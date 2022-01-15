ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Michigan

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Alexey Stiop // Shutterstock

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Michigan using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Saginaw County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (97,222 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (824 total deaths)
--- 41.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,794 (39,620 total cases)
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#49. Wayne County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (897,613 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (6,732 total deaths)
--- 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,603 (325,426 total cases)
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Oceana County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (13,861 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (84 total deaths)
--- 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,613 (5,191 total cases)
Charles Bash // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Huron County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (16,299 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (129 total deaths)
--- 36.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,558 (6,679 total cases)
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#46. Muskegon County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (91,731 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (534 total deaths)
--- 1.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,862 (32,738 total cases)
Henry Schenck Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Montmorency County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (4,948 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (43 total deaths)
--- 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,309 (1,428 total cases)
Dylan L. Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Alpena County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (15,243 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (119 total deaths)
--- 37.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,726 (4,751 total cases)
Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Berrien County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (82,444 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (428 total deaths)
--- 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,697 (28,681 total cases)
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Otsego County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (13,281 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (86 total deaths)
--- 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,506 (4,565 total cases)
Cwbash (Charles W. Bash) // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Cheboygan County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (13,697 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (84 total deaths)
--- 8.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,635 (3,952 total cases)
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Monroe County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (81,848 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (391 total deaths)
--- 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,905 (31,462 total cases)
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Schoolcraft County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (4,413 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.1% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (9 total deaths)
--- 63.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,864 (1,365 total cases)
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Macomb County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (478,449 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (3,362 total deaths)
--- 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,713 (189,762 total cases)
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Roscommon County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (13,151 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (107 total deaths)
--- 45.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,075 (3,861 total cases)
Nick Nolte // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Iosco County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (13,788 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 474 (119 total deaths)
--- 55.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,277 (4,090 total cases)
Lawrence G. Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Van Buren County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (41,527 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (225 total deaths)
--- 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,588 (14,067 total cases)
SBarnes // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Eaton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (60,588 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (333 total deaths)
--- 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,939 (20,884 total cases)
Rklawton // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Iron County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (6,092 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 669 (74 total deaths)
--- 119.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,444 (2,041 total cases)
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Clinton County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (43,833 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (170 total deaths)
--- 29.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,043 (15,953 total cases)
Bryan Robb // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Ingham County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (161,046 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.0% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (612 total deaths)
--- 31.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,908 (49,440 total cases)
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Bay County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (57,000 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 485 (500 total deaths)
--- 59.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,553 (21,196 total cases)
Gpwitteveen // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Ottawa County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (161,913 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (684 total deaths)
--- 23.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,953 (61,146 total cases)
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Antrim County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (13,147 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (52 total deaths)
--- 26.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,036 (3,507 total cases)
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Alcona County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (5,903 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 577 (60 total deaths)
--- 89.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,416 (1,500 total cases)
O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Midland County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (47,383 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.7% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (193 total deaths)
--- 23.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,097 (15,049 total cases)
Phoenix-Five // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Keweenaw County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (1,211 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 520 (11 total deaths)
--- 70.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,329 (409 total cases)
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Manistee County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (14,293 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (63 total deaths)
--- 15.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,178 (2,745 total cases)
Modlind // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Baraga County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (4,787 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 585 (48 total deaths)
--- 91.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,124 (1,652 total cases)
Joshuay04 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Livingston County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (111,863 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.6% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (376 total deaths)
--- 35.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,437 (37,319 total cases)
David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Presque Isle County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (7,350 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (52 total deaths)
--- 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,501 (1,826 total cases)
Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Mason County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (17,123 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (74 total deaths)
--- 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,568 (5,120 total cases)
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kent County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (386,543 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (1,326 total deaths)
--- 33.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,033 (138,180 total cases)
Mxobe // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Kalamazoo County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (156,604 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (569 total deaths)
--- 29.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,682 (46,870 total cases)
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lake County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (7,029 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (32 total deaths)
--- 11.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,461 (1,477 total cases)
Recomposemedia // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Delta County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (21,558 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (139 total deaths)
--- 27.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,971 (7,862 total cases)
National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Alger County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (5,548 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (11 total deaths)
--- 60.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,867 (1,263 total cases)
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Marquette County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (41,361 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (99 total deaths)
--- 51.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,526 (11,023 total cases)
User:My name // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Charlevoix County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (16,350 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (54 total deaths)
--- 32.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,090 (3,945 total cases)
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Oakland County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (804,262 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.5% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (3,244 total deaths)
--- 15.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,481 (232,417 total cases)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Gogebic County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (8,993 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.2% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (63 total deaths)
--- 47.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,404 (2,572 total cases)
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dickinson County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (16,491 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (95 total deaths)
--- 23.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,632 (5,712 total cases)
stanthejeep // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Grand Traverse County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (60,752 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.8% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (188 total deaths)
--- 33.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,560 (13,554 total cases)
US Army Corps of Engineer // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Benzie County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (11,620 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (56 total deaths)
--- 3.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,961 (2,658 total cases)
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Chippewa County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (25,088 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.1% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (72 total deaths)
--- 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,065 (6,000 total cases)
RomanKahler // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ontonagon County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (3,885 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.3% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 490 (28 total deaths)
--- 60.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,545 (832 total cases)
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

#5. Washtenaw County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (252,965 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (433 total deaths)
--- 61.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,510 (57,014 total cases)
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Menominee County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.4% (15,801 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (64 total deaths)
--- 7.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,974 (4,550 total cases)
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Emmet County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (23,586 fully vaccinated)
--- 23.0% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (64 total deaths)
--- 37.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,266 (5,101 total cases)
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Mackinac County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.0% (7,883 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.2% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (24 total deaths)
--- 27.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,594 (1,900 total cases)
Alexey Stiop // Shutterstock

#1. Leelanau County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (17,472 fully vaccinated)
--- 39.9% higher vaccination rate than Michigan
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (42 total deaths)
--- 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Michigan
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,023 (2,834 total cases)
--- 33.0% less cases per 100k residents than Michigan

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

