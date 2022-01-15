Leonard J. DeFrancisci // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Montana

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Montana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Chouteau County

#49. Broadwater County

#48. Fallon County

#47. Liberty County

#46. Musselshell County

#45. Lincoln County

#44. Wheatland County

#43. Granite County

#42. Dawson County

#41. Prairie County

#40. Sanders County

#39. Richland County

#38. Judith Basin County

#37. Sweet Grass County

#36. Teton County

#35. Flathead County

#34. Daniels County

#33. Stillwater County

#32. Custer County

#31. Phillips County

#30. Madison County

#29. Powell County

#28. Toole County

#27. Golden Valley County

#26. Valley County

#25. Fergus County

#24. Carbon County

#23. Ravalli County

#22. Treasure County

#21. Sheridan County

#20. Jefferson County

#19. Meagher County

#18. Yellowstone County

#17. Cascade County

#16. Mineral County

#15. Pondera County

#14. Beaverhead County

#13. Lake County

#12. Glacier County

#11. Deer Lodge County

#10. Park County

#9. Gallatin County

#8. Lewis and Clark County

#7. Silver Bow County

#6. Missoula County

#5. Roosevelt County

#4. Hill County

#3. Blaine County

#2. Rosebud County

#1. Big Horn County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.4% (1,772 fully vaccinated)--- 42.3% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (9 total deaths)--- 41.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,658 (826 total cases)--- 24.7% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (1,990 fully vaccinated)--- 41.4% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (17 total deaths)--- 0.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,739 (1,044 total cases)--- 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (937 fully vaccinated)--- 39.5% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (10 total deaths)--- 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,134 (573 total cases)--- 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (772 fully vaccinated)--- 39.3% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (2 total deaths)--- 68.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,623 (295 total cases)--- 35.2% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.4% (1,548 fully vaccinated)--- 38.6% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 561 (26 total deaths)--- 104.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,116 (793 total cases)--- 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.0% (6,799 fully vaccinated)--- 37.5% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (74 total deaths)--- 35.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,149 (3,826 total cases)--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (735 fully vaccinated)--- 36.4% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 611 (13 total deaths)--- 123.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,170 (280 total cases)--- 32.4% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (1,200 fully vaccinated)--- 34.7% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (6 total deaths)--- 35.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,992 (439 total cases)--- 33.3% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (3,139 fully vaccinated)--- 33.1% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 615 (53 total deaths)--- 124.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,501 (1,938 total cases)--- 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (397 fully vaccinated)--- 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (3 total deaths)--- 1.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,499 (210 total cases)--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (4,488 fully vaccinated)--- 31.8% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (40 total deaths)--- 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,224 (1,723 total cases)--- 27.0% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (4,130 fully vaccinated)--- 29.8% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (30 total deaths)--- 1.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,893 (2,149 total cases)--- 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (774 fully vaccinated)--- 29.0% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 50 (1 total deaths)--- 81.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,570 (172 total cases)--- 56.0% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (1,467 fully vaccinated)--- 27.8% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (8 total deaths)--- 21.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,046 (637 total cases)--- 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (2,489 fully vaccinated)--- 25.6% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (19 total deaths)--- 12.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,431 (1,010 total cases)--- 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (42,301 fully vaccinated)--- 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (228 total deaths)--- 19.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,384 (22,198 total cases)--- 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (692 fully vaccinated)--- 24.8% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 533 (9 total deaths)--- 94.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,757 (317 total cases)--- 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (3,948 fully vaccinated)--- 24.8% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (29 total deaths)--- 9.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,130 (1,266 total cases)--- 32.6% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (4,835 fully vaccinated)--- 22.1% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (43 total deaths)--- 37.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,865 (2,493 total cases)--- 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (1,689 fully vaccinated)--- 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 683 (27 total deaths)--- 149.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,812 (902 total cases)--- 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (3,720 fully vaccinated)--- 20.4% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (20 total deaths)--- 15.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,640 (1,517 total cases)--- 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (3,013 fully vaccinated)--- 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (26 total deaths)--- 37.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,930 (1,511 total cases)--- 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (2,097 fully vaccinated)--- 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (21 total deaths)--- 61.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,938 (1,039 total cases)--- 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (365 fully vaccinated)--- 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 609 (5 total deaths)--- 122.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,982 (123 total cases)--- 23.1% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (3,318 fully vaccinated)--- 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (32 total deaths)--- 58.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,511 (1,443 total cases)--- 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (5,031 fully vaccinated)--- 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (52 total deaths)--- 71.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,045 (1,994 total cases)--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (4,939 fully vaccinated)--- 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (23 total deaths)--- 21.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,739 (1,688 total cases)--- 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (20,652 fully vaccinated)--- 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (129 total deaths)--- 7.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,172 (5,770 total cases)--- 32.4% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (329 fully vaccinated)--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (1 total deaths)--- 47.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,523 (115 total cases)--- 15.2% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (1,567 fully vaccinated)--- 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (10 total deaths)--- 10.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,135 (567 total cases)--- 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (5,856 fully vaccinated)--- 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (22 total deaths)--- 34.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,545 (2,022 total cases)--- 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (913 fully vaccinated)--- 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (9 total deaths)--- 76.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,897 (296 total cases)--- 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (80,185 fully vaccinated)--- 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (477 total deaths)--- 8.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,809 (33,565 total cases)--- 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (42,061 fully vaccinated)--- 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (283 total deaths)--- 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,725 (17,677 total cases)--- 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (2,311 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (14 total deaths)--- 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,058 (794 total cases)--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (3,108 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (6 total deaths)--- 62.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,718 (870 total cases)--- 24.4% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (4,973 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (24 total deaths)--- 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,740 (1,677 total cases)--- 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (16,655 fully vaccinated)--- 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (87 total deaths)--- 4.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,452 (5,011 total cases)--- 15.5% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (7,533 fully vaccinated)--- 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (63 total deaths)--- 67.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,883 (2,597 total cases)--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (5,139 fully vaccinated)--- 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (28 total deaths)--- 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,311 (1,765 total cases)--- 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (9,421 fully vaccinated)--- 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (32 total deaths)--- 29.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,867 (2,967 total cases)--- 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (65,359 fully vaccinated)--- 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (106 total deaths)--- 66.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,042 (26,368 total cases)--- 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (39,716 fully vaccinated)--- 5.1% higher vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (157 total deaths)--- 17.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,289 (13,393 total cases)--- 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (20,942 fully vaccinated)--- 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (118 total deaths)--- 23.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,035 (6,646 total cases)--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (74,969 fully vaccinated)--- 15.3% higher vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (193 total deaths)--- 41.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,480 (19,710 total cases)--- 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (7,133 fully vaccinated)--- 19.1% higher vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 636 (70 total deaths)--- 132.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,828 (2,402 total cases)--- 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (10,972 fully vaccinated)--- 22.4% higher vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (71 total deaths)--- 57.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,245 (3,502 total cases)--- 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (5,337 fully vaccinated)--- 46.9% higher vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (28 total deaths)--- 52.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,078 (1,475 total cases)--- 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.4% (7,279 fully vaccinated)--- 49.6% higher vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 649 (58 total deaths)--- 136.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,197 (1,805 total cases)--- 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Montana- Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.8% (11,165 fully vaccinated)--- 54.0% higher vaccination rate than Montana- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 646 (86 total deaths)--- 135.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Montana- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,301 (3,503 total cases)--- 35.1% more cases per 100k residents than Montana