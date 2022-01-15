Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in New Jersey

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#21. Cumberland County

#20. Ocean County

#19. Salem County

#18. Gloucester County

#17. Sussex County

#16. Atlantic County

#15. Camden County

#14. Monmouth County

#13. Warren County

#12. Passaic County

#11. Mercer County

#10. Union County

#9. Essex County

#8. Hunterdon County

#7. Middlesex County

#6. Cape May County

#5. Burlington County

#4. Somerset County

#3. Hudson County

#2. Bergen County

#1. Morris County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (72,301 fully vaccinated)--- 32.2% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (530 total deaths)--- 5.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,652 (30,880 total cases)--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (315,400 fully vaccinated)--- 27.3% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (2,543 total deaths)--- 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,287 (141,393 total cases)--- 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (32,568 fully vaccinated)--- 26.9% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (218 total deaths)--- 4.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,242 (12,004 total cases)--- 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (172,958 fully vaccinated)--- 16.9% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (812 total deaths)--- 17.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,481 (59,730 total cases)--- 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (84,664 fully vaccinated)--- 15.5% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (387 total deaths)--- 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,005 (29,510 total cases)--- 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (165,557 fully vaccinated)--- 12.0% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (850 total deaths)--- 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,121 (58,327 total cases)--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (328,921 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (1,561 total deaths)--- 8.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,153 (107,134 total cases)--- 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (401,428 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (1,855 total deaths)--- 10.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,326 (144,343 total cases)--- 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (68,551 fully vaccinated)--- 8.8% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (294 total deaths)--- 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,643 (20,678 total cases)--- 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (329,222 fully vaccinated)--- 8.1% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (2,128 total deaths)--- 26.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,610 (128,519 total cases)--- 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (245,782 fully vaccinated)--- 6.3% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (1,103 total deaths)--- 10.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,427 (64,033 total cases)--- 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (373,042 fully vaccinated)--- 6.0% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (2,126 total deaths)--- 14.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,987 (127,888 total cases)--- 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (539,695 fully vaccinated)--- 5.5% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (3,274 total deaths)--- 22.4% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,771 (189,925 total cases)--- 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (84,468 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (214 total deaths)--- 48.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,714 (20,787 total cases)--- 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.5% (573,008 fully vaccinated)--- 2.7% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (2,623 total deaths)--- 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,073 (165,614 total cases)--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (65,269 fully vaccinated)--- 0.7% lower vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (261 total deaths)--- 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,844 (19,185 total cases)--- 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.5% (318,393 fully vaccinated)--- 0.1% higher vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (1,036 total deaths)--- 30.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,446 (86,601 total cases)--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (238,828 fully vaccinated)--- 1.7% higher vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (915 total deaths)--- 17.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,907 (58,902 total cases)--- 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.8% (489,335 fully vaccinated)--- 2.0% higher vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (2,491 total deaths)--- 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,164 (149,029 total cases)--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (687,315 fully vaccinated)--- 3.2% higher vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (3,143 total deaths)--- 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,742 (193,361 total cases)--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey- Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.9% (368,530 fully vaccinated)--- 4.9% higher vaccination rate than New Jersey- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (1,373 total deaths)--- 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Jersey- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,542 (101,033 total cases)--- 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Jersey