Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Michigan
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.
The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Michigan using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.
#50. Saginaw County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (97,222 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (824 total deaths)
--- 41.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,794 (39,620 total cases)
--- 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#49. Wayne County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (897,613 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (6,732 total deaths)
--- 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,603 (325,426 total cases)
--- 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#48. Oceana County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (13,861 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (84 total deaths)
--- 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,613 (5,191 total cases)
--- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#47. Huron County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (16,299 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (129 total deaths)
--- 36.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,558 (6,679 total cases)
--- 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#46. Muskegon County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (91,731 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (534 total deaths)
--- 1.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,862 (32,738 total cases)
--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#45. Montmorency County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (4,948 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (43 total deaths)
--- 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,309 (1,428 total cases)
--- 21.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#44. Alpena County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (15,243 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (119 total deaths)
--- 37.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,726 (4,751 total cases)
--- 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#43. Berrien County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (82,444 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (428 total deaths)
--- 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,697 (28,681 total cases)
--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#42. Otsego County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (13,281 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (86 total deaths)
--- 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,506 (4,565 total cases)
--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#41. Cheboygan County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (13,697 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (84 total deaths)
--- 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,635 (3,952 total cases)
--- 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#40. Monroe County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (81,848 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (391 total deaths)
--- 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,905 (31,462 total cases)
--- 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#39. Schoolcraft County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (4,413 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (9 total deaths)
--- 63.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,864 (1,365 total cases)
--- 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#38. Macomb County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (478,449 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (3,362 total deaths)
--- 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,713 (189,762 total cases)
--- 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#37. Roscommon County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (13,151 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (107 total deaths)
--- 45.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,075 (3,861 total cases)
--- 17.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#36. Iosco County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (13,788 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 474 (119 total deaths)
--- 55.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,277 (4,090 total cases)
--- 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#35. Van Buren County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (41,527 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (225 total deaths)
--- 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,588 (14,067 total cases)
--- 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#34. Eaton County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (60,588 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (333 total deaths)
--- 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,939 (20,884 total cases)
--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#33. Iron County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (6,092 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 669 (74 total deaths)
--- 119.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,444 (2,041 total cases)
--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#32. Clinton County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (43,833 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (170 total deaths)
--- 29.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,043 (15,953 total cases)
--- 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#31. Ingham County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (161,046 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (612 total deaths)
--- 31.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,908 (49,440 total cases)
--- 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#30. Bay County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (57,000 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 485 (500 total deaths)
--- 59.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,553 (21,196 total cases)
--- 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#29. Ottawa County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (161,913 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (684 total deaths)
--- 23.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,953 (61,146 total cases)
--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#28. Antrim County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (13,147 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (52 total deaths)
--- 26.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,036 (3,507 total cases)
--- 22.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#27. Alcona County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (5,903 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 577 (60 total deaths)
--- 89.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,416 (1,500 total cases)
--- 25.8% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#26. Midland County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (47,383 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (193 total deaths)
--- 23.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,097 (15,049 total cases)
--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#25. Keweenaw County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (1,211 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 520 (11 total deaths)
--- 70.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,329 (409 total cases)
--- 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#24. Manistee County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (14,293 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (63 total deaths)
--- 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,178 (2,745 total cases)
--- 42.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#23. Baraga County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (4,787 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 585 (48 total deaths)
--- 91.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,124 (1,652 total cases)
--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#22. Livingston County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (111,863 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (376 total deaths)
--- 35.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,437 (37,319 total cases)
--- 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#21. Presque Isle County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (7,350 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (52 total deaths)
--- 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,501 (1,826 total cases)
--- 25.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#20. Mason County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (17,123 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (74 total deaths)
--- 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,568 (5,120 total cases)
--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#19. Kent County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (386,543 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (1,326 total deaths)
--- 33.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,033 (138,180 total cases)
--- 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#18. Kalamazoo County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (156,604 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (569 total deaths)
--- 29.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,682 (46,870 total cases)
--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#17. Lake County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (7,029 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (32 total deaths)
--- 11.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,461 (1,477 total cases)
--- 35.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#16. Delta County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (21,558 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (139 total deaths)
--- 27.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,971 (7,862 total cases)
--- 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#15. Alger County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (5,548 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (11 total deaths)
--- 60.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,867 (1,263 total cases)
--- 28.6% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#14. Marquette County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (41,361 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (99 total deaths)
--- 51.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,526 (11,023 total cases)
--- 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#13. Charlevoix County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (16,350 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (54 total deaths)
--- 32.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,090 (3,945 total cases)
--- 22.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#12. Oakland County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (804,262 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.5% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (3,244 total deaths)
--- 15.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,481 (232,417 total cases)
--- 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#11. Gogebic County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (8,993 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.2% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (63 total deaths)
--- 47.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,404 (2,572 total cases)
--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#10. Dickinson County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (16,491 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (95 total deaths)
--- 23.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,632 (5,712 total cases)
--- 16.5% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#9. Grand Traverse County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (60,752 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (188 total deaths)
--- 33.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,560 (13,554 total cases)
--- 25.1% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#8. Benzie County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (11,620 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (56 total deaths)
--- 3.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,961 (2,658 total cases)
--- 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#7. Chippewa County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (25,088 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (72 total deaths)
--- 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,065 (6,000 total cases)
--- 17.3% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#6. Ontonagon County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (3,885 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 490 (28 total deaths)
--- 60.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,545 (832 total cases)
--- 25.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#5. Washtenaw County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (252,965 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (433 total deaths)
--- 61.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,510 (57,014 total cases)
--- 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#4. Menominee County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.4% (15,801 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (64 total deaths)
--- 7.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,974 (4,550 total cases)
--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#3. Emmet County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (23,586 fully vaccinated)
--- 23.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (64 total deaths)
--- 37.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,266 (5,101 total cases)
--- 21.4% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#2. Mackinac County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.0% (7,883 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.2% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (24 total deaths)
--- 27.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,594 (1,900 total cases)
--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
#1. Leelanau County- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (17,472 fully vaccinated)
--- 39.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (42 total deaths)
--- 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,023 (2,834 total cases)
--- 33.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan
