.1% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 60 (13 total deaths)--- 69.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,100 (4,347 total cases)--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.2% (900,709 fully vaccinated)--- 7.6% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (2,250 total deaths)--- 9.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,146 (229,701 total cases)--- 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.5% (117,933 fully vaccinated)--- 12.5% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (146 total deaths)--- 53.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,847 (28,251 total cases)--- 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota- Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (4,300 fully vaccinated)--- 18.9% higher vaccination rate than Minnesota- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 18 (1 total deaths)--- 90.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Minnesota- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,505 (410 total cases)--- 62.0% less cases per 100k residents than Minnesota