Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in South Carolina

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#46. Saluda County

#45. Cherokee County

#44. Chesterfield County

#43. Jasper County

#42. Laurens County

#41. Calhoun County

#40. Abbeville County

#39. Anderson County

#38. Union County

#37. Lee County

#36. Marlboro County

#35. Spartanburg County

#34. Dillon County

#33. Oconee County

#32. Lancaster County

#31. Chester County

#30. Pickens County

#29. Aiken County

#28. Clarendon County

#27. Berkeley County

#26. Colleton County

#25. Darlington County

#24. Greenwood County

#23. Marion County

#22. York County

#21. Bamberg County

#20. Sumter County

#19. Newberry County

#18. Dorchester County

#17. Fairfield County

#16. Florence County

#15. Lexington County

#14. Greenville County

#13. Georgetown County

#12. Orangeburg County

#11. Barnwell County

#10. Williamsburg County

#9. Horry County

#8. Kershaw County

#7. Allendale County

#6. Edgefield County

#5. McCormick County

#4. Richland County

#3. Hampton County

#2. Charleston County

#1. Beaufort County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.2% (5,975 fully vaccinated)--- 45.7% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (62 total deaths)--- 5.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,756 (3,021 total cases)--- 31.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (18,914 fully vaccinated)--- 38.7% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (270 total deaths)--- 63.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,483 (11,737 total cases)--- 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.1% (16,011 fully vaccinated)--- 34.8% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (163 total deaths)--- 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,584 (8,940 total cases)--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (10,934 fully vaccinated)--- 32.3% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (82 total deaths)--- 5.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,373 (4,623 total cases)--- 29.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (25,012 fully vaccinated)--- 31.0% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (248 total deaths)--- 27.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,010 (14,180 total cases)--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (5,480 fully vaccinated)--- 29.9% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (54 total deaths)--- 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,897 (2,168 total cases)--- 31.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (9,380 fully vaccinated)--- 29.0% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (56 total deaths)--- 20.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,888 (4,878 total cases)--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (78,692 fully vaccinated)--- 27.9% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (835 total deaths)--- 43.1% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,155 (44,877 total cases)--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (10,862 fully vaccinated)--- 26.0% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (118 total deaths)--- 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,094 (5,762 total cases)--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (6,710 fully vaccinated)--- 25.8% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (83 total deaths)--- 71.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,414 (3,267 total cases)--- 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (10,832 fully vaccinated)--- 22.9% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (86 total deaths)--- 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,915 (5,985 total cases)--- 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (134,887 fully vaccinated)--- 21.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (1,302 total deaths)--- 41.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,022 (73,622 total cases)--- 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (13,136 fully vaccinated)--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (123 total deaths)--- 40.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,738 (7,540 total cases)--- 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (34,679 fully vaccinated)--- 19.0% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (271 total deaths)--- 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,408 (18,620 total cases)--- 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (42,762 fully vaccinated)--- 19.0% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (251 total deaths)--- 11.1% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,701 (19,309 total cases)--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (14,165 fully vaccinated)--- 18.4% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (125 total deaths)--- 34.7% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,088 (7,767 total cases)--- 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (56,966 fully vaccinated)--- 16.5% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (520 total deaths)--- 42.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,635 (33,795 total cases)--- 23.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (77,014 fully vaccinated)--- 16.2% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (372 total deaths)--- 24.3% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,677 (31,914 total cases)--- 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (15,334 fully vaccinated)--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (138 total deaths)--- 42.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,278 (6,168 total cases)--- 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (104,279 fully vaccinated)--- 14.9% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (369 total deaths)--- 43.8% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,011 (38,770 total cases)--- 21.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (17,294 fully vaccinated)--- 14.7% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 518 (195 total deaths)--- 79.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,897 (6,743 total cases)--- 17.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (30,984 fully vaccinated)--- 13.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (249 total deaths)--- 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,806 (14,527 total cases)--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (32,895 fully vaccinated)--- 13.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (246 total deaths)--- 20.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,501 (15,933 total cases)--- 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (14,285 fully vaccinated)--- 13.4% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (146 total deaths)--- 65.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,519 (6,597 total cases)--- 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (131,871 fully vaccinated)--- 12.8% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (548 total deaths)--- 32.3% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,614 (57,922 total cases)--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (6,889 fully vaccinated)--- 8.9% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (65 total deaths)--- 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,356 (2,582 total cases)--- 15.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (52,311 fully vaccinated)--- 8.9% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (322 total deaths)--- 4.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,635 (20,955 total cases)--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (19,450 fully vaccinated)--- 5.9% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (154 total deaths)--- 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,170 (9,291 total cases)--- 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (83,165 fully vaccinated)--- 5.0% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (399 total deaths)--- 14.9% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,168 (42,604 total cases)--- 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (11,588 fully vaccinated)--- 3.5% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (96 total deaths)--- 49.3% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,922 (4,452 total cases)--- 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (72,510 fully vaccinated)--- 2.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (556 total deaths)--- 39.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,193 (32,074 total cases)--- 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (156,428 fully vaccinated)--- 2.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (745 total deaths)--- 13.5% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,280 (69,550 total cases)--- 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (275,514 fully vaccinated)--- 2.2% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (1,589 total deaths)--- 5.6% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,034 (131,064 total cases)--- 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (33,022 fully vaccinated)--- 2.0% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (191 total deaths)--- 5.9% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,987 (11,901 total cases)--- 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (45,722 fully vaccinated)--- 1.3% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (341 total deaths)--- 37.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,904 (18,014 total cases)--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (11,154 fully vaccinated)--- 0.6% lower vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (88 total deaths)--- 46.5% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,739 (4,536 total cases)--- 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (16,552 fully vaccinated)--- 1.3% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (132 total deaths)--- 51.0% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,875 (6,643 total cases)--- 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (193,408 fully vaccinated)--- 1.5% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (945 total deaths)--- 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,026 (74,450 total cases)--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (36,726 fully vaccinated)--- 2.6% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (219 total deaths)--- 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,184 (15,429 total cases)--- 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (4,833 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (22 total deaths)--- 12.2% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,393 (1,598 total cases)--- 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (15,586 fully vaccinated)--- 6.3% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (60 total deaths)--- 23.6% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,233 (5,243 total cases)--- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (5,431 fully vaccinated)--- 6.7% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (33 total deaths)--- 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,271 (1,729 total cases)--- 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (244,885 fully vaccinated)--- 9.5% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (811 total deaths)--- 32.3% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,121 (91,971 total cases)--- 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (11,840 fully vaccinated)--- 14.5% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (75 total deaths)--- 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,592 (3,766 total cases)--- 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (257,419 fully vaccinated)--- 16.4% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (767 total deaths)--- 35.4% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,786 (85,515 total cases)--- 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.5% (125,864 fully vaccinated)--- 21.7% higher vaccination rate than South Carolina- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (326 total deaths)--- 41.0% less deaths per 100k residents than South Carolina- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,046 (32,749 total cases)--- 21.2% less cases per 100k residents than South Carolina