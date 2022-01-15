JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Colorado

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates —especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Colorado using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Moffat County

#49. Fremont County

#48. Yuma County

#47. Jackson County

#46. Morgan County

#45. Park County

#44. Custer County

#43. Delta County

#42. Montrose County

#41. Conejos County

#40. Otero County

#39. Clear Creek County

#38. Mesa County

#37. Phillips County

#36. Sedgwick County

#35. Huerfano County

#34. Teller County

#33. Alamosa County

#32. Pueblo County

#31. Archuleta County

#30. Gilpin County

#29. Lake County

#28. Weld County

#27. Costilla County

#26. Las Animas County

#25. El Paso County

#24. Montezuma County

#23. Rio Grande County

#22. Grand County

#21. Hinsdale County

#20. Garfield County

#19. Chaffee County

#18. Ouray County

#17. Adams County

#16. Arapahoe County

#15. Larimer County

#14. Gunnison County

#13. La Plata County

#12. Douglas County

#11. Denver County

#10. Routt County

#9. Jefferson County

#8. Boulder County

#7. Broomfield County

#6. Eagle County

#5. San Miguel County

#4. Pitkin County

#3. Mineral County

#2. Summit County

#1. San Juan County

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (5,543 fully vaccinated)--- 37.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (49 total deaths)--- 101.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,302 (2,431 total cases)--- 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (20,068 fully vaccinated)--- 37.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (163 total deaths)--- 86.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,462 (11,224 total cases)--- 25.7% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (4,205 fully vaccinated)--- 37.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (22 total deaths)--- 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,610 (1,564 total cases)--- 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (609 fully vaccinated)--- 34.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,339 (130 total cases)--- 50.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (13,303 fully vaccinated)--- 31.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (127 total deaths)--- 138.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,615 (4,539 total cases)--- 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (8,642 fully vaccinated)--- 31.4% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 80 (15 total deaths)--- 56.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,221 (2,303 total cases)--- 34.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (2,343 fully vaccinated)--- 30.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (16 total deaths)--- 72.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,320 (523 total cases)--- 44.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (14,400 fully vaccinated)--- 30.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (124 total deaths)--- 117.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,753 (4,909 total cases)--- 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (19,879 fully vaccinated)--- 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (149 total deaths)--- 90.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,480 (7,474 total cases)--- 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (3,857 fully vaccinated)--- 29.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 585 (48 total deaths)--- 219.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,576 (1,278 total cases)--- 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (8,611 fully vaccinated)--- 29.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 646 (118 total deaths)--- 253.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,324 (3,532 total cases)--- 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (4,624 fully vaccinated)--- 28.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (9 total deaths)--- 49.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,299 (1,193 total cases)--- 34.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (73,761 fully vaccinated)--- 28.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (480 total deaths)--- 69.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,211 (32,710 total cases)--- 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (2,124 fully vaccinated)--- 25.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (15 total deaths)--- 92.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,404 (657 total cases)--- 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (1,126 fully vaccinated)--- 25.1% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (6 total deaths)--- 45.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,726 (376 total cases)--- 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (3,604 fully vaccinated)--- 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (27 total deaths)--- 113.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,833 (1,023 total cases)--- 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (13,295 fully vaccinated)--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (54 total deaths)--- 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,247 (3,871 total cases)--- 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (8,801 fully vaccinated)--- 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (57 total deaths)--- 91.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,582 (3,341 total cases)--- 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (91,577 fully vaccinated)--- 18.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (691 total deaths)--- 124.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,827 (35,077 total cases)--- 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (7,827 fully vaccinated)--- 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 71 (10 total deaths)--- 61.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,316 (2,289 total cases)--- 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (3,529 fully vaccinated)--- 15.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 64 (4 total deaths)--- 65.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,853 (740 total cases)--- 36.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (4,694 fully vaccinated)--- 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 25 (2 total deaths)--- 86.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,097 (1,552 total cases)--- 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (188,455 fully vaccinated)--- 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (604 total deaths)--- 1.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,048 (65,055 total cases)--- 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (2,273 fully vaccinated)--- 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (14 total deaths)--- 96.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,709 (494 total cases)--- 31.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (8,651 fully vaccinated)--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (35 total deaths)--- 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,261 (2,649 total cases)--- 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (430,830 fully vaccinated)--- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (1,454 total deaths)--- 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,019 (144,217 total cases)--- 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (15,678 fully vaccinated)--- 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (58 total deaths)--- 21.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,267 (4,521 total cases)--- 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (6,840 fully vaccinated)--- 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (41 total deaths)--- 98.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,878 (2,127 total cases)--- 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (9,622 fully vaccinated)--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (20 total deaths)--- 30.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,393 (2,894 total cases)--- 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (507 fully vaccinated)--- 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,878 (81 total cases)--- 47.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (37,235 fully vaccinated)--- 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (80 total deaths)--- 27.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,156 (11,505 total cases)--- 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (12,701 fully vaccinated)--- 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (38 total deaths)--- 2.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,801 (3,420 total cases)--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (3,140 fully vaccinated)--- 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (6 total deaths)--- 33.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,439 (715 total cases)--- 22.7% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (335,417 fully vaccinated)--- 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (1,073 total deaths)--- 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,053 (108,933 total cases)--- 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (426,641 fully vaccinated)--- 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (1,009 total deaths)--- 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,582 (122,006 total cases)--- 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.7% (234,583 fully vaccinated)--- 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (410 total deaths)--- 37.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,189 (57,778 total cases)--- 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (11,797 fully vaccinated)--- 1.0% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 74 (13 total deaths)--- 59.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,164 (2,648 total cases)--- 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (38,572 fully vaccinated)--- 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (68 total deaths)--- 33.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,606 (9,336 total cases)--- 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (248,827 fully vaccinated)--- 6.0% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (354 total deaths)--- 44.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,503 (61,462 total cases)--- 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.0% (530,848 fully vaccinated)--- 9.1% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (1,117 total deaths)--- 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,135 (139,149 total cases)--- 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (18,922 fully vaccinated)--- 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (24 total deaths)--- 48.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,548 (5,268 total cases)--- 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.3% (439,103 fully vaccinated)--- 12.6% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (1,131 total deaths)--- 6.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,637 (96,975 total cases)--- 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.2% (248,467 fully vaccinated)--- 13.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (305 total deaths)--- 48.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,519 (47,360 total cases)--- 22.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (55,161 fully vaccinated)--- 17.0% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (99 total deaths)--- 23.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,711 (10,366 total cases)--- 21.2% less cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.3% (43,710 fully vaccinated)--- 18.5% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 58 (32 total deaths)--- 68.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,763 (13,651 total cases)--- 32.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.2% (6,562 fully vaccinated)--- 19.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (7 total deaths)--- 53.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,022 (1,883 total cases)--- 23.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.2% (14,242 fully vaccinated)--- 19.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 34 (6 total deaths)--- 81.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,814 (5,297 total cases)--- 59.7% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.9% (622 fully vaccinated)--- 20.9% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (1 total deaths)--- 29.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,586 (166 total cases)--- 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.8% (25,362 fully vaccinated)--- 22.3% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 39 (12 total deaths)--- 78.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,313 (8,470 total cases)--- 46.3% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado- Population that is fully vaccinated: 90.0% (655 fully vaccinated)--- 34.5% higher vaccination rate than Colorado- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Colorado- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,390 (163 total cases)--- 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than Colorado