Public Health

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in New Mexico

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a99H1_0chXGdRI00
Lochaven // Wikimedia Commons

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BE1Yx_0chXGdRI00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Roosevelt County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (6,405 fully vaccinated)
--- 48.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (83 total deaths)
--- 54.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,659 (3,822 total cases)
--- 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVLS6_0chXGdRI00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Torrance County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (5,963 fully vaccinated)
--- 42.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (40 total deaths)
--- 10.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,505 (2,088 total cases)
--- 27.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dx1TV_0chXGdRI00
Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#31. Chaves County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (25,345 fully vaccinated)
--- 41.5% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (246 total deaths)
--- 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,310 (17,000 total cases)
--- 42.1% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JJrW_0chXGdRI00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lea County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (27,913 fully vaccinated)
--- 41.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (291 total deaths)
--- 41.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,011 (16,354 total cases)
--- 24.3% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLhVr_0chXGdRI00
Peter Potrowl // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Catron County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (1,434 fully vaccinated)
--- 39.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (11 total deaths)
--- 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,959 (316 total cases)
--- 51.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfkmE_0chXGdRI00
Canva

#28. Eddy County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (23,776 fully vaccinated)
--- 39.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (234 total deaths)
--- 37.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,857 (13,362 total cases)
--- 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyukZ_0chXGdRI00
Tony Hisgett // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Quay County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (3,410 fully vaccinated)
--- 38.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (34 total deaths)
--- 42.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,332 (1,678 total cases)
--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mh7N_0chXGdRI00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Curry County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (20,586 fully vaccinated)
--- 37.2% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (141 total deaths)
--- 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,894 (9,739 total cases)
--- 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqDOg_0chXGdRI00
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#25. Otero County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (28,467 fully vaccinated)
--- 37.0% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (151 total deaths)
--- 22.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,710 (9,928 total cases)
--- 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zq8NS_0chXGdRI00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#24. De Baca County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (795 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (3 total deaths)
--- 40.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,629 (448 total cases)
--- 38.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yw0WV_0chXGdRI00
Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Union County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (1,864 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.5% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (12 total deaths)
--- 2.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,683 (596 total cases)
--- 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8bII_0chXGdRI00
Vacaypicts // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Harding County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (300 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 640 (4 total deaths)
--- 120.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,760 (61 total cases)
--- 47.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kH0L7_0chXGdRI00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hidalgo County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (2,105 fully vaccinated)
--- 25.2% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (12 total deaths)
--- 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,438 (816 total cases)
--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QaeZ_0chXGdRI00
Gestalt Imagery // Shutterstock

#20. Lincoln County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (10,206 fully vaccinated)
--- 22.2% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (50 total deaths)
--- 12.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,448 (4,002 total cases)
--- 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDwrY_0chXGdRI00
Drmccreedy // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Valencia County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (40,552 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.0% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (209 total deaths)
--- 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,992 (13,798 total cases)
--- 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eF8Lk_0chXGdRI00
Canva

#18. Socorro County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (9,455 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.2% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (71 total deaths)
--- 47.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,674 (2,774 total cases)
--- 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LstRq_0chXGdRI00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Mora County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (2,575 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (14 total deaths)
--- 6.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,789 (533 total cases)
--- 36.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNU8T_0chXGdRI00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Colfax County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (6,811 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (55 total deaths)
--- 59.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,895 (1,898 total cases)
--- 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTccV_0chXGdRI00
Canva

#15. Cibola County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (15,816 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.5% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 600 (160 total deaths)
--- 106.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,545 (4,947 total cases)
--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGwgQ_0chXGdRI00
KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

#14. San Miguel County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (16,262 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.0% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (38 total deaths)
--- 52.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,360 (3,917 total cases)
--- 22.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQUXE_0chXGdRI00
Underawesternsky // Shutterstock

#13. Grant County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (16,288 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.0% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (68 total deaths)
--- 13.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,231 (4,922 total cases)
--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mhy2H_0chXGdRI00
psyberartist // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Sierra County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (6,521 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 602 (65 total deaths)
--- 107.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,660 (1,582 total cases)
--- 20.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoWj6_0chXGdRI00
David Langford // Shutterstock

#11. Doña Ana County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (132,899 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (623 total deaths)
--- 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,794 (45,371 total cases)
--- 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3O7A_0chXGdRI00
Canva

#10. San Juan County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (75,775 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.8% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 540 (669 total deaths)
--- 86.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,725 (30,648 total cases)
--- 33.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luV93_0chXGdRI00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Guadalupe County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (2,632 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (15 total deaths)
--- 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,047 (776 total cases)
--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0chXGdRI00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bernalillo County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (422,126 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.2% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (1,402 total deaths)
--- 29.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,355 (111,072 total cases)
--- 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtGqX_0chXGdRI00
AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Luna County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (14,813 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 464 (110 total deaths)
--- 60.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,912 (5,195 total cases)
--- 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMuVp_0chXGdRI00
turtix // Shutterstock

#6. Sandoval County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (92,421 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.0% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (321 total deaths)
--- 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,214 (23,793 total cases)
--- 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQmrO_0chXGdRI00
StockPhotoAstur // Shutterstock

#5. McKinley County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (47,001 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.6% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 757 (540 total deaths)
--- 161.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,973 (19,250 total cases)
--- 45.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWjWU_0chXGdRI00
Carptrash // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Rio Arriba County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (26,438 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.3% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (103 total deaths)
--- 8.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,216 (7,090 total cases)
--- 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUtub_0chXGdRI00
Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#3. Santa Fe County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (106,023 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.2% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (212 total deaths)
--- 51.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,193 (19,837 total cases)
--- 28.7% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xc8UK_0chXGdRI00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#2. Los Alamos County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (13,722 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.7% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 57 (11 total deaths)
--- 80.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,352 (1,424 total cases)
--- 60.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico
Lochaven // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Taos County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (23,741 fully vaccinated)
--- 8.4% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (75 total deaths)
--- 21.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,249 (3,681 total cases)
--- 39.2% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

